Electronics

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian earbuds drop to lowest ever price for Prime Day

By Namerah Saud Fatmi
 5 days ago

The words Beats and Kim Kardashian may sound standoffish together, but the final result is what really matters. The special edition Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian earbuds are available in three neutral tones that match different skin colors. You can snag $20 off these high-end wireless earbuds with Amazon's Prime promotion. It's not every day that a Beats product goes on sale, so you'd better act fast to make the most of the opportunity. This is the lowest ever price too.

Save $20 on the Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian earbuds $199.99 $179.95 at Amazon

Enjoy high-quality sound production in a trendy and comfortable form factor with the Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian TWS earbuds. You can score $20 off for this Prime sale. View Deal

The Beats Fit Pro earbuds are a stellar pair of wireless headphones for any user. The hooks allow you to partake in rigorous workouts and dynamic activities without fear of losing one bud or both. Since the buds have IPX4 splash-proofing, you know that they can withstand sweat and light drizzles.

Beats is an Apple-owned brand, which enables the company to use propriety gear within its products. The Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian earbuds showcase this advantage very clearly thanks to the Apple H1 chip inside them. This also enables you to access Siri with the push of a button.

The Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian buds are ideal for almost every scenario, whether you want to listen to music or attend conference calls. The noise cancellation on them is superb, though you might miss having an EQ at hand. All in all, scoring a pair of Beats earbuds for a lot less than $200 is a great deal.

First impressions from a first time Pixel user...

So I've been using Samsung Galaxy since the S8 and I'm coming from a S20 Ultra (I have used the S21 Ultra a bit as well since my mom has one). I've been using the Hazel 7 Pro since early this afternoon and I love it. It's fast, the screen is nice and despite what I've heard about the Pixel, the fingerprint scanner has been excellent so far. As for the cameras... I'm blown away. The shutter speed is excellent, the daylight photos are amazing, the fur detail on my cat pics are great and the night sight is definitely better then I expected. Even with just the flash the pics are great and night sight really adds that extra layer of greatness. I've tried the zoom up to 10x with great results, even in lowlight and the macro shots are amazingly detailed. Overall I'm pleasantly surprised with the whole package and this camera is superb.
