DEC Officer Frees Deer from Tree Swing in Jamestown
A deer that got stuck in a tree swing in Jamestown was freed, thanks to some assistance from a New York State DEC officer. On September 27th, Environmental Conservation Officer Nate Mead received a report about a deer with its head stuck in a swingset. When Mead arrived, the caller showed him the four-point buck entangled in a large tree swing with a 25-foot rope. According to the DEC, the buck could run more than 20 feet in any direction, only to be snapped back and swept up to eight feet in the air before crashing back down, often into and around nearby smaller trees. With daylight fading quickly, Officer Mead duct-taped his knife to a long stick and grabbed a flashlight. Doing his best to avoid the animal's wildly thrashing hooves, after several attempts, the ECO freed the animal without injuring himself or the deer by cutting the rope and preventing the deer from re-entangling itself. The buck ran away showing no signs of significant harm.
Nestlé Purina Celebrates 50 Years of Manufacturing in Dunkirk
Local civic leaders, community partners and leadership from Nestlé Purina's North American headquarters recently gathered to commemorate 50 years of manufacturing at the pet care company's operations in Dunkirk. The event celebrated and recognized current associates, retired team members and their families for their many contributions which led to 50 years of safe operations at the Purina manufacturing facility in Western New York.
Local Artist, Janet Mandel to Hold Week Long Open House
Wildlife artist Janet Mandel will be opening her country studio to the public Nov.7-13 for her 2nd Christmas Open House. Janet has been participating in fine art shows for 27 years nationwide, and has received national and international recognition for her work, but you may know her from her participation in many local wildlife and fine art & craft shows. Her work includes North American and African wildlife, Songbirds and Marsh Birds, as well as her humorous Cat Portraits. Janet’s work features original paintings & limited edition reproductions, but she is most recognized for her embellished reproductions, in which additional work is painted onto the mat for added interest, depth, dimension and even movement. “This technique turns a print into an original, since no two pieces are alike.”
CASA of Chautauqua Announces Fall Volunteer Training
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Chautauqua County (CASA) Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Chautauqua County would like to announce its fall volunteer training to be held each Wednesday from October 12 through November 16 from 5:00 pm to 8:15 pm. Training will be held in the Sid Compton Room located in the Chautauqua Municipal Building in Mayville. Those who have inquired about volunteering during the COVID pandemic or those wishing to attend should email CASA at casachautauqua@gmail.com or call 716-753-4123.
