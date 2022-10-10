A deer that got stuck in a tree swing in Jamestown was freed, thanks to some assistance from a New York State DEC officer. On September 27th, Environmental Conservation Officer Nate Mead received a report about a deer with its head stuck in a swingset. When Mead arrived, the caller showed him the four-point buck entangled in a large tree swing with a 25-foot rope. According to the DEC, the buck could run more than 20 feet in any direction, only to be snapped back and swept up to eight feet in the air before crashing back down, often into and around nearby smaller trees. With daylight fading quickly, Officer Mead duct-taped his knife to a long stick and grabbed a flashlight. Doing his best to avoid the animal's wildly thrashing hooves, after several attempts, the ECO freed the animal without injuring himself or the deer by cutting the rope and preventing the deer from re-entangling itself. The buck ran away showing no signs of significant harm.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO