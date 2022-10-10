ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

DEC Officer Frees Deer from Tree Swing in Jamestown

A deer that got stuck in a tree swing in Jamestown was freed, thanks to some assistance from a New York State DEC officer. On September 27th, Environmental Conservation Officer Nate Mead received a report about a deer with its head stuck in a swingset. When Mead arrived, the caller showed him the four-point buck entangled in a large tree swing with a 25-foot rope. According to the DEC, the buck could run more than 20 feet in any direction, only to be snapped back and swept up to eight feet in the air before crashing back down, often into and around nearby smaller trees. With daylight fading quickly, Officer Mead duct-taped his knife to a long stick and grabbed a flashlight. Doing his best to avoid the animal's wildly thrashing hooves, after several attempts, the ECO freed the animal without injuring himself or the deer by cutting the rope and preventing the deer from re-entangling itself. The buck ran away showing no signs of significant harm.
Nestlé Purina Celebrates 50 Years of Manufacturing in Dunkirk

Local civic leaders, community partners and leadership from Nestlé Purina's North American headquarters recently gathered to commemorate 50 years of manufacturing at the pet care company's operations in Dunkirk. The event celebrated and recognized current associates, retired team members and their families for their many contributions which led to 50 years of safe operations at the Purina manufacturing facility in Western New York.
Local Artist, Janet Mandel to Hold Week Long Open House

Wildlife artist Janet Mandel will be opening her country studio to the public Nov.7-13 for her 2nd Christmas Open House. Janet has been participating in fine art shows for 27 years nationwide, and has received national and international recognition for her work, but you may know her from her participation in many local wildlife and fine art & craft shows. Her work includes North American and African wildlife, Songbirds and Marsh Birds, as well as her humorous Cat Portraits. Janet’s work features original paintings & limited edition reproductions, but she is most recognized for her embellished reproductions, in which additional work is painted onto the mat for added interest, depth, dimension and even movement. “This technique turns a print into an original, since no two pieces are alike.”
CASA of Chautauqua Announces Fall Volunteer Training

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Chautauqua County (CASA) Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Chautauqua County would like to announce its fall volunteer training to be held each Wednesday from October 12 through November 16 from 5:00 pm to 8:15 pm. Training will be held in the Sid Compton Room located in the Chautauqua Municipal Building in Mayville. Those who have inquired about volunteering during the COVID pandemic or those wishing to attend should email CASA at casachautauqua@gmail.com or call 716-753-4123.
Woodridge Avenue homes in Cheektowaga flooded with sewage

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Neighbors who live on Woodridge Avenue in Cheektowaga are cleaning up their basements after water and sewage flooded their basements early Thursday morning. Joseph Zdrojewski's basement was filled says he noticed the water coming in around 3:15 a.m. Cheektowaga officials say at least a dozen homes...
Factory Fire Likely Started By Homeless, Vagrants Seeking Shelter

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Concerns surrounding the rising homeless population in Jamestown continue, with investigators suspecting an early morning factory fire was started by homeless or vagrants seeking shelter from the elements. Around 7 a.m. Thursday the Jamestown Fire Department responded to the old Crawford Furniture Atlas...
Buffalo Restaurant Reveals a French Onion Soup Burger

There are a few foods which define Buffalo and Western New York. I'm not sure anyone would want to dispute with you about chicken wings being at number one, because it is the food we are most known for and there are literally dozens and even a few hundred places that serve up amazing to solid wings across the region.
Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”

If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
Allegany Man Charged with Salamanca Larceny Wednesday

An Allegany man was arrested in Salamanca after a suspicious person complaint on Wednesday. New York State Police charged 45-year-old Alan O. Maynard with petit larceny and possession of burglar tools. Maynard was previously arrested on multiple felony counts of larceny last Saturday. He was released on his recognizance and...
SALAMANCA, NY

