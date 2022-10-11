ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Head to Head Analysis: ResMed (NYSE:RMD) vs. Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership. Insider and Institutional...
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) vs. Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Financial Contrast

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends. Earnings and Valuation.
Reviewing Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) and Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC)

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) and Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings. Profitability.
Head-To-Head Comparison: Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) versus GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability. Profitability. This...
Financial Contrast: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) versus Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk. Insider and Institutional...
Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
One semiconductor stock to buy amidst the sector decline

Advanced Micro Devices Inc trimmed its guidance last week. Cowen's Matt Ramsay is still bullish on the semiconductor stock. AMD stock is currently down more than 60% for the year. Semiconductor stocks have been in a downtrend this year on fears of a slowdown in consumer spending. But that sell-off,...
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) & SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) Financial Comparison

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends. Analyst Ratings. This...
2 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in October

Intel is cheap because the company is executing an arduous turnaround effort. IBM is more reasonably priced, but it is also further along in its large-scale strategy shift. Both stocks come with dividend yields north of 5%, and you can lock those yields in for the long haul by picking up some shares right now.
Analyzing Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. Analyst Recommendations.
2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

AMD's preliminary Q3 results were not great, but there is more to the company than what meets the eye. Fortinet's solid revenue pipeline and the cybersecurity market's growth could help it take off. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Analyzing Haleon (NYSE:HLN) and Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) and Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations. Valuation & Earnings. This...
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 7.5%

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Super League Gaming (SLGG) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Super League Gaming to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.
J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.5% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
