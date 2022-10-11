Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025
CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
tickerreport.com
Financial Contrast: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) versus Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk. Insider and Institutional...
tickerreport.com
Analyzing Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. Analyst Recommendations.
tickerreport.com
Head-To-Head Comparison: Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) versus GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability. Profitability. This...
NASDAQ
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
When the curtain closes on 2022 in less than three months, it may well go down as one of the worst years for Wall Street in history. The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the most encompassing barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite haven't fared any better, with both indexes mired in a bear market.
Where Cooper Companies Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Cooper Companies COO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
tickerreport.com
Analyzing Haleon (NYSE:HLN) and Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)
Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) and Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations. Valuation & Earnings. This...
tickerreport.com
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.96
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.
Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
Despite going public way back in 1985, Autodesk has been growing sales and earnings at double-digit rates. Autodesk CFO says underlying business momentum is offsetting foreign exchange headwinds, with mid-point guidance unchanged. Analysts’ consensus rating on the stock is a “moderate buy”. Shares of design software maker Autodesk...
parktelegraph.com
There’s No Need To Panic Or Freeze When It Comes To Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX)
After-hours and pre-market trading may carry slightly higher risks than regular market hours. As issuers often announce important financial information outside regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for a particular security. That is because extended-hours trading may result in lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.41, or 0.79%, to $52.38. The Seagate Technology Holdings plc has recorded 58,139 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that Seagate Launches Lyve Cloud Analytics Platform to Optimize Machine Learning Operations and Accelerate Innovation.
tickerreport.com
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Up 3.6%
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
What chip bust? Semiconductor firm jumps almost 15% in Japan’s biggest IPO of the year
Socionext's debut is a rare bright spot for the chip sector, facing slowing demand and U.S. export bans.
NASDAQ
Investing in Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) five years ago would have delivered you a 66% gain
Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, the Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) share price is up 54% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market decline of around 39% (ignoring dividends).
tickerreport.com
Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.48
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement. The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.
tickerreport.com
Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.92
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition. Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,816,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 573.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,015,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 864,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 777,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 686,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 57,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 665,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65,568 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $28.38
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IES in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $586.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29.
tickerreport.com
Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Up 3.4%
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Advantage Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a...
tickerreport.com
XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com
Shares of NYSE XL opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.97. XL Fleet has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.38.
tickerreport.com
Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at CIBC
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CARE. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
tickerreport.com
Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada
SMGZY stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $22.56.
