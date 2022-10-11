The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition. Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,816,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 573.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,015,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 864,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 777,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 686,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 57,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 665,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65,568 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO