Read full article on original website
Related
A Congressman Just Sold JPMorgan Stock Ahead Of Earnings: See Two Dividend Stocks He Is Also Trading
Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) has served as the U.S. Representative for Oregon's 3rd congressional district since 1996. As of September 2022, Blumenauer has disclosed that he has made seven trades. The congressman tends to trade Intel Corp. INTC which he has recently disclosed selling shares of, and Northwest Natural Holdings...
Earnings Previews: Citigroup, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth, Wells Fargo
Four of the country's largest banks will report earnings before markets open on Friday.
Better Growth Stock: SNDL vs. Tilray
Which marijuana stock is more likely to succeed in the long term?
tickerreport.com
Reviewing AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) & Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF)
AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings. Institutional & Insider Ownership. 11.6%...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tickerreport.com
Financial Contrast: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) versus Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk. Insider and Institutional...
tickerreport.com
Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 181,204 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
1 Energy Stock to Buy That's Been Getting a Lot of Attention on Wall Street
Leading Oil & Gas company Energy Transfer (ET) delivered a strong performance in its last reported quarter and increased its fiscal 2022 full-year guidance. Moreover, continued energy demand, new strategic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tickerreport.com
Comparing UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability. Valuation and Earnings.
tickerreport.com
Reviewing Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) & Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)
Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership. Risk &...
tickerreport.com
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) & SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) Financial Comparison
SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends. Analyst Ratings. This...
tickerreport.com
Head to Head Analysis: ResMed (NYSE:RMD) vs. Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)
ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership. Insider and Institutional...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tickerreport.com
Head to Head Comparison: Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) versus Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) and Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.
FIFA・
tickerreport.com
Analyzing Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)
Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.
tickerreport.com
Reviewing Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) and Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC)
Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) and Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings. Profitability.
tickerreport.com
Critical Survey: VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) vs. Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)
VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends. Volatility...
tickerreport.com
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 7.5%
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
tickerreport.com
Head to Head Contrast: SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) versus Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS)
SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) and Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends. Earnings and Valuation.
tickerreport.com
Contrasting Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) & Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)
Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends. Dividends. Hanover Bancorp...
tickerreport.com
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Up 3.6%
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Comments / 0