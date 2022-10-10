Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Scarlet Nation
Pete's Pigskin Preview, presented by Walk-On's: Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss
No. 9 Ole Miss returns home this week to start the second half of the 2022 season. The Rebels (6-0 overall, 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference) entertains Auburn (3-3, 1-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game will be televised nationally by ESPN. MPW Digital football expert Pete...
Scarlet Nation
Auburn prepared for 4-down challenge
AUBURN | Lane Kiffin was all about going for it on fourth down last season, leading the nation with 49 attempts. The Ole Miss third-year head coach isn’t quite as prolific this fall, but it is an area that Auburn’s defense must prepare for this Saturday. “Knowing they’re...
Comments / 0