Carrefour (EPA:CA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.91
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.50 ($16.84) price objective on Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrefour Price Performance.
Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.
Metro (TSE:MRU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $70.15
MRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank set a C$76.00 price target on Metro and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.89.
George Weston (TSE:WN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $152.70
WN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on George Weston from C$198.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$168.00 price target on George Weston and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$180.20.
Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $118.50
SHED has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Urban Logistics REIT to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.
2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy
Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
1 Stock Set to Soar 50% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
This price target implies hefty pierce appreciation from today. However, if Mastercard can continue thriving as it did in Q2, this might not be out of the realm of possibility. With the company’s durable leadership position and shareholder-friendly actions, Mastercard looks like a no-brainer investment today. You’re reading a...
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
Stock Market Today – Stocks Finish Today’s Session in Negative Territory
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red despite being positive for most of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased by 0.1%, 0.33%, and 0.05%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard, as it fell by 3.35%. Conversely,...
Stock market inflows hit near-records last week suggesting that investors think the bottom is in, Bank of America says
Investors are acting like they think the bottom is in for stocks, Bank of America said in a Tuesday note. The bank based its analysis on near-record flows into equities during last week's choppy trading. BofA clients poured $6.1 billion into US stocks last week, representing the third largest inflow...
Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank
Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. OTCMKTS:OBNNF opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.
Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.10
The stock has a market capitalization of £814.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.10.
Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.62
The company has a market cap of C$13.64 million and a PE ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.92.
Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Receives C$79.30 Average Target Price from Analysts
NVEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nuvei to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nuvei in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Nuvei from C$130.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.37
AMOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.5% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 7.5%
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.02
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMOS shares. TheStreet cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.96
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.
