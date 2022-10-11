Read full article on original website
Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 181,204 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Presidio Capital Management LLC Acquires 644 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HubSpot from $436.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.92.
NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.8% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in NVIDIA by 18.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,111 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 4,055 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,812,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,591,938,000 after purchasing an additional 212,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $831,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
Beat the market with these dividend stocks paying sizable, sustainable, and growing dividends.
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000
MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ford, Las Vegas Sands, Nvidia, Kraft Heinz and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Ford and GM fell 7% and 5% respectively, after UBS downgraded both stocks. The firm lowered Ford to a sell rating from neutral and cut GM to a neutral from a buy. The auto industry is moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power, UBS said.
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $202,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $8,940,000. Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Apple by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 215,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,266,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th.
J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.5% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marion Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,309 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hoylecohen LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
3 Monster Dividend Stocks That Each Yield More Than 6%
This basket of passive income-producing stocks can help you supplement income in retirement.
Earnings Previews: Citigroup, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth, Wells Fargo
Four of the country's largest banks will report earnings before markets open on Friday.
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Montis Financial LLC Invests $202,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Receives C$79.30 Average Target Price from Analysts
NVEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nuvei to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nuvei in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Nuvei from C$130.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
