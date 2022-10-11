Read full article on original website
1 Energy Stock to Buy That's Been Getting a Lot of Attention on Wall Street
Leading Oil & Gas company Energy Transfer (ET) delivered a strong performance in its last reported quarter and increased its fiscal 2022 full-year guidance. Moreover, continued energy demand, new strategic...
Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.62
The company has a market cap of C$13.64 million and a PE ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.92.
Metro (TSE:MRU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $70.15
MRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank set a C$76.00 price target on Metro and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.89.
Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Price Up 3.9%
BIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.
Stock Market Today – Stocks Finish Today’s Session in Negative Territory
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red despite being positive for most of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased by 0.1%, 0.33%, and 0.05%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard, as it fell by 3.35%. Conversely,...
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
5 Stocks Under $50 to Buy This Week
Despite widespread recession concerns, Jim Cramer believes that the market could see an outsized rally in the near term as per historical trends. Given this backdrop, we think investors should...
SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price Down 8.6%
S has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on SentinelOne to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.
Insider Buying: ELMO Software Limited (ASX:ELO) Insider Buys A$13,444.40 in Stock
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61. ELMO Software Limited provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based human resource (HR), payroll, and expense management solutions in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Small Business Solution and Mid-Market Solution. The company develops, sells, and implements various modular software applications to manage HR, payroll, and expense management related processes, including recruitment, onboarding, performance management, learning management, rewards and recognition, experience, connect, course builder, pre-built courses, video library, remuneration, predictive people analytics, succession management, rostering, and time and attendance.
Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $118.50
SHED has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Urban Logistics REIT to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.
KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) Insider Purchases A$19,512.07 in Stock
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Cohiba Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of natural resources in Australia. The company explores for metals, precious metals, lithium, gypsum, gold, copper, cobalt, and minerals deposits. It holds interests in the Pyramid Lake project covering an area of 11,266 hectares located in Esperance, Western Australia; the Wee MacGregor project comprising three mining licenses located in southeast of Mt.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.96
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.
3 High-Growth Stocks Down 39.7% to 53.8% to Buy Now and Hold for Decades
Investors can benefit from the discounted prices that come courtesy of the bear market.
Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at CIBC
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CARE. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.02
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMOS shares. TheStreet cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.58
Several research analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.
Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.61
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bankinter from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bankinter from €6.75 ($6.89) to €7.00 ($7.14) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bankinter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.
Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com
Shares of NYSE Y opened at $842.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $840.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $838.29. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87.
