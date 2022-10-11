Read full article on original website
Related
BofA Likes Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley Among Bank Stocks
Bank stocks have stumbled in 2022, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index dropping 30% year to date, outdoing the S&P 500’s slide. Bank stocks have struggled in 2022 amid soaring interest rates, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index dropping 30% year to date, exceeding the S&P 500’s 25% slide.
Earnings Previews: Citigroup, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth, Wells Fargo
Four of the country's largest banks will report earnings before markets open on Friday.
tickerreport.com
NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.8% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in NVIDIA by 18.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,111 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tickerreport.com
KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio
Portfolio concentration has played a key role in the Oracle of Omaha's long-term success.
A Congressman Just Sold JPMorgan Stock Ahead Of Earnings: See Two Dividend Stocks He Is Also Trading
Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) has served as the U.S. Representative for Oregon's 3rd congressional district since 1996. As of September 2022, Blumenauer has disclosed that he has made seven trades. The congressman tends to trade Intel Corp. INTC which he has recently disclosed selling shares of, and Northwest Natural Holdings...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Double Down On in October
After smoking the broader market over the last decade, the prestigious Nasdaq 100 is down 29% year to date. Investors have an opportunity to buy shares of leading companies at lower valuations. One food staple is growing sales and pays a high dividend yield of 4.84%. You’re reading a free...
1 Energy Stock to Buy That's Been Getting a Lot of Attention on Wall Street
Leading Oil & Gas company Energy Transfer (ET) delivered a strong performance in its last reported quarter and increased its fiscal 2022 full-year guidance. Moreover, continued energy demand, new strategic...
3 Monster Dividend Stocks That Each Yield More Than 6%
This basket of passive income-producing stocks can help you supplement income in retirement.
tickerreport.com
J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.5% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 4,055 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,812,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,591,938,000 after purchasing an additional 212,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $831,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th.
tickerreport.com
Aries Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 3,463 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HubSpot from $436.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.92.
tickerreport.com
Presidio Capital Management LLC Acquires 644 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.41.
tickerreport.com
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $332,000 in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Insteel Industries by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.
3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share
Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
Comments / 0