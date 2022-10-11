Read full article on original website
Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Trading Up 3.1%
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARGO shares. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $28.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.
Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to Neutral
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE from €13.80 ($14.08) to €13.10 ($13.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance. OTCMKTS KLKNF opened...
TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Cut to C$147.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TMXXF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 7.5%
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
IRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
A Congressman Just Sold JPMorgan Stock Ahead Of Earnings: See Two Dividend Stocks He Is Also Trading
Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) has served as the U.S. Representative for Oregon's 3rd congressional district since 1996. As of September 2022, Blumenauer has disclosed that he has made seven trades. The congressman tends to trade Intel Corp. INTC which he has recently disclosed selling shares of, and Northwest Natural Holdings...
BofA Likes Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley Among Bank Stocks
Bank stocks have stumbled in 2022, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index dropping 30% year to date, outdoing the S&P 500’s slide. Bank stocks have struggled in 2022 amid soaring interest rates, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index dropping 30% year to date, exceeding the S&P 500’s 25% slide.
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000
MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Earnings Previews: Citigroup, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth, Wells Fargo
Four of the country's largest banks will report earnings before markets open on Friday.
Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 181,204 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
2 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in October
Intel is cheap because the company is executing an arduous turnaround effort. IBM is more reasonably priced, but it is also further along in its large-scale strategy shift. Both stocks come with dividend yields north of 5%, and you can lock those yields in for the long haul by picking up some shares right now.
Morgan Stanley Thinks Europe Exposure & FX Headwinds Weigh On Q3 Earnings For Restaurants
Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass raised the price target of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG and Wingstop Inc WING to $1,847 and $128, respectively. Glass slashed the price target of Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ, McDonald's Corp MCD, Yum! Brands Inc YUM, Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR, The Wendy's Company WEN, Krispy Kreme Inc DNUT, Shake Shack Inc SHAK, Jack In The Box Inc. JACK, Sysco Corp SYY, US Foods Holding Corp. USFD and Bloomin' Brands, Inc. BLMN.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $51 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at CIBC
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CARE. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.5% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.
Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Receives C$79.30 Average Target Price from Analysts
NVEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nuvei to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nuvei in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Nuvei from C$130.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered Central Pacific Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
