tickerreport.com
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.96
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.
tickerreport.com
Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.
tickerreport.com
Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.62
The company has a market cap of C$13.64 million and a PE ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.92.
Chinese chip stocks plunge in Hong Kong as new US export controls look set to crimp Beijing's tech development
Shares in Chinese chipmakers fell in Hong Kong Monday after the US introduced new export controls. The stepped-up measures will cut China off from semiconductors made with American technology. "This development is likely to put a further brake on the Chinese tech sector," an analyst said. Shares in Chinese chipmakers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Japan to pay up to $320M for US company's chip production
TOKYO (AP) — Japan is providing a major U.S. chipmaker a subsidy of up to 46.6 billion yen ($322 million) to support its plan to produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory, the Japanese trade minister said Friday. The announcement to subsidize Micron Technology comes on the heels of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit in Japan as the two countries step up cooperation on expanding manufacturing and supply chains for critical materials. “I hope the deal will contribute to further expansion of cooperation between Japan and the United States in the area of semiconductors,” Japan’s Economy and Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said. He said the government approved the deal Friday under a law related to economic security.
tickerreport.com
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chunghwa Telecom from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.13.
tickerreport.com
George Weston (TSE:WN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $152.70
WN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on George Weston from C$198.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$168.00 price target on George Weston and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$180.20.
tickerreport.com
Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.37
AMOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
tickerreport.com
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Down 0.2 %. Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Cherry...
tickerreport.com
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th.
tickerreport.com
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 7.5%
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
tickerreport.com
Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 181,204 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)
BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday.
tickerreport.com
Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank
Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. OTCMKTS:OBNNF opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.
tickerreport.com
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.02
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMOS shares. TheStreet cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Morgan Stanley Thinks Europe Exposure & FX Headwinds Weigh On Q3 Earnings For Restaurants
Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass raised the price target of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG and Wingstop Inc WING to $1,847 and $128, respectively. Glass slashed the price target of Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ, McDonald's Corp MCD, Yum! Brands Inc YUM, Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR, The Wendy's Company WEN, Krispy Kreme Inc DNUT, Shake Shack Inc SHAK, Jack In The Box Inc. JACK, Sysco Corp SYY, US Foods Holding Corp. USFD and Bloomin' Brands, Inc. BLMN.
tickerreport.com
Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to Neutral
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE from €13.80 ($14.08) to €13.10 ($13.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance. OTCMKTS KLKNF opened...
tickerreport.com
IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com
Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $95.81 and a 1 year high of $118.92.
tickerreport.com
Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at CIBC
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CARE. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
CNBC
Dow futures jump 250 points as British Pound gains
Stock futures rallied in early trading before a key inflation report as gains in the British pound eased concerns about a potential financial markets crisis in the U.K. that has plagued markets in the past one month. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 290 points, or 0.99%....
