Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 181,204 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.5% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.02
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMOS shares. TheStreet cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.92
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition. Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,816,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 573.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,015,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 864,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 777,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 686,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 57,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 665,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65,568 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HubSpot from $436.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.92.
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
3 Cheap Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now and 1 to Sell
Despite demand shock hitting the chip industry amid growing recession fears, continued digitalization and easing of supply shortage should drive the industry’s long-term growth. Therefore, fundamentally sound chip stocks FormFactor...
Motley Fool
2 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in October
Intel is cheap because the company is executing an arduous turnaround effort. IBM is more reasonably priced, but it is also further along in its large-scale strategy shift. Both stocks come with dividend yields north of 5%, and you can lock those yields in for the long haul by picking up some shares right now.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.96
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.
Metro (TSE:MRU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $70.15
MRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank set a C$76.00 price target on Metro and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.89.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $812.70
CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,575.00.
XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com
Shares of NYSE XL opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.97. XL Fleet has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.38.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 7.5%
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Trading Up 4.2%
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
Carrefour (EPA:CA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.91
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.50 ($16.84) price objective on Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrefour Price Performance.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMFG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.10
The stock has a market capitalization of £814.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.10.
StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.
Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.
