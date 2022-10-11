Read full article on original website
KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Receives C$79.30 Average Target Price from Analysts
NVEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nuvei to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nuvei in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Nuvei from C$130.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)
BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday.
Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.61
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bankinter from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bankinter from €6.75 ($6.89) to €7.00 ($7.14) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bankinter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.
Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.62
The company has a market cap of C$13.64 million and a PE ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.92.
J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.5% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.10
The stock has a market capitalization of £814.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.10.
Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank
Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. OTCMKTS:OBNNF opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.
J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th.
TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Cut to C$147.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TMXXF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 162,252 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.
Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $118.50
SHED has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Urban Logistics REIT to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.
Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to Neutral
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE from €13.80 ($14.08) to €13.10 ($13.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance. OTCMKTS KLKNF opened...
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
IRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.
Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) Insider Purchases A$19,512.07 in Stock
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Cohiba Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of natural resources in Australia. The company explores for metals, precious metals, lithium, gypsum, gold, copper, cobalt, and minerals deposits. It holds interests in the Pyramid Lake project covering an area of 11,266 hectares located in Esperance, Western Australia; the Wee MacGregor project comprising three mining licenses located in southeast of Mt.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Price Up 3.9%
BIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.
Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.
StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.
