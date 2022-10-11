Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

