Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.61
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bankinter from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bankinter from €6.75 ($6.89) to €7.00 ($7.14) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bankinter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.
Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.10
The stock has a market capitalization of £814.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.10.
George Weston (TSE:WN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $152.70
WN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on George Weston from C$198.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$168.00 price target on George Weston and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$180.20.
Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.62
The company has a market cap of C$13.64 million and a PE ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.92.
Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.37
AMOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 115% and 154% Upside in the Bear Market, According to Wall Street
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are both in a bear market, but some Wall Street analysts see buying opportunities. Joseph Vafi of Canaccord Genuity has a price target of $150 per share on Block, which implies 154% upside. Andrew Rosivach of Wolfe Research has a price target of...
Motley Fool
1 Stock Set to Soar 50% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
This price target implies hefty pierce appreciation from today. However, if Mastercard can continue thriving as it did in Q2, this might not be out of the realm of possibility. With the company’s durable leadership position and shareholder-friendly actions, Mastercard looks like a no-brainer investment today. You’re reading a...
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.96
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.
Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.
Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $118.50
SHED has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Urban Logistics REIT to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.
Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank
Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. OTCMKTS:OBNNF opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.
Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Receives C$79.30 Average Target Price from Analysts
NVEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nuvei to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nuvei in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Nuvei from C$130.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at CIBC
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CARE. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Down 0.2 %. Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Cherry...
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.02
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMOS shares. TheStreet cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 7.5%
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Cut to C$147.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TMXXF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) Insider Purchases A$19,512.07 in Stock
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Cohiba Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of natural resources in Australia. The company explores for metals, precious metals, lithium, gypsum, gold, copper, cobalt, and minerals deposits. It holds interests in the Pyramid Lake project covering an area of 11,266 hectares located in Esperance, Western Australia; the Wee MacGregor project comprising three mining licenses located in southeast of Mt.
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Up 3.6%
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $812.70
CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,575.00.
