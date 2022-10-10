ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Lions Signed A New Kicker On Tuesday

The Detroit Lions are still searching for a reliable kicker amid early turmoil at the position. On Tuesday, the team added Sam Ficken to the practice squad. He hasn't played in an NFL game since whiffing on a field goal and an extra point for the New York Jets on December 27, 2020.
VikingsTerritory

Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings

While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
Detroit Sports Nation

5 GREAT options for the Detroit Lions quarterback in 2023

For as much as I’ve written about Jared Goff and his fit with the Detroit Lions, after last week’s utter implosion, it seems appropriate to start talking about what quarterbacks the Detroit Lions could target in 2023. The answers to who can play behind center for Detroit range from free agency to trades to the draft itself. There is no short amount of answers for the Lions next year but here are five that could help the Detroit Lions at quarterback in 2023.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots, Saints, Steelers, Lions, Dolphins best fits for Commanders CB William Jackson III

When the then-Washington Football Team signed former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson III to a three-year, $42 million deal with $26 million guaranteed, I gave the deal an A+ grade, opined that Jackson was one of the best press cornerbacks in the NFL, and also opined that this might mean that Washington might be playing more press coverage from then on.
