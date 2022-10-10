Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara B
Related
The Detroit Lions Signed A New Kicker On Tuesday
The Detroit Lions are still searching for a reliable kicker amid early turmoil at the position. On Tuesday, the team added Sam Ficken to the practice squad. He hasn't played in an NFL game since whiffing on a field goal and an extra point for the New York Jets on December 27, 2020.
Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
Did Detroit Lions Quit on Dan Campbell against Patriots?
A former Detroit Lions player expressed concerns about the demeanor of the roster against the New England Patriots.
5 GREAT options for the Detroit Lions quarterback in 2023
For as much as I’ve written about Jared Goff and his fit with the Detroit Lions, after last week’s utter implosion, it seems appropriate to start talking about what quarterbacks the Detroit Lions could target in 2023. The answers to who can play behind center for Detroit range from free agency to trades to the draft itself. There is no short amount of answers for the Lions next year but here are five that could help the Detroit Lions at quarterback in 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jonathan Taylor injury update is good news for Matt Ryan, Colts vs. Jaguars
Jonathan Taylor has not enjoyed a great 2022 season. The Indianapolis Colts star’s production has not been otherworldly like it was last year and he is dealing with an ankle injury. As the Colts prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, Matt Ryan and the offense are hoping that the workhorse running back is ready to play.
Detroit Lions: The Athletic suggests trade to help save season
What trade does The Athletic suggest the Detroit Lions make?Should the Detroit Lions trade for Brian Flores?. Things have not gone as planned for the 2022 Detroit Lions as they are off to a 1-4 start as they head into their bye week. Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell said he...
Patriots, Saints, Steelers, Lions, Dolphins best fits for Commanders CB William Jackson III
When the then-Washington Football Team signed former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson III to a three-year, $42 million deal with $26 million guaranteed, I gave the deal an A+ grade, opined that Jackson was one of the best press cornerbacks in the NFL, and also opined that this might mean that Washington might be playing more press coverage from then on.
What the Detroit Lions rebuild can learn from New York’s success
What can the Detroit Lions rebuild learn from the New York teams? The New York Giants: How to Build EvenlyThe New York Jets Rebuild: What Could’ve BeenThe Detroit Lions: What Lessons can be Learned from New York. We are five weeks into the NFL season, and there seems to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: Jackson Back, O'Connell's Miami Connection, Focus on the Vikings, and More
Tackle Austin Jackson returned to practice for the first time in a month
The Dolphins-Vikings Week 6 Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective
Examining fantasy football recommendations in the Miami Dolphins-Minnesota Vikings battle beyond obvious must-plays like Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson
Patriots Rave About Bailey Zappe: 'Poised'
Bailey Zappe kept the New England Patriots offense going, and became the first rookie quarterback to throw a touchdown this season.
NFL・
Vikings-Dolphins Thursday injury updates: Hill, Waddle practice
It's a clean Vikings injury report outside of an illness to D.J. Wonnum.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Patriots owner Robert Kraft praises QB Zappe, defense after Sunday's shutout victory over Lions
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft seems quite pleased with the adjustments his team is making after a bumpy start to the season. Speaking with NewsCenter 5 on Tuesday at Gillette Stadium, Kraft was still excited about Sunday's 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions. "I love...
If you're in the yellow, you'll get Colts vs. Jaguars on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) are set for a rematch at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 6. There’s no doubt the Colts are looking to exact some revenge after getting embarrassed on the road in Week 2, resulting in a 24-0 loss at TIAA Bank Field.
Lions Land Top Defensive Prospects in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions should target two players on defense in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Comments / 0