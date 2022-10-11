Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series top plays: Padres edge Dodgers; Braves top Phillies
While the American League took a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moved forward with a pair of NLDS Game 2s on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the San Diego Padres tied things up with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Phil Maton, Will Smith left off Astros ALDS roster
Veteran relievers Phil Maton and Will Smith were left off the Astros 26-man ALDS roster, while rookie Hunter Brown made it, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
Judge wins Baseball Digest player of year; Alcantara top arm
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge was chosen major league player of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay after setting an American League record with 62 home runs. The New York Yankees slugger beat out two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, last year’s winner and the reigning AL MVP. Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was picked as pitcher of the year and New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz was voted the top reliever in awards announced Thursday. Judge received 18 first-place votes in balloting by a 22-member panel of baseball writers and broadcasters that included several former players, managers and executives.
PHOTOS - Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers rally behind Trea Turner's leadoff home run, beat Padres in NLDS Game 1
Trea Turner's leadoff home run set the tone for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who defeated their NL West rival San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday night.
MLB
Hackenberg catching on with White Sox prospects in AFL
Several Arizona Fall League players come from baseball families, including Rangers shortstop Luisangel Acuña, Athletics outfielder Denzel Clarke, Astros catcher J.C. Correa, Guardians shortstop Angel Martinez, Reds shortstop Matt McLain, Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows and Marlins outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. In terms of diverse athletic genes, White Sox catcher Adam Hackenberg may top them all.
Royals Review
Royals Rumblings - News for October 12, 2022
Sam Dykstra from MLB.com caught up with Tyler Gentry in the Arizona Fall League:. “I’d say the consistency with my approach [was big],” Gentry said. “It’s easy to get out of an approach in a 140-game season, and there would still be some games where I’d be pulling off. But I was really good at usually coming back the next game and getting right back to where I wanted to be.”
MLB
Veen ready for next challenge with Rockies prospects in AFL
One of the oft-used axioms when it comes to player development is that the leap from Single A- to Double-A is the toughest one to make. Zac Veen, the Rockies' top prospect, found out just how true that can be. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 Draft spent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Quero blows out candles with big day in AFL
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Brewers catching prospect Jeferson Quero just turned 20 years old on Saturday, but his Glendale Desert Dogs had a night game that involved 24 runs, so it’s not like he got to go out and celebrate. “I didn’t have time,” said Quero, the Brewers’ No. 7...
MLB
A's Gelof proving to be a quick learner
When Zack Gelof came out of the University of Virginia as a third-round pick in 2021, he showed he could be the kind of advanced college hitter who could move quickly by posting a .988 OPS in 36 games during his pro debut and finishing the year with a 7-for-12 statement all the way up in Triple-A.
MLB
LIVE: Phillies-Braves Game 2 underway on FOX
ATLANTA -- The Braves’ spirited ninth-inning rally on Tuesday afternoon might’ve scored a moral victory, if such things exist amid the pressure of a best-of-five playoff series. The Phillies scored the real victory. Philly broke out to a big lead and then held on to win Game 1...
MLB
Bader's first Yanks homer the stuff of childhood dreams
NEW YORK -- The start of Harrison Bader’s Yankees career came with more questions than answers. Bader, who made his first appearance in the Yanks’ clubhouse with a fresh haircut and a walking boot, was a last-minute Aug. 2 Trade Deadline acquisition who hadn’t suited up for the Cardinals since June 26. While homegrown starter Jordan Montgomery made an instant impact for St. Louis, Bader had to bide his time, waiting for his injured right foot to heal and for a chance to contribute to the team he grew up rooting for.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Rangers' Rocker taking things slow in AFL
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The baseball world might be in a hurry to see what Kumar Rocker can do on a larger stage, but the Rangers’ top pick in the 2022 Draft, taken No. 3 overall, knows there’s a natural progression he’s following as someone who has not pitched a lot of baseball over the last year.
MLB
Stearns looks back on Brewers' disappointing finish
MILWAUKEE -- As the National League Division Series kicked off in Atlanta on Tuesday, David Stearns was at American Family Field to take questions from the media after the Brewers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Milwaukee's president of baseball operations pointed to three big reasons for...
MLB
Padres' bullpen outperforming its LA counterpart
LOS ANGELES -- On paper, at least, the Dodgers seemed to have a clear advantage over the Padres when it came to their bullpens. Even after leaving erstwhile closer Craig Kimbrel off their National League Division Series roster, the Dodgers boasted a deep group of relievers that finished the regular season with the second-lowest ERA (2.87) in the Majors, trailing only the Astros.
MLB
Astros set ALDS roster, with 7 in playoffs for first time
HOUSTON -- Rookie right-hander Hunter Brown, the team’s top-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline, was one of 12 pitchers the Astros will carry on their roster for the American League Division Series against the Mariners. Veteran relievers Phil Maton and Will Smith, a lefty who helped the Braves win the...
MLB
Easy as 1-2-3? Top of Phils' order struggling in NLDS
ATLANTA -- After starting his Phillies tenure slashing .185/.311/.410 in his first 48 games, Kyle Schwarber turned his season around with a monster June. The lefty hit .272 with a 1.065 OPS in 27 June games, more than doubling his season home run total with 12 long balls. • NLDS...
MLB
Who's closing? Dodgers' questions ahead of NLDS
LOS ANGELES -- For a team that won 111 games, the Dodgers seemingly have just as many questions about their ability to win a World Series heading into the 2022 postseason. But do the Dodgers, who won the second-most games in the 146-year history of the National League, really have that much to worry about this October? We’ll find out soon enough with the Dodgers set to begin postseason play on Tuesday against the rival Padres in the NL Division Series with Game 1 set for 6:37 p.m. PT at Dodger Stadium.
MLB
Taylor? Treinen? Breaking down NLDS roster decisions
LOS ANGELES -- With the announcement that Julio Urías will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Padres, the Dodgers have answered most of their big questions ahead of Tuesday’s opener. • NLDS Game 1: Tonight, 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 PT on FS1. At this...
MLB
Who are the all-time best players from Cuba?
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, MLB.com presented a series of roundtables, debating the best players from various Latin American countries. Our final installment is Cuba. Alyson Footer, moderator/editor: This should be a great debate, given all of the talent that has come from Cuba, and Cuban-born players, over time....
Comments / 0