Sam Dykstra from MLB.com caught up with Tyler Gentry in the Arizona Fall League:. “I’d say the consistency with my approach [was big],” Gentry said. “It’s easy to get out of an approach in a 140-game season, and there would still be some games where I’d be pulling off. But I was really good at usually coming back the next game and getting right back to where I wanted to be.”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO