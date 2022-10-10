BIRMINGHAM – For a second place individual finish at The Carolina Cup, junior Khavish Varadan has been named the Conference USA Golfer of the Week. Varadan led the Blazers to their first tournament win of the 2022-23 campaign over the weekend, notching his first top 10 finish of the season. The Blazers finished the tournament -20 overall and won by 10 strokes over Lipscomb.

