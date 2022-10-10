Read full article on original website
uabsports.com
Coleman's Court: Get to Know the Newest UAB MBB Players
BIRMINGHAM – Each week leading up to the 2022-23 regular season, UAB men's basketball will release a new episode of "Coleman's Court," where junior guard Jon Coleman interviews one of UAB's newest players while walking the length of the floor. This week's episode features redshirt-junior forward Javian Davis, a...
uabsports.com
Blazers Return to Bartow to Take On No. 22 Rice
BIRMINGHAM – The UAB Blazer volleyball team (7-10, 2-3 C-USA) returns from the Sunshine State to their home court, reentering conference play on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. to take on the No. 22 Rice Owls. The Blazers return from Florida, where they played the FIU Panthers and...
uabsports.com
C-USA Announces Broadcast Schedule
DALLAS – Conference USA released its broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 women's basketball season that will feature five UAB games available through nationally-televised or digital platforms. All regular-season games on C-USA floors will be streamed on ESPN+ with additional coverage available through CUSA.tv, the conference's official streaming website. The...
uabsports.com
UAB National Alumni Society Announces UAB Basketball Tipoff Celebration Oct. 25
BIRMINGHAM – The UAB National Alumni Society has partnered with the UAB men's and women's basketball programs to hold the UAB Basketball Tipoff Celebration. Scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. inside the UAB Basketball Practice Facility, attendees will enjoy a meal with players from the 2022-23 UAB basketball teams and hear from each head coach as we get closer to tipoff.
uabsports.com
UAB Cross Country Hosts the Blazer Classic
BIRMINGHAM – The UAB Cross Country Team returns home to host their sole home meet of the year with the 2022 Blazer Classic. The Blazer Classic will be held on Friday, October 14 at the University of Montevallo Cross Country Course. The Women's 6K is set to begin at...
uabsports.com
Khavish Varadan Earns Conference USA Golfer of the Week
BIRMINGHAM – For a second place individual finish at The Carolina Cup, junior Khavish Varadan has been named the Conference USA Golfer of the Week. Varadan led the Blazers to their first tournament win of the 2022-23 campaign over the weekend, notching his first top 10 finish of the season. The Blazers finished the tournament -20 overall and won by 10 strokes over Lipscomb.
uabsports.com
Clark Named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM –After scoring her first career goal, which was the equalizer in UAB's 1-1 tie against UTSA on Oct. 9, Hannah Clark was named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week. Clark found the back of the net in the 74th minute, making the score level after the Blazers...
uabsports.com
Men’s Tennis Opens Play at ITA Regionals
BIRMINGHAM – UAB men's tennis will begin play at the ITA Southern Regional Championships on Thursday morning at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. The Blazers will be competing in both singles and doubles competition. "ITA Regionals is another opportunity for our guys to compete against not only the best in...
uabsports.com
UAB Women’s Basketball 3-Point Club Information
BIRMINGHAM - With the start of the 2022-23 season less than a month away, the UAB women's basketball program has announced a revamped 3-Point Club. The 3-Point Club is designed to grow the base support for the UAB women's basketball program while providing unique access points to the players and coaches. Please consider joining the 3-Point Club at one of the levels below.
Will the Magic City Classic remain at Legion Field?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 81st Magic City Classic is two weeks away. Birmingham officials expect people from over 25 states to be in the city for a week with many activities, but the main question remains: will the longtime HBCU game continue to be held at Legion Field? Alabama A&M and Alabama State’s agreement […]
wfmynews2.com
Carolina Panthers Interim Head Coach has strong North Carolina ties
Steve Wilks is a North Carolina native that played football in Charlotte. He’s taking over after Matt Rhule was fired.
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
altoday.com
‘Accelerating Alabama’ panel looks to the state’s economic present – and future
Accelerator programs are seen as key to Alabama’s ongoing emergence as a growth center for technology, innovation and entrepreneurialism. Their role and contributions – facilitating access to investors, mentors, services and other critical support for startup and early-stage companies – was the subject of “Accelerating Alabama: The Rise of Accelerator Programs,” a panel discussion hosted by the Alabama Collective on October 6.
comebacktown.com
Can Birmingham put Humpty Dumpty back together again?
Today’s guest columnist is Brenda Starnes. I have the unique experience of having lived and worked in Nashville, Charlotte, and Birmingham. I love Birmingham—that’s why I moved back—but Nashville and Charlotte have one big advantage over Birmingham. My parents moved us children to Birmingham in 1958...
samford.edu
Cumberland School of Law Releases Bar Exam Pass Results for Class of 2022
Cumberland School of Law has released the bar exam pass results for the class of 2022. Taken in July, the first-time test taker pass rate on exams across the country is 89% for the class. As usual, most of the class participated in the Alabama bar exam. The pass rate...
This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.
The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'
Find out how Kroger is increasing its delivery business in Birmingham, AL when the closest physical store is in Huntsville, AL. Grocery delivery services grew more popular during the pandemic. Brands like Instacard and Shipt are household names because they offer convenience to busy families.
49th annual Greek Food Festival kicks off in Birmingham Thursday
The Greek Food Festival is returning to Birmingham for the 49th year in a row Thursday.
styleblueprint.com
9 Must-Try Birmingham Fall Menu Items
The arrival of fall signals a shift from bright and crisp to warm and savory for Birmingham’s favorite menus. This season, silky butternut squash soup, unexpected festive cocktails, nostalgic casseroles, and, of course, some pumpkin delights round out our selection of must-try autumnal dishes. Here’s where to find the yummiest fall flavors in the Magic City!
America’s Worst City For Driving: Any Alabama Cities Listed??
It's time to discuss something I know you have a very strong opinion about. It involves a comfortable position and maybe a not-so-comfortable journey to a destination. While driving could sound like a time that should be enjoyable, oftentimes it isn't. Think about it... Sitting down on a soft seat,...
