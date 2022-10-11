Read full article on original website
How to Make Lemon Custard Magic Cake
Lemon desserts have a place at any table. After all, a punch of lemon pairs well with a wide variety of recipes, including a homemade magic custard cake!. This recipe for lemon custard cake uses just six simple ingredients to produce a cake with surprising results. The baking process for this cake produces three different layers, each with a markedly different texture. Paired with the light addition of lemon, it’s the ideal dessert to serve for any occasion.
recipesgram.com
Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)
This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
The secret ingredients that make Angela Lansbury's little-known cheesecake recipe work
In 1997, Tom Culver, the set costumer on "Murder, She Wrote," had an idea. He wanted to collect recipes from the show's cast and crew, bind them into a cookbook and sell it. The proceeds would benefit AIDS patients, specifically children and those in hospice. Culver writes in the introduction...
Recipe: Pecan Pie Bars
If you're anything like me, sweets are a staple in your life. When this time of year rolls around one thing I always seem to crave is pie. This pecan bar recipe takes the classic pecan pie and turns it into bars that are perfect for gatherings. Something about being able to pick it up and bite into it without the use of a fork makes it more satisfying.
Food Network
7-Eleven Drops Limited-edition Fall Slurpee Flavor
Think Slurpees at 7-Eleven are all about tried-and-true flavors? Wild Cherry, Coca-Cola, Blue Raspberry are some of the classics we return to again and again — among the true tastes of summer. But now the convenience chain is mixing it up with a new, limited-time-only seasonal flavor that may be worth picking up the next time you stop in at a 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes location: Folks, Green Apple Slurpees have arrived.
Food Network
How to Roast Pumpkin Seeds In 5 Simple Steps
Watch how the Food Network pros prepare roasted pumpkin seeds. It's pumpkin season, thus pumpkin seed season. When you're carving Jack-o'-lanterns, don't toss the seeds! When roasted, they make a great, low-calorie snack, and can be used to add crunch to salads and soups. They contain some valuable nutrients (read all about them here) and while you can buy pumpkin seeds at the store year-round (they're called pepitas), they're so much better when freshly roasted with your favorite seasonings added.
12tomatoes.com
Blueberry Buckle
A blueberry coffee cake worthy of it’s thick streusel crust!. Have you ever had coffee cake warmed up in the toaster oven the day after it’s made? That’s the secret! Coming at ya with a delicious fluffy coffee cake recipe inspired by a breakfast treat I tried on a whale-watching trip. I love to eat the bottom layer of tart cakey blueberries and save the thick crunchy cinnamon sugar streusel layer for last. That streusel crust is so addicting you’ll be picking at the tops all day. There’s just something about a warm coffee cake that will have you asking yourself “why don’t I make this more often?” This is a simple countertop cake to have out whenever you have company. Your guests will thank you.
12tomatoes.com
Caramel Cream Cheese Bread
Fall baking has arrived in full force and really I couldn’t be happier about it. It’s been one hot summer and I’ve barely wanted to turn on my oven for the last few months. I’m welcoming the cooler temps with open arms and a hefty stack of recipes I can’t wait to try out. A recipe at the top of my list was this caramel cream cheese bread and let me tell you, it did not disappoint!
butterwithasideofbread.com
FRENCH TOAST BAKE
French Toast Bake made with soft bread, spiced with warm cinnamon & brown sugar. Breakfast cinnamon french toast bake is made the night before, then baked & served with berries the next day!. Making this baked cinnamon french toast is so simple, with only 5 minutes of prep time you...
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Cream Pie
This banana peanut butter chocolate cream pie is a heavenly combination of flavors! It is so delicious and creamy! It is a very simple and easy to prepare the recipe and the final product looks amazing! You will need around 20 minutes to make it, plus around 3 hours to set. Here is the recipe:
Food Network
Why Is Everyone Obsessed With Negroni … Sbagliato, With Prosecco in It?
What’s your drink of choice? Whatever it was before, the correct — really, the only — answer right at this particular cultural moment is “a Negroni … Sbagliato, with Prosecco in it.” (Oh, stunning!) If those simple words describing a cocktail sound like the...
recipesgram.com
Quick Raspberry Cream Pies (15-Minute Recipe)
This is probably the perfect dessert – vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, grain-free…simply amazing! You will get delicious raspberry cream pies just in 15-20 minutes! Surprise your kids with these mini tasty raspberries cream pies – they will love them – they are healthy and tasty!. Servings 12...
wpgxfox28.com
Texas-Sized Apple Cider Vinegar Infused Muffins
Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/apple-cider-vinegar-infused-muffins. Pumpkin patches and apple picking season are here. The end of the garden harvest has arrived. This season is perfect to fire up the oven and bakes warm, comforting treats. And this sweet recipe for Texas-Sized Apple Cider Vinegar Infused Muffins makes a delicious addition to any breakfast, brunch, or dessert menu.
macaronikid.com
Delicious Chocolate Cupcakes with a Healthy Twist
Taste-tested by many adults and children at parties and gatherings, these chocolate cupcakes with a healthy twist are a hit! I'm all for easy recipes and this is so simple and quick to make that I've done it with my little one many times! The best part? It is loaded with more than a full cup of zucchini which makes it extra moist. It's like you are eating your vegetables while indulging in this treat!
Food Network
Chipotle’s Boorito Is Back In-Person After A Three Year Hiatus
There’s so much to love about the Halloween season, from candy to creepy cocktails to bewitched desserts, but for fans of things more savory – there’s Chipotle’s spin on trick-or-treating. The chain has announced the return of Boorito, and this time it will be live in-restaurant for the first time since 2019.
EatingWell
Brown Sugar vs. White Sugar: What's the Difference?
Which sugar should you reach for, brown or white? There's more to these common sugar varieties than you'd think, including similarities and differences you probably didn't know about. We spoke with the Sugar Association to get all the info you need to know about white sugar, brown sugar and everything in between.
