Transcript: Kenny Payne, Louisville MBB Players at 2022 ACC Tipoff
Take a look at what the head coach of the Cardinals, guard El Ellis and forward Sydney Curry had to say at the ACC Basketball Tipoff:
NC State vs. Syracuse Prediction: ACC Atlantic Teams Collide in Top-20 Showdown
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the NC State Wolfpack vs. Syracuse Orange ACC game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
NC State G Terquavion Smith on new teammates, season ahead
NC State guard Terquavion Smith spoke with members of the media Wednesday at ACC Tipoff in Charlotte.
ACC Men’s Preseason Rankings, Postseason Outlook
Duke’s Jon Scheyer era begins with high expectations as familiar faces headline the league.
Watch: NC State vs. Clemson Full Game | 2022 ACC Football
Clemson remains undefeated with the 30-20 win over the previously unbeaten NC State Wolfpack. Clemson’s defense held NC State to 279 yards and the Tigers offense delivered for 30 points against a very tough Wolfpack defense. Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei passed for 209 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 73 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead the Tigers to the win. Clemson did not turn the ball over and forced 2 turnovers by the Wolfpack.
Should NCAA Tournament Be Expanded? Miami Coach Jim Larranaga Thinks So
Jim Larranaga sat down with 910 the Fan to discuss his belief in expanding the NCAA Basketball Tournament from 64 to 96 teams in the future.
Full Transcript: ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips at ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff
Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips spoke with collected media at ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff from The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C. on Wednesday morning. Phillips went over a variety of issues facing the league and college athletics. Some of the comments pertained specifically to men's and women's basketball, but...
5 things to watch for in UNC football vs Duke matchup
The North Carolina Tar Heels are preparing to battle rival Duke Blue Devils in a critical Atlantic Coast Conference meeting. Unlike years prior, both teams head into the matchup with more to play for than just the Victory Bell, as UNC holds a one-game lead over Duke in the ACC standings. The timing couldn’t be better for North Carolina, with their defense finding its identity as of late, dominating Virginia Tech 41-10 and containing the Hurricanes in Miami 27-24 in back-to-back weeks. Neither team has cracked the Associated Press Poll top 25, but UNC is knocking on the door after receiving the...
College basketball rankings: Florida State sits at No. 23 on 247Sports countdown
For the Florida State Seminoles, 2021-22 came as something of a disaster. The Seminoles won the ACC crown in 2020 and finished second in 2021, only to slump and finish .500 in the conference with a 17-14 overall mark and a 10-10 record in the ACC a season ago. The...
