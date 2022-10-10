The North Carolina Tar Heels are preparing to battle rival Duke Blue Devils in a critical Atlantic Coast Conference meeting. Unlike years prior, both teams head into the matchup with more to play for than just the Victory Bell, as UNC holds a one-game lead over Duke in the ACC standings. The timing couldn’t be better for North Carolina, with their defense finding its identity as of late, dominating Virginia Tech 41-10 and containing the Hurricanes in Miami 27-24 in back-to-back weeks. Neither team has cracked the Associated Press Poll top 25, but UNC is knocking on the door after receiving the...

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO