dakotanewsnow.com
Improvements coming for Dakota News Now channels in Mitchell area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Viewers in the Mitchell area may have noticed some trouble recently with the over-the-air reception of the Dakota News Now channels, KSFY (ABC), KDLT (NBC) and FOX Sioux Falls. The KDLV tower in Plankinton is currently operating at a low power status, because...
Sioux City Journal
Wakonda pharmacist gets charged with theft of prescription painkillers
SIOUX FALLS — A Wakonda, South Dakota, pharmacist has been charged in federal court with illegally obtaining prescription painkillers for nearly three years. Cody Carstensen, 46, was indicted earlier this month and pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of theft in connection with health care and three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to structure fire in Humboldt
HUMBOLT, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire in Humboldt. The fire happened early Tuesday morning in the central part of town. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says everyone inside was able to get out safely.
amazingmadison.com
Madison Central School Board votes to expel student
The Madison Central School Board met in executive session at the end of its regular meeting on Monday. Before entering executive session, the board appointed School Board president Lori Schultz as the hearing officer. After coming out of executive session, a motion was made to accept the recommendation of the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Christensen wins State “AA” boys golf championship as a freshman
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Riley Christensen first had a golf club in his hand at the age of one. “It’s selfish but I didn’t really want to rely on a team. I didn’t want to blame someone else when I could just blame myself and I could put more work in to fix that.” Christensen says.
Sioux City Journal
South Dakota man arrested on multiple charges after Sioux County pursuit
MAURICE, Iowa -- A Springfield, South Dakota, man was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges, after leading deputies on a pursuit that began north of Maurice. At 12:31 a.m. Sunday, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Langley, 37, on a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- cannabidiol, and interference with official acts.
