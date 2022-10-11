Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
READER REPORT: Found orange bicycle
Josh from PCC Community Markets-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) sent the photo and reports: “One of our staff found this bike in our parking lot. We would love to return the bike to the original owner!” If it’s yours, contact the store.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Water-rescue response in Alki Point area
(Added: Photo by DJ Sonsteng – boats involved in the response) 4:12 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a water-rescue response by land and sea to Alki Point, where someone is reported “in distress” in the water – someone “unable to get back on their board,” about 400 yards out, south of the lighthouse.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday watch
6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Wednesday, October 12th. Today you’ll likely see more students going to school on feet/wheels. Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) so far today. The West Seattle Water Taxi...
This Washington City Is One Of The Most Stressful Places For Drivers
HiRoad dug through data to find out which cities have the most stressed out drivers.
westseattleblog.com
Music, poetry, politics, trivia, more for your West Seattle Wednesday
Thanks to Jerry Simmons for the glimpse of fall colors at Lincoln Park. Here’s what’s ahead today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. SOUTHWEST ART SHOWCASE: See the community show at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), which is open noon-8 pm today. SCAM AND FRAUD PREVENTION:...
Woman killed by driver while walking to work in Orting
ORTING, Wash. — A 66-year-old woman was killed while walking to work at a Safeway in Orting early Wednesday morning. The fatal collision took place in the 300 block of Washington Avenue. She was crossing the street near the Orting Primary School when she was struck by a car.
Man fatally struck by boat while wakeboarding
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 42-year-old wakeboarder has died after being struck by a boat at Hunts Point near Bellevue on Tuesday. At 4:35 p.m., police and fire crews were called to the 4300 block at Hunts Point Road for a report of a person who had been injured in the water about 100 yards from shore.
Person struck by car on I-5 in Seattle
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a person was struck by a car on northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle. The collision occurred near the Ravenna Northeast 65th Street exit, just north of the University of Washington campus. The collision caused nearly all lanes to be blocked. It is...
westseattleblog.com
Crowdfunding campaign to help West Seattle restaurant worker you might know
If you’ve been to Endolyne Joe’s in Fauntleroy, you probably know Pam Ramos. Or maybe you know her from Zeeks Pizza before that. She’s not working right now, because she can’t – she’s recovering from what’s described as “a terrible accident involving a flight of basement stairs” one month ago. As a result of it, she suffered a spinal-cord injury that friends say left her with “almost complete loss of movement … She is expected to recover enough to live an independent life again but she is embarking on a challenging journey, the final outcome of which is still unknown.” One of her friends, Ile, asked if we would share the link to a crowdfunding campaign they have launched to help Pam “with accommodations like a wheelchair ramp, grab bars, and accessible bathroom modifications, just to name a few.” Here’s the link.
westseattleblog.com
Indigenous Peoples’ Day info and more for your West Seattle Monday
(Barred Owl, photographed at 34th/Thistle by Amy Hoffman this weekend) As noted in the morning traffic/transportation wrapup, this is Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Seattle, and that means some holiday closures, including:. SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY: All locations closed today. SEATTLE PARKS AND RECREATION: Many facilities are closed today, including community...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Recognize these shoplifters-turned-robbers? Plus: Stolen blue Hyundai
RECOGNIZE THESE SHOPLIFTERS-TURNED-ROBBERS? Last week we reported on a shoplifting incident at Westwood Village Ross Dress for Less that turned into a robbery when the thief pulled a gun. This afternoon, police say there were actually three people involved and they’re published photos, looking for help in identifying them:
Two dead after being hit by vehicles in separate incidents
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Tuesday, October 11. Seattle Police detectives are investigating an incident where a motorist hit and killed a woman in a wheelchair early Monday morning in Licton Springs. Around 4:32 a.m., police were called...
westseattleblog.com
Watching the M’s and much more for your West Seattle Tuesday
(Monday morning photo by Marc Milrod) Big day/night! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and previews:. POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: A local way to take national action – participating in the 10:30 am weekly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). STARTING YOUR BABY ON...
westseattleblog.com
CORONAVIRUS: City to join state in ending ’emergency’ after this month
When this month ends in three weeks, so will the status of the COVID-19 pandemic as a City of Seattle emergency. Here’s the announcement from the mayor’s office this afternoon, including an explanation of how it will affect some policies:. Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell announced that the City...
Thousands stolen from Renton residents after leaving casino
RENTON, Wash. — An 81-year-old woman may have been followed home from the Muckleshoot Casino before being viciously beaten and robbed. Police say it has happened before. The attack occurred late last week in Renton, about 14 miles from the Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn. The victim believes the attacker...
capitolhillseattle.com
Starbucks abandoned this expensive and hard to maintain Capitol Hill cafe — Now it’s covered in plywood
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Dozens of crimes committed during Patty Murray’s Seattle public safety photo op
Senator Patty Murray, struggling to generate excitement for her candidacy, is adopting a new strategy. She’s pretending Seattle isn’t experiencing a crime crisis. But while she was at a campaign stop for a photo op, there were dozens of crimes being committed by beneficiaries of her light-on-crime approach across the city.
Body Uncovered Upon Take Off from Medical Center Helipad
Seattle, WA: On Oct. 9, around 11 p.m., Seattle Police Department responded to a call of a body that was uncovered by the down draft from a helicopter taking off from the main helipad at Harborview Medical Center. Upon arrival, officers determined the body was west of the pad in...
KUOW
When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?
October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
Highway 2 closed again as crews remove tree damaged by Bolt Creek Fire
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A section of U.S. 2 has closed Sunday morning while crews remove a tree that has fallen across the roadway after it was damaged by the Bolt Creek Fire, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. The closure went into effect shortly before 8 a.m.
