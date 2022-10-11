ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

READER REPORT: Found orange bicycle

Josh from PCC Community Markets-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) sent the photo and reports: “One of our staff found this bike in our parking lot. We would love to return the bike to the original owner!” If it’s yours, contact the store.
UPDATE: Water-rescue response in Alki Point area

(Added: Photo by DJ Sonsteng – boats involved in the response) 4:12 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a water-rescue response by land and sea to Alki Point, where someone is reported “in distress” in the water – someone “unable to get back on their board,” about 400 yards out, south of the lighthouse.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday watch

6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Wednesday, October 12th. Today you’ll likely see more students going to school on feet/wheels. Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) so far today. The West Seattle Water Taxi...
Music, poetry, politics, trivia, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

Thanks to Jerry Simmons for the glimpse of fall colors at Lincoln Park. Here’s what’s ahead today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. SOUTHWEST ART SHOWCASE: See the community show at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), which is open noon-8 pm today. SCAM AND FRAUD PREVENTION:...
Man fatally struck by boat while wakeboarding

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 42-year-old wakeboarder has died after being struck by a boat at Hunts Point near Bellevue on Tuesday. At 4:35 p.m., police and fire crews were called to the 4300 block at Hunts Point Road for a report of a person who had been injured in the water about 100 yards from shore.
Person struck by car on I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a person was struck by a car on northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle. The collision occurred near the Ravenna Northeast 65th Street exit, just north of the University of Washington campus. The collision caused nearly all lanes to be blocked. It is...
Crowdfunding campaign to help West Seattle restaurant worker you might know

If you’ve been to Endolyne Joe’s in Fauntleroy, you probably know Pam Ramos. Or maybe you know her from Zeeks Pizza before that. She’s not working right now, because she can’t – she’s recovering from what’s described as “a terrible accident involving a flight of basement stairs” one month ago. As a result of it, she suffered a spinal-cord injury that friends say left her with “almost complete loss of movement … She is expected to recover enough to live an independent life again but she is embarking on a challenging journey, the final outcome of which is still unknown.” One of her friends, Ile, asked if we would share the link to a crowdfunding campaign they have launched to help Pam “with accommodations like a wheelchair ramp, grab bars, and accessible bathroom modifications, just to name a few.” Here’s the link.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day info and more for your West Seattle Monday

(Barred Owl, photographed at 34th/Thistle by Amy Hoffman this weekend) As noted in the morning traffic/transportation wrapup, this is Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Seattle, and that means some holiday closures, including:. SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY: All locations closed today. SEATTLE PARKS AND RECREATION: Many facilities are closed today, including community...
Two dead after being hit by vehicles in separate incidents

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Tuesday, October 11. Seattle Police detectives are investigating an incident where a motorist hit and killed a woman in a wheelchair early Monday morning in Licton Springs. Around 4:32 a.m., police were called...
Watching the M’s and much more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Monday morning photo by Marc Milrod) Big day/night! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and previews:. POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: A local way to take national action – participating in the 10:30 am weekly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). STARTING YOUR BABY ON...
CORONAVIRUS: City to join state in ending ’emergency’ after this month

When this month ends in three weeks, so will the status of the COVID-19 pandemic as a City of Seattle emergency. Here’s the announcement from the mayor’s office this afternoon, including an explanation of how it will affect some policies:. Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell announced that the City...
Starbucks abandoned this expensive and hard to maintain Capitol Hill cafe — Now it’s covered in plywood

When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?

October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
