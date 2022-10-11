Read full article on original website
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would be steal for Buffs
On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season. Rhule had signed a six-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers in 2020, largely out of the respect he earned at the college level. While head coach at Temple from 2013-16, he led the Owls to an AAC championship in his final year following a 10-2 season. He was then hired for Baylor’s head job and soon took the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-1 in 2019. His success at the college level was abundant, but it didn’t follow him to the NFL,...
Here's How Much Money The Panthers Still Have To Pay Matt Rhule
No individual has ever been happier to get fired than football coach Matt Rhule. The Panthers announced this Monday morning that they are officially moving on from head coach Matt Rhule following the team's 1-4 start to the 2022 season. However, Carolina is still on the hook for major money ...
Payton Was Asked About Panthers Head Coach Job After Rhule Firing
The former Saints coach discussed what he thinks about the recently-vacated Carolina position.
ESPN College Football Analyst Predicts Matt Rhule's Next Job
Now that Matt Rhule's tenure in the NFL is over, many are expecting the former Baylor and Temple head coach to jump right back into the college ranks. Not so fast, says ESPN's Greg McElroy. This afternoon, McElroy tweeted Rhule will be in "no hurry" to jump on any opportunity and predicted he will actually be doing television work come next fall.
Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Explains Sooners' QB Situation Against Texas
General Booty had "a minor deal" that kept him out of action, and the coaching staff gave "consideration" to playing Micah Bowens, but ultimately settled on Davis Beville.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says he interviewed for Tampa Bay Buccaneers job that went to Greg Schiano
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy interviewed for head coach of NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers multiple times near the end of the 2011 football season, Gundy revealed to reporters Monday. Gundy was asked during a press conference if he ever had NFL interested before shedding light on his flirtation with Tampa Bay before the job ultimately went to current Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, who left his first gig with the Scarlet Knights to take the job in time for the 2012 NFL season.
Bomani Jones Reveals Where He Thinks Matt Rhule Should Go
On Monday, the Carolina Panthers parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule following a brutal NFL tenure. Since signing on as the Panthers' head coach in 2020, Rhule notched an 11-27 overall record. 2022 was his worst season yet, going 1-4 to start the year. While his professional coaching career...
Steve Sarkisian: Cyclones Defense Probably 'Best in Our Conference'
Steve Sarkisian discussed the Cyclones defense and just how good they've been through six games.
Baylor QB commit Austin Novosad awarded jersey for All-American Bowl
The All-American Bowl Road to the Dome Series continues this week with Dripping Springs (Texas) High Top247 quarterback and Baylor commit Austin Novosad one of the players honored by receiving his jersey. “It was cool,” Novosad said. “Just getting to be with my team and celebrating with them was definitely...
Steve Sarkisian wary of Iowa State, pleased with Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers' progress
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is pleased with his team's poise and consistency is of utmost important heading into Saturday's game against Iowa State. The Longhorns have not beaten the Cyclones at home since 2018 and a win keeps Texas near the top of the league standings as the stretch run begins over the second half of the campaign.
Husker247 Podcast: Huskers keep it rolling at Rutgers and coaching search talk
Nebraska football finished off its second straight win over the weekend, winning an ugly 14-13 decision over Rutgers on the road. Michael Bruntz and Brian Christopherson discuss what's working for the Huskers, how they can fix what isn't and the job Mickey Joseph has done as interim head coach. The guys also discuss the ongoing coaching search, which got a bit more interesting this wee after the Carolina Panthers fired former Temple and Baylor head coach Matt Rhule. Listen in.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks schedule, TV information: How to watch game Sunday
The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 6 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 6 picks, predictions: Commanders vs. Bears | 49ers vs. Falcons | Patriots vs. Browns Jets vs. Packers | Jaguars vs. Colts...
Bass: Are Cincinnati Bengals good for your mental health?
We gather for our usual day-after-game Twitter session, but today is not a typical day. “How are you dealing with last night's loss to Baltimore today,” I ask Bengals fans, “on World Mental Health Day?” “Is it really?” @peppypatty64 replied. “Oh my goodness. How apropos.” ...
