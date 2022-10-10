ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

TRIED IT: Minx & Mane Eyelashes Gave My Beauty Beat A Classic Finish

By Marsha Badger
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XXWj9_0iU6GKEW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38BFTl_0iU6GKEW00

Source: Ambitious Shooters / Ambitious Shooters


After a long day of slaying, removing your eyelashes is the next best feeling after taking your wig off. Eyelashes undoubtedly take your beauty beat to the next level, and over the years, we’ve witnessed some of the most extravagant styles. The options are endless, from thick, overpowering lashes to something soft and classic.

I err on the classic side of the beauty beat, so a simple pair of eyelashes are more my speed. If we’re being honest, I typically pick up a ten-pack of beauty supply lashes and call it a day. So when Minx & Mane approached me to give their lashes a try, I was more than happy to see how the brand would compliment my beauty beat. As if they knew my personality already, the brand sent over the “Basic Bish,” $15.99, and “ISSA” lashes, $17.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gqmR0_0iU6GKEW00

Source: Marsha B. / Marsha B


After completing my makeup look, I sealed the deal with Basic Bish. And honestly speaking, being basic ain’t all that bad! I love how these lashes made my eyes pop and were very lightweight. If you want to bring a little bit of drama to your makeup, lashes will do the trick. Mascara is cool, but eyelashes elevate you to the next level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RUlxz_0iU6GKEW00

Source: Ambitious Shooters / Ambitious Shooters


I am obsessed with these lashes, which are the upgrade I needed to the ones purchased at the beauty supply store. While I love the look they gave my face, I love the brand’s personal mission of giving back to the community much more. Fifty percent of all proceeds go towards FLOC (For the Love of Children), a nonprofit organization that provides educational support beyond the classroom.

Learn more about the brand, their vast selection of eyelashes and more, here .

DON’T MISS…

TRIED IT: Morphe X Ashley Strong’s Tourmaline Soul Lip Gloss Is The Perfect Nude Lippie For The Fall

Tried It: Ivy Park’s Latest Ivytopia Collection Will Activate Your Inner Baddie

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Beauty#Minx Mane Eyelashes
101.1. The Wiz

One Music Fest Day 2: Lil Baby Ends The Final Night With a Bang!

ATL had a special final day for the One Music Fest. Jazmine Sullivan, Lupe Fiasco, Chloe Bailey & more hit the stage and put on a SHOW! https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjfzy9Du4wE/ The hometown hero, Lil Baby ends the night off with a performance of a lifetime. Check out the photos from Lil Baby’s performance below! RELATED: One Music Fest […]
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Variety

Spotify’s ‘Case 63’ Mind-Bending Thriller Podcast Starring Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac Gets Release Date and Trailer

Things get supernaturally weird in Spotify’s scripted original podcast drama “Case 63,” starring Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac, set to debut later this month. All 10 episodes of “Case 63” will drop on Oct. 25, exclusively on Spotify. In the show, Dr. Eliza Knight (Julianne Moore), a New York psychiatrist, begins treating a patient registered only as Case 63 (Isaac) — who claims to be a time traveler from the year 2062. What Dr. Knight first believes to be a routine therapeutic case rapidly unfolds into a story that threatens the boundaries of reality. (Listen to the trailer below.) The series is...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hill

These are the trendiest baby names going into 2023

(NEXSTAR) — As you get older, you may notice that you’re encountering people with names you’ve never heard — or ones you haven’t heard in a while. That’s because, as with fashion and music, names also change with trends over time. Baby naming database...
BEAUTY & FASHION
101.1. The Wiz

DJ Holiday & Lore’l Talk Best Moments From The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

From the red carpet to the stage, DJ Holiday and Lore’l took over the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards and are sharing their thoughts on the night’s best and worst moments! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjVQZSauU1P/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link DJ Holiday tapped in with The Morning Hustle in studio after blessing the 2022 BET […]
HIP HOP
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy