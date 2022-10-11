ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go

The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
New Rumors Emerge Surrounding White Sox Manager Candidates

It didn't take long for rumors of the early favorites to become the Chicago White Sox' next manager to emerge. Bob Nightengale of USA Today covered a few topics in his Sunday column before writing about the White Sox' managerial search. "Some managers who fit the bill: Bruce Bochy, Mike...
Former Cubs lefthander Dick Ellsworth has died

Dick Ellsworth was a lefthanded pitcher who exhibited great promise for the Cubs in the early 1960s. In 1963, he made 37 starts, went 22-10 (back when individual pitcher wins really meant something), posted a 2.11 ERA and led the major leagues in ERA+ at 167. Yes, better than Sandy Koufax of the pennant-winning Dodgers. Koufax won the NL MVP and the (then single) Cy Young Award, but there were those who favorably compared Ellsworth to Koufax. After he threw a one-hitter against the Phillies June 1, Edward Prell wrote in the Tribune:
Alex Anthopoulos indicates more contract extensions on the horizon for Braves

The Braves are pissing a lot of other fan bases off with their recent contract extensions. It all started with the deals that Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies signed a few years ago. More recently, it was Michael Harris II and Austin Riley who both signed lucrative extensions during the season. And now, it’s Spencer Strider, who inked a six-year extension to stay in Atlanta that comes with an option for the 2029 season . The club might not be done either; Alex Anthopoulos indicated in an interview with 92.9’s Grant McAuley that more contract extensions could be on the horizon.
White Sox Manager: Astros' Joe Espada to Interview for Job

White Sox to interview Astros' Espada for manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will interview Astros bench coach Joe Espada for their managerial opening, according to multiple reports. The New York Post's Jon Heyman and ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported the White Sox will interview Espada...
Braves tie NLDS and get positive injury news on Ronald Acuña Jr.

The Braves finally got through Zack Wheeler with a two-out rally in the sixth inning to score three runs and eventually tie the NLDS. Wheeler and Kyle Wright were both excellent. The latter put up sixth scoreless innings against the Phillies, allowing two hits while striking out six on 83 pitches. The righty relied heavily on his curve Wednesday night and gave the Braves bullpen a chance to close things down, which they did.
The Bitter End: Analyzing Jose Abreu's Likely Departure from the White Sox

Jose Abreu is an icon at the corner of 35th/Shields. There will come a day in the not-too-distant future that No. 79 will find its way onto the façade at the ballpark with the other Chicago White Sox legends. His likeness will be immortalized in bronze on the concourse as a lasting tribute for those who saw him pulverize baseballs to remember and to tell future generations of Sox fans.
Reports of White Sox Manager Interviews Have Surfaced

Chicago White Sox' fans hoping the organization makes an outside-the-box managerial hire will be happy to hear today's updates. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the White Sox will interview Houston Astros' bench coach Joe Espada. Espada will also interview with the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, according...
Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa addresses social media hate

New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa has had a tumultuous experience ever since being traded from the Texas Rangers to the Bronx. In fact, IKF had a somewhat intense adventure before the season even began, being traded to the Minnesota Twins from Texas and then immediately sent on his way to New York, his childhood club.
Updated Betting Odds Reveal a New Favorite for White Sox Manager

In the ever-changing world of gambling odds, we have yet another regarding the next Chicago White Sox' manager. Bruce Bochy and Ozzie Guillen have owned the top spots until the most recent update. Bob Nightengale of USA Today previously mentioned that there are three favorites for the job: Bruce Bochy, Ron Washington, and Mike Schildt. It’s always important to remember that the gambling odds are based on pure speculation and the number of bets being placed.
Ex-Cubs P Yu Darvish's Amusing Reaction to Joe Musgrove Inspection

Darvish has amusing reaction to bizarre Musgrove inspection originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The foreign substance check on Joe Musgrove in the Padres-Mets NL wild card series generated plenty of amusing reactions from the baseball world, including one from Yu Darvish. Darvish, who frequently demonstrated a witty sense of...
White Sox interviewing Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol

The White Sox are interviewing Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol for their manager position, according to Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes. Grifol, 52, is one of a few names the White Sox reportedly plan to interview. Other names receiving interviews include Joe Espada – bench coach of the Houston Astros – and Ron Washington – ex-manager of the Texas Rangers.
