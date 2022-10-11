ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Four of Salt Lake City's "Go To" Real Estate Sales Superstars

Salt Lake City, Utah, was ranked the top housing market in the United States after the coronavirus pandemic. Home prices in the region skyrocketed as historically low interest rates, and low unemployment took hold. Fast forward to today, and a recession has spurred interest rates upward, job growth is stagnant, and home prices are already coming down.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Healthy fare restaurant opening its doors in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A Minnesota-based fast-casual restaurant is opening its doors at a new location in Sandy on October 15. CRISP & GREEN offers made-from-scratch healthy fare in a fast and convenient setting. Their menu includes nutritious salads, grain bowls, acai bowls and smoothies. The restaurant is opening its first location in Utah at […]
SANDY, UT
15 Best Restaurants in Provo, UT

If you’re in Provo and looking for something different to eat, you’ve come to the right place! We’ve compiled 15 of the best restaurants in Provo, so you don’t have to go through the frustration of rummaging through various websites. This post was inspired by the...
PROVO, UT
Comfort and Luxury Know No Bounds in this $6M Palatial Paradise in Sandy

The Estate in Sandy is a luxurious home setting an elegant tone, with extensive custom design now available for sale. This home located at 11 Cobblewood Cv, Sandy, Utah; offering 08 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 10,166 square feet of living spaces. Call Stephanie Valdez – KW Utah Realtors Keller Williams (Phone: 801-755-2740) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy.
SANDY, UT
Joe Ingles Drops House Price, Again

SALT LAKE CITY – Joe Ingles has dropped the price of his Salt Lake City house, again. The Ingles house was first listed in August for $3.5 million, but Joe and his wife Renae dropped it to $3.2 million after nearly a month on the market. Now, a month...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital

LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
LEHI, UT
Utah’s Unsolved Mysteries: Can the Public Help Solve Utah’s Cold Cases?

Years after Cody Lynn Dodge was found dead in his West Valley City home, who shot him remains a mystery. Investigators say there was no forced entry into the residence, indicating the 27-year-old knew his killer. However, nothing that has been learned so far about the Sept. 21, 2008 slaying has led to an arrest and the case has gone cold.
UTAH STATE
Mike Lee's Baggage

Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
UTAH STATE
Heber Valley Animal Shelter no longer accepting pets surrendered by owners

The Heber Valley Animal Shelter announced this month it’s grown too crowded to accept any more animals from owners. The Heber Valley Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter servicing Wasatch County. Earlier this month the shelter said it will no longer accept owner surrenders. The shelter says rapid population growth in the county and limited space necessitated the new policy.
HEBER CITY, UT
Utah’s largest school district changes dress code

AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
ALPINE, UT
Salt Lake City leaders rolling out updated Crime Control Plan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake leaders are rolling out the city’s third iteration of its Crime Control Plan. The city and police department shared the first phase of the plan in January 2021 and the second phase in November 2021. The third piece has a major focus on reducing violent crime in the most violent-prone areas of Salt Lake City, taking what Chief Mike Brown and Mayor Erin Mendenhall referred to as a "hotspot policing approach."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

