Red Iguana Is a Very Popular Mexican Restaurant in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
The Lion King Production Will Be Ending Its Salt Lake City Performances SoonS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
ksl.com
Utah reptile lover, YouTuber dispelling fears, myths one animal at a time
SPRINGVILLE — Few, if any, animals instill fear more than spiders, bats and snakes. But Clint Laidlaw is on a mission to educate the public, and evaporate the fear of at least two of the three. The interactive experience at Clint's Reptile Room — full of arachnids, boa constrictors...
realtybiznews.com
Four of Salt Lake City's "Go To" Real Estate Sales Superstars
Salt Lake City, Utah, was ranked the top housing market in the United States after the coronavirus pandemic. Home prices in the region skyrocketed as historically low interest rates, and low unemployment took hold. Fast forward to today, and a recession has spurred interest rates upward, job growth is stagnant, and home prices are already coming down.
kjzz.com
Locations released for two new temples in California, Singapore
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The locations of the recently announced Modesto California Temple and Singapore Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced on Monday. According to Church officials, the Singapore structure will be built on a one-acre site located at 233 Pasir Panjang...
Missing in Utah: A possible break in the 1982 disappearance of Robby Peay
After he was declared dead, Robby Peay's family had a headstone with his name and placed it on the family plot.
Healthy fare restaurant opening its doors in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A Minnesota-based fast-casual restaurant is opening its doors at a new location in Sandy on October 15. CRISP & GREEN offers made-from-scratch healthy fare in a fast and convenient setting. Their menu includes nutritious salads, grain bowls, acai bowls and smoothies. The restaurant is opening its first location in Utah at […]
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Provo, UT
If you’re in Provo and looking for something different to eat, you’ve come to the right place! We’ve compiled 15 of the best restaurants in Provo, so you don’t have to go through the frustration of rummaging through various websites. This post was inspired by the...
luxury-houses.net
Comfort and Luxury Know No Bounds in this $6M Palatial Paradise in Sandy
The Estate in Sandy is a luxurious home setting an elegant tone, with extensive custom design now available for sale. This home located at 11 Cobblewood Cv, Sandy, Utah; offering 08 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 10,166 square feet of living spaces. Call Stephanie Valdez – KW Utah Realtors Keller Williams (Phone: 801-755-2740) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy.
Which U.S. city is the worst to drive in?
Which city has the worst drivers? Which city has the best drivers? What a new WalletHub study says about the best and worst places to drive.
kslsports.com
Joe Ingles Drops House Price, Again
SALT LAKE CITY – Joe Ingles has dropped the price of his Salt Lake City house, again. The Ingles house was first listed in August for $3.5 million, but Joe and his wife Renae dropped it to $3.2 million after nearly a month on the market. Now, a month...
WATCH: Idiot Parents Put Child’s Life In Danger
We just posted a video, yesterday, of a Wyoming woman getting stabbed by a buck - RIGHT IN THE BELLY! She has multiple holes in her gut that she is hospitalized for. The very next day I see this video of a young girl feeding some bucks on a trail.
kjzz.com
Man arrested, accused of inappropriately touching women in LDS Institute Building at UVU
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A Provo man was arrested after police say he inappropriately touched multiple women in the Utah Valley Institute of Religion building. David Duran Nava, 23, was booked on one charge of forcible sex abuse into the Utah County Jail. According to a probable cause statement,...
ksl.com
Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital
LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
utahstories.com
Utah’s Unsolved Mysteries: Can the Public Help Solve Utah’s Cold Cases?
Years after Cody Lynn Dodge was found dead in his West Valley City home, who shot him remains a mystery. Investigators say there was no forced entry into the residence, indicating the 27-year-old knew his killer. However, nothing that has been learned so far about the Sept. 21, 2008 slaying has led to an arrest and the case has gone cold.
cityweekly.net
Mike Lee's Baggage
Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
Heber Valley Animal Shelter no longer accepting pets surrendered by owners
The Heber Valley Animal Shelter announced this month it’s grown too crowded to accept any more animals from owners. The Heber Valley Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter servicing Wasatch County. Earlier this month the shelter said it will no longer accept owner surrenders. The shelter says rapid population growth in the county and limited space necessitated the new policy.
Utah’s largest school district changes dress code
AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
ksl.com
A Utah man gave a public prayer about 'evil' in schools. State superintendent calls it 'a dagger to my heart'
SALT LAKE CITY — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson pushed back against remarks in a public prayer offered during a recent meeting of the Orem City Council that said "evil things" are being taught in schools. Allen Young, father of Orem Mayor David Young, offered the invocation...
Community helps South Ogden family who lost home, pets, belongings in fire
A South Ogden family is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their home Saturday morning and claimed the lives of their dogs.
ksl.com
'A big nut to crack': Utah commission conflicted on how to react to canyon gondola plan
SALT LAKE CITY — The members of the Central Wasatch Commission's transportation committee certainly have their thoughts about a proposed plan for a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon; however, they aren't ready to formally comment on the plan. The committee's meeting adjourned Monday afternoon without a final recommendation for...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City leaders rolling out updated Crime Control Plan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake leaders are rolling out the city’s third iteration of its Crime Control Plan. The city and police department shared the first phase of the plan in January 2021 and the second phase in November 2021. The third piece has a major focus on reducing violent crime in the most violent-prone areas of Salt Lake City, taking what Chief Mike Brown and Mayor Erin Mendenhall referred to as a "hotspot policing approach."
