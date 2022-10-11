The 202 bear market is creating a major impact on some of the most prominent cryptocurrencies out there. Polygon (MATIC) and Cardano (ADA), two successful cryptocurrencies back in the day, are now struggling. Investors are not interested in investing their money in such fading cryptocurrencies. Instead, they prefer to shift their focus to up-and-coming cryptocurrencies such as Flasko.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO