Kansas City, MO

Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Who Gisele Saw After Leaving Tom Brady

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have yet to officially separate, the writing appears to be on the wall. Brady and Bundchen, who have been married since 2009, have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. They've reportedly been living apart for months. Now, according to TMZ Sports, Bundchen made an interesting move...
FOOTBALL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Catches Major Heat Over MNF Sunglasses

New NFL season, new drama. Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson, who received some heavy criticism last year for various actions, is now catching major heat over MNF sunglasses. Mahomes’ sibling showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders game wearing Oakley sunglasses that his brother is promoting. He then proceeded to wear the shades the entire game, per Outkick.
thecomeback.com

Trespassing fan tackled by Bobby Wagner suffered serious injury

Last week, a wild situation took place during Monday night’s NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers when a spectator ran onto the field with pink flares in a form of protest. When security was unable to apprehend the protester quickly, Rams players Takkarist McKinley and Bobby Wagner took matters into their own hands by tackling the protester, and it looks like they might have caused a serious injury.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Chiefs Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Monday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 5 against their AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City is entering the game with a 4-1 record, coming off a dismantling of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. The...
thecomeback.com

Everyone is saying the same thing about Matt Rhule

There’s no denying that Matt Rhule did a great job in college football while the head coach at Temple and Baylor. But there’s also no denying his stint in the NFL as head coach of the Carolina Panthers has been a disaster. And a lot of people around the NFL world are wondering when that stint will be coming to an end.
