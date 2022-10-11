Read full article on original website
Davante Adams 'Permanently Banned' From Kansas City Establishment
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing a potential suspension after he shoved a photographer who walked in front of him as Adams was walking into the locker room. The worker has reportedly filed a police report against Adams, according to a report from TMZ Sports. He allegedly...
Legendary NFL Coach Tony Dungy Calls Out The Chiefs' Coaching Staff
Tony Dungy, a legendary NFL coach, is not happy with the Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff this Monday night. The Raiders have a 17-0 lead over the AFC West-leading Chiefs early in the second quarter. Derek Carr is carving up the Kansas City secondary. Dungy thinks it's "not smart" ...
Aikman Criticized for Controversial Comment During ‘MNF’
The broadcaster’s statement was in response to a perplexing roughing the passer call during the contest.
Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground
Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
Report: Who Gisele Saw After Leaving Tom Brady
While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have yet to officially separate, the writing appears to be on the wall. Brady and Bundchen, who have been married since 2009, have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. They've reportedly been living apart for months. Now, according to TMZ Sports, Bundchen made an interesting move...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes crashed Travis Kelce’s postgame TV interview and it was awesome
The Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce connection was on display during — and after — the Chiefs’ 30-29 win over the Raiders in a “Monday Night Football” game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes threw four touchdown passes as the Chiefs rallied from a 17-0 deficit and beat their...
Kim Kardashian Booed During Cowboys-Rams Game at SoFi Stadium
The reality TV star blew a kiss to the crowd, but fans didn’t seem impressed.
Raiders’ Davante Adams makes a complete fool of himself by attacking innocent bystander
Okay, it is time to be real for a second. I know everyone is upset about the Las Vegas Raiders losing by one to the Kansas City Chiefs, but there is something that needs to be said, and it is completely unrelated to football. I understand being upset, but what...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Chris Jones gave a fiery postgame response about roughing the passer penalty (Video)
The controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty provided an opportunity for the man himself to preach about the need for a rule change. Chances are you heard about what happened on Monday Night Football even if you didn’t see the game. Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones...
Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Catches Major Heat Over MNF Sunglasses
New NFL season, new drama. Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson, who received some heavy criticism last year for various actions, is now catching major heat over MNF sunglasses. Mahomes’ sibling showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders game wearing Oakley sunglasses that his brother is promoting. He then proceeded to wear the shades the entire game, per Outkick.
Trespassing fan tackled by Bobby Wagner suffered serious injury
Last week, a wild situation took place during Monday night’s NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers when a spectator ran onto the field with pink flares in a form of protest. When security was unable to apprehend the protester quickly, Rams players Takkarist McKinley and Bobby Wagner took matters into their own hands by tackling the protester, and it looks like they might have caused a serious injury.
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call. It was looking like the Kansas City Chiefs fans might riot when a bad call went against Chris Jones for roughing the passer at an incredibly tense moment of the game. They didn’t end up rioting but they...
Chiefs Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Monday Night Football
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 5 against their AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City is entering the game with a 4-1 record, coming off a dismantling of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. The...
KCPD investigates after photographer apparently injured by Davante Adams at Chiefs game
A photographer filed a police report alleging he was injured when Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved him after the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory Monday night.
San Francisco 49ers Are Releasing Veteran Running Back This Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are making a significant roster cut this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise is releasing veteran back Marlon Mack. Mack, who found brief success as the lead back in Indianapolis during 2018 and 2019, had a brief stint in Houston this season before ...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Game Updates
Join us for live game updates between the 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders at the 3-1 Kansas City Chiefs
Everyone is saying the same thing about Matt Rhule
There’s no denying that Matt Rhule did a great job in college football while the head coach at Temple and Baylor. But there’s also no denying his stint in the NFL as head coach of the Carolina Panthers has been a disaster. And a lot of people around the NFL world are wondering when that stint will be coming to an end.
