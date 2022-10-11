Read full article on original website
Related
pasadenanow.com
Mayor Gordo to Appoint Committee on Central Library Renovation
According to a City official, Mayor Victor Gordo will appoint a technical oversight committee as part of the Central Library Seismic Retrofit and Renovation project. The committee will review key findings of the structural assessment re-evaluation and review findings from the design team throughout the design phase of the project.
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Former Mayor Terry Tornek: Pasadena Rent Control Ballot Measure – Worthy Idea; Bad Measure
I have been committed to the production and retention of affordable housing for my entire career. I have also served as Pasadena Planning Director, Planning Commissioner, City Councilmember and Mayor thereby gaining expertise in Pasadena housing issues. While rents in Pasadena and the region have skyrocketed and the City has...
pasadenanow.com
24 Local Nonprofit Organizations Awarded $511,000 in Pasadena Community Foundation Capital Grants Funding
Over half million dollars in Pasadena Community Foundation Capital Grant funding is on its way to 24 Pasadena-area nonprofit organizations to support their facility improvement projects and equipment purchases. PCF’s annual Capital Grant Program supports the infrastructure that nonprofit organizations need to carry out their mission, including equipment purchases, construction,...
pasadenanow.com
Developer Reaches Out to Hire Local Pasadena Workers
Bridge Housing Corporation has reached out to the community to hire local skilled and unskilled workers for the Heritage Square South Project, a mixed-use development that would provide 70 affordable housing units for seniors. The project, to be built at 710-738 N. Fair Oaks Ave. and 19-25 E. Orange Grove...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pasadenanow.com
We Get Letters
In a recent story in Pasadena Now, Pasadena Chamber of Commerce President, Paul Little, is quoted as saying that Measure H “will not have any of the purported benefits.” Really? So why has the National and California Associations of Realtors put $190,000 into defeating Measure H? Are we expected to believe it’s because they care so much about the plight of low income tenants in Pasadena?
pasadenanow.com
Voters to Decide on Library Funding Next Month
On Nov. 8, local voters will decide on the continuation of Pasadena Public Library programs and services — Measure L. Pasadena public libraries play an essential role in providing safe, accessible, and 100% free educational resource centers for everyone. Individuals and families, no matter their socioeconomic status, can count on Pasadena libraries to provide them with the resources they need to succeed and the answers to important questions they can’t otherwise find.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena City College Writer in Residence Juanita E. Mantz Holds Writing Workshop and Public Reading
2022 Pasadena City College Writer in Residence Juanita E. Mantz, author of “Tales of an Inland Empire Girl,” will hold Writing Workshop and Public Reading and Q&A with PCC students and the PCC community on Thursday, Oct. 13, 1 to 2 p.m. at PCCs Creveling Lounge. Juanita E....
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Unified Awarded Third Federal Magnet Grant
The Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) has been awarded a $15 million Magnet School Assistance Program (MSAP) grant from the U.S. Department of Education to create and expand three new or revised magnet programs. This is the third major magnet grant awarded to PUSD since 2013. PUSD is among 19 programs in the U.S. to receive the magnet grant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Shows ‘Coming Out’ Is In
The year was 2004. Pasadena City Manager Miguel Márquez was working as the deputy city attorney in San Francisco. Governor Gavin Newsom was the mayor of San Francisco. And, on Valentine’s Day of that year, Newsom decided to issue marriage licenses. “He didn’t have any authority to do...
pasadenanow.com
La Salle College Preparatory Christmas Tree Sale 2022
It’s that time of the year again! La Salle College Preparatory invite you to support the 13th annual Student Life Christmas Tree Sale! Preorder that perfect tree for your home or donate one to a military family at Fort Irwin. LSCP are accepting orders now until November 10th. To...
pasadenanow.com
One Day After Gordo’s Admonition, LA Council Member Resigns
After days of calls for her resignation following the release of a 2021 recorded conversation in which she made a series of racist remarks, LA council member Nury Martinez finally announced her resignation. Nury’s resignation comes one day after Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo joined a host of others calling for...
pasadenanow.com
Local Religious Organizations Endorse Measure H
The Measure H campaign announced several endorsements on Monday. Two long-standing congregational coalitions in the city have formally endorsed the campaign: the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Greater Pasadena, representing over a dozen primarily African American congregations, and the Clergy Community Coalition with nearly 80 member congregations. “Pasadena’s faith community has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pasadenanow.com
Gordo Calls For Resignations in LA City Council Scandal
Mayor Victor Gordo called for the resignation of three LA City Councilmembers on Monday. Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin De León are facing calls to resign from the council entirely following their participation in an October 2021 conversation that included racial slurs and discussions over how to redraw district boundaries in their favor.
pasadenanow.com
La Cañada High School Water Polo Chipotle Fundraiser
Make dinner a selfless act by joining La Cañada High School Water Polo Chipotle Fundraiser to support the team! Come in to Chipotle Mexican Grill on October 17th, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Order Online for Pickup using Code QQ39DRM or show this flyer in restaurant. 35% of event...
pasadenanow.com
McKenzie Picks up Mayor Gordo’s Endorsement in School Board Race
Pasadena Unified School District Candidate Patrice Marshall McKenzie announced on Monday that she has picked up the endorsement of Mayor Victor Gordo. McKenzie is squaring off against Xilian Stammer for the seat currently held by Board President Elizabeth Pomeroy. Pomeroy has announced she is not seeking reelection. “Patrice’s experience with...
pasadenanow.com
Drivers, Beware! More Children Expected on City Sidewalks, Streets Wednesday Morning for ‘Walk & Roll to School Day’
Pasadena will celebrate the 26th annual National “Walk & Roll to School Day” on Wednesday, prompting police to alert drivers to be extra vigilant during their morning and afternoon commutes. “Walk & Roll to School Day” highlights the benefits of exercise and the importance of safe, active travel...
pasadenanow.com
Music Will Fill the Air at Friday’s ArtNight
Pasadena will hold a revitalized version of ArtNight Friday evening with a beefed-up lineup of 19 participating arts and cultural institutions at over 20 venues. The free, citywide arts happening is one of the City’s most popular events every year. Besides paintings and art installations and other objets d’art,...
pasadenanow.com
Visual Arts at Holy Family School
1. To bring into existence. 2. To produce through imaginative skill. At Holy Family School, visual arts are vital to its student’s development in many ways. They don’t just develop creativity but also strengthen problem-solving and critical-thinking skills, key skills that help succeed in educational, personal, and professional lives.
pasadenanow.com
At Pasadena Highlands, Thursday’s Open House Event Is All About the Pumpkin
Pasadena Highlands, a luxury retirement community, is holding their ‘Everything Pumpkin” event and open house this Thursday, October 13th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Thursdays are exceptional in our community,” said Christina Hollingsworth, regional sales director. “We always have a barbecue. So it’s a great way during an open house. Not only will we have appetizers and hors d’oeuvres and snacks for those touring, but they can also experience the courtyard area and barbecue, so they can get a little idea of how one of our events like that is, and be able to experience it.”
pasadenanow.com
With Halloween Just Ahead, Local Officials Warn Parents About a Killer Drug That Can Look Like Candy
With Halloween just around the corner, the Pasadena Unified School District and the Pasadena Police Department are telling parents they should talk to their children about the dangers of a drug called “rainbow fentanyl” that can resemble sidewalk chalk or candy. “Please have a conversation with your students...
Comments / 0