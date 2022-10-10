ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New UGA initiative aims to address certified nursing assistant shortages

By Lauren Baggett The University of Georgia
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
A growing shortage of qualified health care workers in long-term care facilities has spurred a team of researchers at the University of Georgia College of Public Health to take action. Special Photo: UGA

ATHENS — A growing shortage of qualified health care workers in long-term care facilities has spurred a team of researchers at the University of Georgia College of Public Health to take action.

Faculty and staff from CPH’s Institute for Disaster Management and Institute of Gerontology have launched the Georgia CNA Career Pathway Initiative, with support of an $11 million grant from the Georgia Department of Public Health, to attract and retain more people to the work force

