Mercer undergraduate students, staff, and alumni attended the Center for Career and Professional Development Job and Internship Career Expo held Sept. 28. Numerous recruiters were present at the event, including a variety of sponsors and employers such as the Atlanta Hawks, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Peace Corps, Georgia Tech Research Institute and much more. Why does a wide range of recruiters continue to choose Mercer University for their Career Expo every year? Many feel that Mercer University has something special in its potential and prospective students.

MACON, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO