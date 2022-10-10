ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

footballscoop.com

A once-proud HBCU program in Georgia is back on track with first-year coach Shawn Gibbs

Sitting on his porch staring at the ocean off a balcony at a condo in Jamaica, Rod Broadway laughs about his favorite Shawn Gibbs memory. A legendary coach at multiple Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Broadway helped mold Gibbs’ coaching career when Broadway tabbed Gibbs for various roles on his staffs at Grambling and North Carolina A&T.
Leesburg, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Jones County High School football team will have a game with Lee County High School on October 13, 2022, 14:00:00.
LEESBURG, GA
mercercluster.com

Annual Career Expo encourages students to get connected

Mercer undergraduate students, staff, and alumni attended the Center for Career and Professional Development Job and Internship Career Expo held Sept. 28. Numerous recruiters were present at the event, including a variety of sponsors and employers such as the Atlanta Hawks, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Peace Corps, Georgia Tech Research Institute and much more. Why does a wide range of recruiters continue to choose Mercer University for their Career Expo every year? Many feel that Mercer University has something special in its potential and prospective students.
MACON, GA
iheart.com

Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided

(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
MACON COUNTY, NC
mercercluster.com

McDuffie Center for Strings to host "Fabian Concert Series"

This year, the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings is hosting the Fabian Concert Series. The first concert of five was held Sept. 27. The concert was headlined by violinist Amy Schwartz Moretti, director of the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings. With each stroke of her bow and vibrations emerging from her violin strings, her intense playing style reeled the audience in.
MACON, GA
accesswdun.com

Rabun County wreck claims life of Blairsville man

A Union County man died in a dump truck wreck Tuesday morning west of Clayton. Jerry James Payne, 75, of Blairsville died when the dump truck he was driving went off the south shoulder of Ga. 2 / U.S. 76, traveled down an embankment, and overturned, the Georgia State Patrol reports.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Freedom’s Path in Dublin Closes Over $16M in Financing for Historic Veteran Housing Development

Garrison For Veterans, Solutions For Veterans, The Dublin Housing Authority, Communities for Veterans, Wellington Development Company and the entire Freedom’s Path Dublin Development Team are pleased to announce that Freedom’s Path at Dublin, Georgia, a historic 50-unit, public-private Veteran housing development with the Department of Veterans Affairs, has closed on all financing. Construction began Oct. 3, 2022.
DUBLIN, GA
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022 USA: Market, Lights, Parade

Have a colorful Bavarian Christmas in Alpine Helen, Georgia located about an hour and a half north of Atlanta in the Northeast Georgia mountains. The town’s Alpine architecture and holiday scenery are so delightful that Lifetime Christmas movies “Christmas Love Letter” and “A Taste of Christmas” were filmed in Helen GA, and the town is consistently noted as a top holiday destination for lights, festivities and fun. Here’s a look at what’s on during Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022.
HELEN, GA
41nbc.com

WRPD investigating suspicious death

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating what they are calling a “suspicious death”. The department says officers responded to the 200 block of Todd Circle Sunday morning just before 8 a.m., in reference to a man dead from a gunshot wound.
WARNER ROBINS, GA

