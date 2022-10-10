Read full article on original website
footballscoop.com
A once-proud HBCU program in Georgia is back on track with first-year coach Shawn Gibbs
Sitting on his porch staring at the ocean off a balcony at a condo in Jamaica, Rod Broadway laughs about his favorite Shawn Gibbs memory. A legendary coach at multiple Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Broadway helped mold Gibbs’ coaching career when Broadway tabbed Gibbs for various roles on his staffs at Grambling and North Carolina A&T.
Leesburg, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
mercercluster.com
Annual Career Expo encourages students to get connected
Mercer undergraduate students, staff, and alumni attended the Center for Career and Professional Development Job and Internship Career Expo held Sept. 28. Numerous recruiters were present at the event, including a variety of sponsors and employers such as the Atlanta Hawks, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Peace Corps, Georgia Tech Research Institute and much more. Why does a wide range of recruiters continue to choose Mercer University for their Career Expo every year? Many feel that Mercer University has something special in its potential and prospective students.
iheart.com
Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided
(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
'Central State Hospital is part of Georgia’s history': Some hospital buildings could be facing demolition
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A state agency says the fences they've been installing around several of the buildings on Central State Hospital's main campus are due to asbestos removal. This includes the Walker, Greene, and Jones buildings, the communications building, and the steam plant. However, folks say they're still concerned...
'Stuff is going on': Jones County deputy searches for paranormal activity in Central Georgia
GRAY, Ga. — There's something spooky going on in central Georgia and one deputy in Jones County is willing to find out. When Jones County Sheriff made a statement on their Facebook page about finding the scariest places in the county, they elected Dennis as the "in-house paranormal expert."
mercercluster.com
McDuffie Center for Strings to host "Fabian Concert Series"
This year, the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings is hosting the Fabian Concert Series. The first concert of five was held Sept. 27. The concert was headlined by violinist Amy Schwartz Moretti, director of the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings. With each stroke of her bow and vibrations emerging from her violin strings, her intense playing style reeled the audience in.
accesswdun.com
Rabun County wreck claims life of Blairsville man
A Union County man died in a dump truck wreck Tuesday morning west of Clayton. Jerry James Payne, 75, of Blairsville died when the dump truck he was driving went off the south shoulder of Ga. 2 / U.S. 76, traveled down an embankment, and overturned, the Georgia State Patrol reports.
allongeorgia.com
Freedom’s Path in Dublin Closes Over $16M in Financing for Historic Veteran Housing Development
Garrison For Veterans, Solutions For Veterans, The Dublin Housing Authority, Communities for Veterans, Wellington Development Company and the entire Freedom’s Path Dublin Development Team are pleased to announce that Freedom’s Path at Dublin, Georgia, a historic 50-unit, public-private Veteran housing development with the Department of Veterans Affairs, has closed on all financing. Construction began Oct. 3, 2022.
Officials: 6-foot-long snake removed from hotel pool in Georgia
BIBBS COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-foot-long snake was removed from a Georgia hotel pool on Wednesday, officials say. According to a post from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, a deputy responded to a call of a 6-foot-long eastern ratsnake that was found hanging out in a pool area.
Georgia mayor saves woman and children from being struck by train
The mayor of a small southwest Georgia town is being credited for saving a woman and her children from being struck by a train.
Sparta man pleads guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter in 2020 Hancock County stabbing
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — A Sparta man plead guilty in late September to Voluntary Manslaughter in the stabbing death of a Hancock County man, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. 31-year-old Bernard Deontay Hall plead guilty in the stabbing death of 34-year-old Bradford Morris. Morris...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022 USA: Market, Lights, Parade
Have a colorful Bavarian Christmas in Alpine Helen, Georgia located about an hour and a half north of Atlanta in the Northeast Georgia mountains. The town’s Alpine architecture and holiday scenery are so delightful that Lifetime Christmas movies “Christmas Love Letter” and “A Taste of Christmas” were filmed in Helen GA, and the town is consistently noted as a top holiday destination for lights, festivities and fun. Here’s a look at what’s on during Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022.
'I can't believe it' Houston County Habitat for Humanity helps Warner Robins women become home owners
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County Habitat for Humanity is helping people in the community become homeowners. October 8 they began work on their 2022 Women's Build Project. This is the organization's 68th home build. The project is being built in Warner Robins on E. Imperial Circle. HCHFH says...
WMAZ
'It's a pain that never goes away': Macon families remember homicide victims
Macon-Bibb hit the highest number of homicides the county has ever seen. It now stands at 56 with three months left in the year.
'Almost $5,000 worth of tickets': East Macon speeding cameras causing people grief
MACON, Ga. — It seems like more cities and counties are installing speeding cameras in school zones these days. A new set sits in front of Northeast High School on Upper River Road in East Macon. Some folks say it's causing them some financial grief. Sonya Goodlow lives about...
41nbc.com
WRPD investigating suspicious death
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating what they are calling a “suspicious death”. The department says officers responded to the 200 block of Todd Circle Sunday morning just before 8 a.m., in reference to a man dead from a gunshot wound.
'The potholes are driving me crazy!': Potholes plague residents in Pierce Avenue subdivision
MACON, Ga. — Some folks living in a subdivision just west of Pierce Avenue in Macon say they see more potholes than road when driving to their house. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha went out there to see how those road conditions are driving them crazy!. June Mack has lived on...
Woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband on Zebulon Road
MACON, Ga. — A 33-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with the murder in a shooting on Zebulon Road earlier this month, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. On Oct. 2., 50-year-old Eddie Riddle was shot and killed at a home on Zebulon Road...
34-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — ***Warning: Graphic content. Readers may find some details in this story disturbing***. A man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 murder of a man in Hancock County, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. 34-year-old Christopher Demmon was convicted...
