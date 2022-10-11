Read full article on original website
just a guy
1d ago
Hmmm, trying sell that sending out unsolicited mail in ballots can't possibly have any fraud associated with them . No good reason to make mandatory mail in ballots!!!!! If you want one you should get one, but to send them out regardless is not right!
Candidates compete for 2 seats on Chula Vista City Council
Two of four seats on the Chula Vista City Council are up for grabs.
First ever 'Welcome Center' for immigrants and refugees in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Nora Vargas unveiled Monday the first ever "Welcome Center" in National City. The Welcome Center will serve as a supportive resource hub in facilitating access to information, guidance, referrals, and program enrollment assistance for migrants, immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and recent arrivals.
Measure C: No compromise, no common sense
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Nov. 8 San Diegans will either approve or disprove Measure C which would raise the coastal zone height limit AND limits in the Midway District past thirty feet. This lift in height restrictions would affect the region’s skyline and landscape, but allow for more...
SD County Supervisors unanimously approve required fentanyl education and harm-reduction efforts
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a proposal to enhance fentanyl education and strengthen harm reduction efforts throughout the region. Supervisors Jim Desmond, Terra Lawson-Remer, and District Attorney Summer Stephan co-authored the proposal. This comes after the Board of Supervisors on June 28, directed the Chief Administrative Officer to work with the Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) Director to develop recommendations and an implementation plan to declare illicit fentanyl as a Public Health Crisis.
State adds $300 million to plan to move train tracks off bluffs
Monday, local and state officials announced that California will kick in $300 million toward the project to move the train tracks off the bluffs in Del Mar.
Regional Task Force on Homelessness Releases Community Action Plan
Thousands of affordable and supportive housing units are needed to reduce the homeless population in San Diego County, according to a report released today by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness. Along with the more than 9,000 units needed, also required are hundreds of new shelter beds, the Regional Community...
Tulsi Gabbard, former congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate, announces she is leaving the Democratic Party.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced that she is leaving the Democratic Party, the result of a culmination of years in which she has been increasingly at odds with the Democratic Party and its policies. The former congresswoman did not indicate which...
The Second “Most Haunted” RV Park is in San Diego County
The second most haunted RV campground in the United States is in San Diego County. The RV Trader says that Lake Morena County Park has the most remote reservoir in the county. It is the second most haunted park because strange things have been seen there before. The park is...
County of San Diego faces $5 million excessive force verdict
A jury reached a $5 million verdict Tuesday against San Diego County and the San Diego Sheriff’s Office involving the allegations of excessive force and negligent supervision within the organization.
California's Attorney General Is Threatening Legal Action Against San Diego
California Attorney General Rob Bonta is warning San Diego about building in areas with high fire risk. The Union Tribune says the state attorney general released a list of key issues California wants addressed before local leaders approve housing in order to avoid a legal challenge. Specifically, he pointed to...
Lawsuit: Company failed to inspect San Diego building before death of window washer
SAN DIEGO — The family of a man who fell from the 12th floor of a newly build homeless housing building in East Village and died says the builders and the city ignored safety checks in a mad dash to open a new 407-unit homeless housing complex, resulting in his death.
San Diego County park ranked 2nd ‘most haunted’ RV campground
Outdoor adventurers looking for a scare this spooky season are in luck as a San Diego County park has been ranked the second most haunted RV campground in America, according to RV Trader.
Tuberculosis case reported at East County high school
Students and staff at Learn4Life Workforce Innovation High School in Lemon Grove were notified about a potential tuberculosis exposure after a person on campus tested positive for the disease, county health officials said on Wednesday.
Mission Valley Terminal Pollution Finally Clean 30 Years After Order
The San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board Wednesday announced that soil and groundwater contaminated by petroleum near the Mission Valley Terminal have been cleaned following decades of work. “Cleaning up and restoring the Mission Valley Aquifer for beneficial use and to protect and expand our local water supplies has...
San Diego military personnel get increased housing allowance, but will it be enough?
Devon Hicks retired from the Navy after serving for over two decades. He works in San Diego, where his wife still serves in the military. They used to live in Murrieta in Riverside County with their large family. His commute was more than an hour, so they looked into moving to San Diego to be closer to work.
World Homeless Day: Record number of deaths on the streets in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to the latest official count, there is a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. The situation has gotten so bad influential people like Bill Walton have been forced to speak out, going as far as calling on Mayor Todd Gloria to resign for his failure on the issue.
Chula Vista provides updates and a timeline on Harborside Park
The city of Chula Vista provided updates and a rough timeline on Harborside Park during Tuesday's city council meeting, nearly a month after its closure prompted by illicit and illegal activities occurring within homeless encampments. Chula Vista City Council unanimously voted on Aug. 23 to temporarily close down Harborside Park...
Storms roll through parts of San Diego County
Storms are firing off across San Diego County Tuesday afternoon and are expected to continue in a westward direction into the evening hours.
What San Diego says about California
“It’s hard for any legislator to admit that a policy they championed, and put a lot of money behind, is going to make things worse.” That comment, from San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo, came during a Saturday panel on child care at Politifest, an annual series of debates and discussions hosted by the nonprofit […]
Plan for trolley connecting San Diego to Tijuana moves forward
SANDAG has selected plan for new trolley from San Diego to Tijuana to move forward with. It is one of 3 proposals to improve transportation in the county.
