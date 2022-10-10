ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

The Courier Journal

Meet 15 of the top boys basketball prospects suiting up for Louisville-area schools

The 2022-23 boys basketball season approaches for Kentucky high schools, and there will be no shortage of Division I talent taking the court across the Louisville area. Here's a breakdown, in alphabetical order, of 15 players piquing the interests of college coaches across the country. Check back in throughout the season for updates of their recruitments. ...
LOUISVILLE, KY
