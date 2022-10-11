ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Tedd's Forecast: Wednesday, Oct. 12

Sheriff Joe Lombardo news briefing on officer's death. Only On 8: Family of man killed in suspected DUI crash last month spoke exclusively with 8 News Now, pushing for more to be done to prevent similar situations.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in the east valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Clark County adding social service outreach teams to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County announced Wednesday, it will be adding a social services outreach team to the Las Vegas Strip to help foster a safer environment. The announcement comes following an increase in homelessness. A special team of social workers, called a CARE Team, will partner with Metro police to engage with those suffering from homelessness, mental health, or substance abuse issues and to connect them with needed services, including housing and wraparound services.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Police release 911 calls days after deadly Las Vegas Strip stabbing

Police release 911 calls days after deadly Las Vegas Strip stabbing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas Strip stabbing suspect remains jailed with no bail

The man accused in a deadly stabbing attack involving eight victims on the Las Vegas Strip last week made his second appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom but no bail was set.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Family disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting, fire at Henderson home

Family disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting, fire at Henderson home. King Tut exhibit opens at Las Vegas Luxor. Christmas in October: Holiday shopping kicks off...
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas Great Santa Run now open for registration

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The most wonderful fun run of the year has opened its registration for the season. The Las Vegas Great Santa Run, held in Downtown Las Vegas, will be held in-person on Saturday, Dec. 3, or virtually any time between Dec. 3-24. Those interested in registering can do so on the run’s website. Registration is $45 per person.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car in North Las Vegas. Police said the collision occurred near the intersection of North 5th Street and East Rome Boulevard. According to North Las Vegas police, the motorcyclist was traveling, at what they believe to be a high rate of speed.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas G2E shows latest, greatest technology

Fight breaks out between 20 inmates at Nevada prison, NDOC says. Chloe Campbell, 14, was initially believed to be a runaway but now police in Boulder are worried that she is missing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Armed man in Halloween mask killed by officers, North Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police shot and killed a man who they say was wearing a Michael Myers-style mask and was threatening people and pointing a gun at them. According to North Las Vegas Police Department, they received a call around 5:20 p.m. Monday, from a person claiming a man had pulled a gun on him at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue. The caller then hung up.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Reunited Blink-182 to play Las Vegas music festival

(KFDX/KJTL) — The “Tom, Mark, and Travis Show” is making a comeback in 2023. Blink-182, one of the most commercially successful pop-punk bands of all time, announced on Tuesday that singer, guitarist, and founding member Tom DeLonge is reunited with the band ahead of a new single set to be released on Friday, October 14.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Man wanted for allegedly killing teen in Fresno arrested in Henderson, police say

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Fresno Police Department says 22-year-old Clarence Houghton has been arrested for a 2021 death of a teen in northeast Fresno. Police say on Dec. 9, 2021, 17-year-old Darion Wheeler was fatally shot near the intersection of Angus Street and Barstow Avenue while allegedly attempting to purchase marijuana through an online application.
FRESNO, CA
8newsnow.com

GALLERY: Spooktacular Halloween decorations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With Halloween just around the corner, 8 News Now wants to see your decorations! Email us photos of your spookiest decorations to pix@8newsnow.com. Participation in Halloween activities has returned to pre-pandemic levels with record spending not seen since 2017. According to the National Retail Federation, projected spending this Halloween in the United States will be around $10.6 billion. Decorations will take up $3.4 billion of that.
LAS VEGAS, NV

