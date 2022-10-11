Read full article on original website
Related
8newsnow.com
Tedd's Forecast: Wednesday, Oct. 12
Sheriff Joe Lombardo news briefing on officer’s death. Sheriff Joe Lombardo news briefing on officer's death. Only On 8: Family of man killed in suspected DUI …. The family of a man killed in a suspected DUI crash last month spoke exclusively with 8 News Now, pushing for more to be done to prevent similar situations.
8newsnow.com
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in the east valley. UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley. Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in the east valley. Only On 8: Family of man killed in suspected DUI …. The...
8newsnow.com
Clark County adding social service outreach teams to Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County announced Wednesday, it will be adding a social services outreach team to the Las Vegas Strip to help foster a safer environment. The announcement comes following an increase in homelessness. A special team of social workers, called a CARE Team, will partner with Metro police to engage with those suffering from homelessness, mental health, or substance abuse issues and to connect them with needed services, including housing and wraparound services.
8newsnow.com
Police release 911 calls days after deadly Las Vegas Strip stabbing
Police release 911 calls days after deadly Las Vegas Strip stabbing. Police release 911 calls days after deadly Las Vegas …. Police release 911 calls days after deadly Las Vegas Strip stabbing. Only On 8: Family of man killed in suspected DUI …. The family of a man killed in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
8newsnow.com
Man accused of threatening mass shooting at North Las Vegas high school using former classmate's name
A Las Vegas man is accused of using a high school acquaintance’s name in an online threat about a mass shooting at a Clark County School District high school, police wrote in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained. Man accused of threatening mass shooting at North …. A...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas Strip stabbing suspect remains jailed with no bail
The man accused in a deadly stabbing attack involving eight victims on the Las Vegas Strip last week made his second appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom but no bail was set. Las Vegas Strip stabbing suspect remains jailed with …. The man accused in a deadly stabbing attack involving...
8newsnow.com
Family disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting, fire at Henderson home
Family disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting, fire at Henderson home. Family disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting, …. Family disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting, fire at Henderson home. King Tut exhibit opens at Las Vegas Luxor. King Tut exhibit opens at Las Vegas Luxor. Christmas in October: Holiday shopping kicks off...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas Great Santa Run now open for registration
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The most wonderful fun run of the year has opened its registration for the season. The Las Vegas Great Santa Run, held in Downtown Las Vegas, will be held in-person on Saturday, Dec. 3, or virtually any time between Dec. 3-24. Those interested in registering can do so on the run’s website. Registration is $45 per person.
IN THIS ARTICLE
8newsnow.com
What renters in Southern Nevada can expect with a cooling housing market
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Over the past two years, the record home prices across Southern Nevada have priced out many home buyers and driven up rental prices. The rental market tends to follow the housing market, and now that Southern Nevada’s housing market has cooled what can renters expect?
8newsnow.com
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car in North Las Vegas. Police said the collision occurred near the intersection of North 5th Street and East Rome Boulevard. According to North Las Vegas police, the motorcyclist was traveling, at what they believe to be a...
8newsnow.com
CCSD parents concerned over unexplained removal of Centennial High School principal
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Centennial High School principal was removed from his position, and parents who spoke to 8 News Now said the Clark County School District would not tell them the reason behind it. In early October, Keith Wipperman, who had been a principal at multiple schools across...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas shelters feeling the strain from respiratory illness outbreak at Animal Foundation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The spread of a contagious respiratory illness recently caused the Animal Foundation to halt many dog adoptions and intakes, putting a strain on other organizations within the valley. Lori Heeren with the Nevada SPCA said their phones have been ringing off the hook from Animal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8newsnow.com
Family of man shot and killed in North Las Vegas police shooting speaks out
Less than 24 hours ago another officer involved shooting this one in north las vegas. The family of the man shot and killed--speaking out.. He has been identified as 44- year old Christopher Earl Smith. Family of man shot and killed in North Las Vegas …. Less than 24 hours...
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Changes to the rules on freeway HOV lanes in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – We’ll be talking more about this in our regular traffic reports in a week or so, but I want to make sure you didn’t miss this update on freeway HOV lanes in Las Vegas. As the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s huge...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas G2E shows latest, greatest technology
Fight breaks out between 20 inmates at Nevada prison, …. Fight breaks out between 20 inmates at Nevada prison, NDOC says. Boulder teen missing since Sept. 30, officials growing …. Chloe Campbell, 14, was initially believed to be a runaway but now police in Boulder are worried that she is...
8newsnow.com
Armed man in Halloween mask killed by officers, North Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police shot and killed a man who they say was wearing a Michael Myers-style mask and was threatening people and pointing a gun at them. According to North Las Vegas Police Department, they received a call around 5:20 p.m. Monday, from a person claiming a man had pulled a gun on him at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue. The caller then hung up.
8newsnow.com
Reunited Blink-182 to play Las Vegas music festival
(KFDX/KJTL) — The “Tom, Mark, and Travis Show” is making a comeback in 2023. Blink-182, one of the most commercially successful pop-punk bands of all time, announced on Tuesday that singer, guitarist, and founding member Tom DeLonge is reunited with the band ahead of a new single set to be released on Friday, October 14.
8newsnow.com
More than 70 dogs show respiratory illness symptoms at The Animal Foundation, shelter to open limited dog adoptions
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation will be opening limited dog adoptions on Friday, Oct. 14 following the outbreak of a respiratory illness among several dogs at the shelter. Seventy-seven dogs at the shelter are showing signs of Canine Pneumovirus, the shelter announced Wednesday. That number is a...
8newsnow.com
Man wanted for allegedly killing teen in Fresno arrested in Henderson, police say
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Fresno Police Department says 22-year-old Clarence Houghton has been arrested for a 2021 death of a teen in northeast Fresno. Police say on Dec. 9, 2021, 17-year-old Darion Wheeler was fatally shot near the intersection of Angus Street and Barstow Avenue while allegedly attempting to purchase marijuana through an online application.
8newsnow.com
GALLERY: Spooktacular Halloween decorations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With Halloween just around the corner, 8 News Now wants to see your decorations! Email us photos of your spookiest decorations to pix@8newsnow.com. Participation in Halloween activities has returned to pre-pandemic levels with record spending not seen since 2017. According to the National Retail Federation, projected spending this Halloween in the United States will be around $10.6 billion. Decorations will take up $3.4 billion of that.
Comments / 0