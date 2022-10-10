Read full article on original website
Ohio School Finds Purse From The 1950s
A purse for a woman is literally essential. As men, we have deep pockets to carry everything in, and women either have shallow pockets or no pockets at all. This is why we have seen women adapt and start to carry almost their entire lives in their purses. Well, that's...
GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/. The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton. They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.
One-third of U.S. counties are maternity care deserts; local centers closing
A third of all counties in the U.S. are considered “maternity care deserts,” according to the latest March of Dimes report released Tuesday.
The best Halloween displays in Northeast Ohio
Halloween is one of the best holidays to drive around your neighborhood and check out the amazing displays.
Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic
Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
U-Haul expanding to North Zanesville
America’s most popular moving truck rental company is expanding its footprint in Zanesville with a new location in the north end of the city. U-Haul will offer both conventional and climate-controlled on-site storage options as well as numerous types of rental vehicles commonly used for moving, both locally and around the country.
Education Station: Canton City Schools helping parents beat childhood immunization deadline
CANTON, Ohio — Parents, a gentle reminder for you - students who are not up to date on immunizations may not be allowed to attend classes after your district’s deadline. But Canton City Schools is helping parents beat the cutoff. "We wanna be in a position where this...
Meet Zion, the Dog of the Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – When household budgets get tight sacrifices have got to be made and the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center finds its facility with an abundance of animals that deserve better. Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced another displaced animal, through no fault of her...
Want to make a difference? Doc Stumbo wants your help Oct. 21
MANSFIELD -- Doc Stumbo has been helping local residents in need longer than many local residents have been alive. Now 84, Stumbo and his army of volunteers are ready to do it again with the 19th "Make A Difference Day" food and supply drive.
Customers win big in giveaway at new Hot Dog Shoppe
A big giveaway is happening Monday to celebrate a new place to eat in Boardman.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron Area
Then you should visit these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you love a good seafood boil, you can't go wrong with this joint. You can get seafood like snow crab legs, mussels, crawfish, et cetera by the half-pound. Seafood boil sauce options include Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter, and house juicy. Spice levels are no spice, mild, medium, and extra spicy. If you don't care for seafood boils, customers also love their fried crawfish tails and sushi. Check out the rainbow roll and shrimp tempura roll.
Ohio officers enforcing new law for mandatory lights on Amish buggies
A new law that makes flashing yellow lights mandatory on Amish buggies, and other horse-drawn vehicles across the state, is now being enforced by a number of police agencies in Northeast Ohio.
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
The Ohio Wizard of Oz Expo is in Aurora on Oct. 15-16
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Ohio Wizard of Oz Expo and The OZ Film Festival at the Bertram Inn and Conference Center in Aurora this weekend, October 15-16. Tickets are $14 online before the show and $18 at the door. The event, which started in 2017, was on hiatus for the...
No Major Changes Soon in I-77/Route 30 Construction Zone
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thinking the barriers will be coming down soon in the I-77/Route 30 project?. Even though the $56.2 million project is ahead of schedule, that Northbound 77 traffic split will remain in place through the Winter and into next construction season. But 77...
These 25 Summit County restaurants (outside Akron) had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Summit County restaurants and retailers outside of Akron cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 1,423 of the nearly 2,844 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Summit...
27 Investigates: 4 years of medical marijuana in Ohio
Ohio's medical marijuana program is four years old, and a recent survey along with interviews with people in the industry show there are still problems to overcome.
Spirit Airlines delays return to Akron-Canton Airport until next spring
GREEN, Ohio – Spirit Airlines has delayed the resumption of service at the Akron-Canton Airport until next spring. The carrier was originally expected to restart flying from CAK to Orlando International Airport next month. Lisa Dalpiaz, vice president of marketing and air service development, said she was informed Monday that Spirit planned to push back the start date until May 3.
