ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Kalamazoo Country

Ohio School Finds Purse From The 1950s

A purse for a woman is literally essential. As men, we have deep pockets to carry everything in, and women either have shallow pockets or no pockets at all. This is why we have seen women adapt and start to carry almost their entire lives in their purses. Well, that's...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/. The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton. They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Making Money#Linus Wealth#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
beckersspine.com

Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic

Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
FAIRLAWN, OH
ycitynews.com

U-Haul expanding to North Zanesville

America’s most popular moving truck rental company is expanding its footprint in Zanesville with a new location in the north end of the city. U-Haul will offer both conventional and climate-controlled on-site storage options as well as numerous types of rental vehicles commonly used for moving, both locally and around the country.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Meet Zion, the Dog of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – When household budgets get tight sacrifices have got to be made and the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center finds its facility with an abundance of animals that deserve better. Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced another displaced animal, through no fault of her...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
OHIO STATE
moderncampground.com

Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M

Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron Area

Then you should visit these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you love a good seafood boil, you can't go wrong with this joint. You can get seafood like snow crab legs, mussels, crawfish, et cetera by the half-pound. Seafood boil sauce options include Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter, and house juicy. Spice levels are no spice, mild, medium, and extra spicy. If you don't care for seafood boils, customers also love their fried crawfish tails and sushi. Check out the rainbow roll and shrimp tempura roll.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

No Major Changes Soon in I-77/Route 30 Construction Zone

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thinking the barriers will be coming down soon in the I-77/Route 30 project?. Even though the $56.2 million project is ahead of schedule, that Northbound 77 traffic split will remain in place through the Winter and into next construction season. But 77...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Spirit Airlines delays return to Akron-Canton Airport until next spring

GREEN, Ohio – Spirit Airlines has delayed the resumption of service at the Akron-Canton Airport until next spring. The carrier was originally expected to restart flying from CAK to Orlando International Airport next month. Lisa Dalpiaz, vice president of marketing and air service development, said she was informed Monday that Spirit planned to push back the start date until May 3.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy