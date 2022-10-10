Read full article on original website
Harvest advances for the Volunteer state
More rain is needed to help Tennessee wheat and pastures. USDA’s latest crop report shows the harvest pace for corn is now ahead of average, while soybeans on are pace with normal and cotton is behind. Winter wheat planting is 20 percent done, on pace with usual. …
28% of South Dakota corn, 56% of soybeans harvested
The USDA says 28% of the South Dakota corn crop has been harvested, with 87% mature. Soybeans are 56% harvested in the state, with 97% dropping leaves. Winter wheat is 79% planted, behind the average pace of 88%. Pasture and range conditions are rated 18% good-to-excellent. …
61% of Kansas corn, 30% of soybeans harvested
The USDA says 61 percent of the Kansas corn crop has been harvested, with 95 percent mature. Soybeans are 30 percent harvested in the state, with 82 percent dropping leaves. Winter wheat is 50 percent planted, near the average pace of 54 percent. Pasture and range conditions are rated eight...
34% of Nebraska corn, 54% of soybeans harvested
The USDA says 34 percent of Nebraska’s corn crop has been harvested, with 91 percent of the crop mature. The state’s soybean harvest is 54 percent complete, with 96 percent dropping leaves. Winter wheat is eighty-six percent planted, in line with the five-year average. Pasture and range conditions...
Helping at Harvest
Missouri Soybeans is providing harvest lunches at elevators in each of its seven districts. Outreach and Education Director Baily Asberry says it’s a matter of feeding farmers and staying in touch. On many matters Missouri Soybeans is the grower’s voice. The harvest lunch at elevators is a chance for the organization to hear from farmers about issues and the checkoff.
Mostly dry weather has Wisconsin’s harvest moving along
A mostly dry week allowed Wisconsin farmers to continue harvesting and some fall tillage. USDA reporters say 97% of corn is in the dent stage with 85% mature. The corn-for-grain harvest is now 7% finished, and corn silage is 77% finished, each a day off average. Ninety-two percent of the...
Tar spot getting worse in Minnesota
Tar spot continues to spread throughout Midwestern corn fields. Tim Dahl is an agronomic service rep covering southern Minnesota for Syngenta and says the foliar disease really came on later in the summer. “This is the third year we’ve been dealing with it, and it progressively seems to have gotten...
Keeping beef in front of consumers
The change in consumer buying habits has shifted the way state beef councils are utilizing some of their checkoff dollars. Tammy Vaassen, executive director of the Wisconsin Beef Council says online grocery shopping continues to rise. “That surprised the retail industry,” she says. “So, they’ve adapted how they’re reaching their customers and because of that, we’re also marketing in that e-commerce space or advertising there to drive more purchases of beef.”
Tar spot causing slight losses
A plant pathologist says the late development of corn tar spot will have a minimal impact on some yields. Marty Chilvers with Michigan State University tells Brownfield, “I wouldn’t be surprised if there are five-to-10-bushel losses in some areas.”. Chilvers says the disease is known to cause tremendous...
Insight: Waiting For Rain
MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. – The morning air has turned crisp, the temperatures have begun to drop, and the sun noticeably rises a little bit later every morning. It is definitely beginning to feel like fall on the farm. Most evenings are also filled with a layer of dust in...
Adoption Numbers Increase in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas adoptions have increased in the last four years thanks to a variety of factors, including the creation of adoption accelerator positions. The Kansas News Service reports that adoptions have complicated court processes and require numerous legal documents. Helping families work through that is just some of what an adoption accelerator does.
Wisconsin’s Ag Secretary says the international market is key to dairy
Wisconsin Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection Randy Romanski discusses international trade, building new export markets, and the importance of the World Dairy Expo to the state with Brownfield’s Larry Lee. Wisconsin Secretary Randy Romanski at World Dairy Expo with Brownfield’s Larry Lee. …
Fuel prices soar during harvest
A southwest Iowa farmer says the latest jump in diesel prices came as a surprise and it’s impacting his bottom line. Ray Gaesser tells Brownfield he’s seen sharply higher prices in his area over the last few weeks. “We just filled up with fuel again and it is 70 cents a gallon higher than what we paid in August,” he said.
Kansas Education Leaders: Harassment, Anger Add to Teacher Woes
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – More teachers in Kansas are leaving the profession after only a few years, and education leaders say politics could be a reason. New data presented to the state Board of Education Tuesday show that teacher retention rates are the lowest they’ve been in more than a decade. Only 86% of teachers made it to their third year of teaching this academic year. That’s down from more than 92% the previous year.
