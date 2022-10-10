TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – More teachers in Kansas are leaving the profession after only a few years, and education leaders say politics could be a reason. New data presented to the state Board of Education Tuesday show that teacher retention rates are the lowest they’ve been in more than a decade. Only 86% of teachers made it to their third year of teaching this academic year. That’s down from more than 92% the previous year.

KANSAS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO