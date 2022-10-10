If you're driving across the United States, you'll probably pass a couple of hundred golden arches that lead you to the front doors of a McDonald's. With over 13,400 locations in the United States alone, you could be in the middle of nowhere and randomly find your burger craving fulfilled with a middle-of-nowhere McDonald's location (via Statista). Even more, the popular fast food chain has placed itself in over 100 countries, often reflecting stark differences in the menu to adhere to each country's cultural tastes. From Mexico's drastic Big Mac meal price, Singapore's unique beverage selection, and France's fancy high-quality sandwiches (and decadent desserts), eating at McDonald's in other countries can be a really cool new culinary experience among your tourist travels.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO