Read full article on original website
Related
Taco Bell is bringing back a discontinued menu item
For the first time in history, it’s giving “loyal fans” the power to decide which menu item comes back. What is the new menu item at Taco Bell? Is Taco Bell bringing back double decker taco? Is taco Bell brining back Enchirito?
Move over Chick-fil-A, new drive-thru crowned the fastest
When it comes to speed, accuracy, and friendly service, which fast food chain is really the best? A new report shows it may not be who you think.
Popular Restaurant Chain Has a Deal Nobody Wants
One of the earliest forms of the chain restaurant subscription is Olive Garden's "Never Ending Pasta Bowl." Launched in 1995, the promotion gave customers the chance to pay $6.95 and eat as much pasta, salad and breadsticks as they can fit in one sitting. Over the next three decades, the...
WKRC
'Best Fried Chicken in America' named
MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVR-TV
In ranking of fastest drive-thru restaurants, Chick-fil-A no longer No. 1
If you’re looking for a meal in a hurry, Chick-fil-A may no longer be your fastest option. According to new data from QSR Magazine, KFC now has the fastest service of North America’s 10 largest fast-food chains. The report found it takes KFC an average of 302 seconds...
ZDNet
McDonald's customers are really unhappy (Chick-fil-A's just laugh)
The pandemic is, apparently, officially over. This means some businesses will be adjusting by ordering their employees back to the office. Other businesses, however, concluded that, having adjusted their way of doing business and raising their investments in technology, perhaps there's no point going back to older ways. Also: Remote...
Chick-Fil-A Has Ranked As A Top Restaurant For 8 Years & Their Secret Isn’t Their Sauce
When it comes to exceptional service and optimal convenience, hungry customers across the country turn to Georgia-based fast food chain Chick-fil-A to satisfy their cravings. The restaurant's dedicated and loyal fanbase has landed the chicken chain a spot at the top of the list for the eighth year in a row when it comes to ranking the top restaurants in the country.
AOL Corp
Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thru, study says. Another chicken chain comes in No. 1
Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thrus in the country, a new study that tracked the 10 major U.S. fast-food chains revealed. At Chick-fil-A, the dreaded drive-thru wait time is an average of eight minutes and 29 seconds, which includes time spent waiting in line and then getting your food, according to a report by Intouch Insight, an IT customer service company, and QSR, a restaurant magazine. KFC, a Chick-fil-A competitor, came in the top spot with an average of five minutes and two seconds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who has the Fastest Drive-Thru? Hint – It Ain’t Chick-fil-A
When Americans are hungry we very seldom leave our cars. We love a good, fast, accurate, drive-thru and a recent study has revealed which of the major fast-food restaurants do the best job of getting our orders into our cars faster than all the others. It will come as no...
I tried over 40 fast-food breakfast sandwiches and ranked them from worst to best
I tried sandwiches from Wendy's, McDonald's, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, and Subway to find the best order for a quick morning bite.
What Really Happened To Cracker Barrel's Trendy Offshoot, Holler & Dash
When you think of Cracker Barrel, you're thinking more along the lines of biscuits, rocking chairs, and those peg games you find at every table than any sort of start-up company. In fact, just the word "trendy" isn't exactly ringing any bells in a place that bills itself as an old country store from the early 20th century. But, once upon a time, Cracker Barrel actually did try its hand at a trendy offshoot geared towards millennials and hipsters alike: Holler & Dash. Or, wait, is it the Maple Street Biscuit Company now?
This St Cloud Burger Chain Drive-Thru Has Gotten Much Worse
Like many others, I do enjoy the convenience of a drive-thru when ordering food. It seems to run smoother and is much easier to remain in my car. However, when the drive-thru experience turns into 15 to 20 minutes waiting in line to order, they've lost my business. Most places...
The Enchirito is Back! Taco Bell Fans Choose Discontinued Menu Item to Return After Nearly 10 Years
After voting on the Taco Bell app, fans have chosen The Enchirito to return to the menu for a limited time over the Double Decker Taco Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite! After a voting period where fast food fans could choose between the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, the burrito-and-enchilada-combo reigned supreme with more than 62 percent of the votes, the fast food chain announced Friday. But Enchirito fans better move fast. The limited-time offer is, indeed, limited — available on the menu Nov. 17-30....
McDonald's Tries New Recipe to Beat Burger King, Wendy's
Over the past few months, Wendy's (WEN) added a strawberry version of its iconic Frosty to its menu and welcomed back the Pretzel Pub Burger and Pub Fries. It also brought back French Toast Sticks, and while none of these are radical innovations (a French Toast Stick appears to be a piece of French Toast cut up) they do keep things interesting for customers.
The McDonald's Restaurant That Pays Tribute To A Music Legend
If you're driving across the United States, you'll probably pass a couple of hundred golden arches that lead you to the front doors of a McDonald's. With over 13,400 locations in the United States alone, you could be in the middle of nowhere and randomly find your burger craving fulfilled with a middle-of-nowhere McDonald's location (via Statista). Even more, the popular fast food chain has placed itself in over 100 countries, often reflecting stark differences in the menu to adhere to each country's cultural tastes. From Mexico's drastic Big Mac meal price, Singapore's unique beverage selection, and France's fancy high-quality sandwiches (and decadent desserts), eating at McDonald's in other countries can be a really cool new culinary experience among your tourist travels.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Pizza Hut relaunches 'fan favourite' mac 'n' cheese stuffed crust pizza including secret menu items
Hybrid food mash-ups have gifted hungry souls with the likes of cruffins, cronuts and doughnut cheeseburgers. Now Pizza Hut is stepping back up to the plate with a nostalgic mash-up of foods that deserve their own food group - mac 'n' cheese and pizza. The restaurant chain is launching three...
Taco Bell Breakfast Hours: What Time Does Taco Bell Stop Serving Breakfast in California?
There have been a few changes over the past few years. Here are the latest updates on Taco Bell breakfast times. What time does Taco Bell stop serving breakfast in California?Adobe.
Taco Bell Fans Vote for 70s Menu Item to Return
(Los Angeles, California) - Last month, over 760,000 members of Taco Bell Rewards voted on which classic Taco Bell item they wanted to see return: Enchirito or the Double Decker Taco.
Taco Bell brings back Nacho Fries, introduces new menu item
On Wednesday, the Mexican fast food chain said in an email that it was relaunching the Nacho Fries, but with a twist
Comments / 0