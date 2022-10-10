ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Popular Restaurant Chain Has a Deal Nobody Wants

One of the earliest forms of the chain restaurant subscription is Olive Garden's "Never Ending Pasta Bowl." Launched in 1995, the promotion gave customers the chance to pay $6.95 and eat as much pasta, salad and breadsticks as they can fit in one sitting. Over the next three decades, the...
WKRC

'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
ZDNet

McDonald's customers are really unhappy (Chick-fil-A's just laugh)

The pandemic is, apparently, officially over. This means some businesses will be adjusting by ordering their employees back to the office. Other businesses, however, concluded that, having adjusted their way of doing business and raising their investments in technology, perhaps there's no point going back to older ways. Also: Remote...
Narcity USA

Chick-Fil-A Has Ranked As A Top Restaurant For 8 Years & Their Secret Isn’t Their Sauce

When it comes to exceptional service and optimal convenience, hungry customers across the country turn to Georgia-based fast food chain Chick-fil-A to satisfy their cravings. The restaurant's dedicated and loyal fanbase has landed the chicken chain a spot at the top of the list for the eighth year in a row when it comes to ranking the top restaurants in the country.
AOL Corp

Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thru, study says. Another chicken chain comes in No. 1

Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thrus in the country, a new study that tracked the 10 major U.S. fast-food chains revealed. At Chick-fil-A, the dreaded drive-thru wait time is an average of eight minutes and 29 seconds, which includes time spent waiting in line and then getting your food, according to a report by Intouch Insight, an IT customer service company, and QSR, a restaurant magazine. KFC, a Chick-fil-A competitor, came in the top spot with an average of five minutes and two seconds.
Mashed

What Really Happened To Cracker Barrel's Trendy Offshoot, Holler & Dash

When you think of Cracker Barrel, you're thinking more along the lines of biscuits, rocking chairs, and those peg games you find at every table than any sort of start-up company. In fact, just the word "trendy" isn't exactly ringing any bells in a place that bills itself as an old country store from the early 20th century. But, once upon a time, Cracker Barrel actually did try its hand at a trendy offshoot geared towards millennials and hipsters alike: Holler & Dash. Or, wait, is it the Maple Street Biscuit Company now?
People

The Enchirito is Back! Taco Bell Fans Choose Discontinued Menu Item to Return After Nearly 10 Years

After voting on the Taco Bell app, fans have chosen The Enchirito to return to the menu for a limited time over the Double Decker Taco Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite! After a voting period where fast food fans could choose between the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, the burrito-and-enchilada-combo reigned supreme with more than 62 percent of the votes, the fast food chain announced Friday. But Enchirito fans better move fast. The limited-time offer is, indeed, limited — available on the menu Nov. 17-30....
TheStreet

McDonald's Tries New Recipe to Beat Burger King, Wendy's

Over the past few months, Wendy's (WEN) added a strawberry version of its iconic Frosty to its menu and welcomed back the Pretzel Pub Burger and Pub Fries. It also brought back French Toast Sticks, and while none of these are radical innovations (a French Toast Stick appears to be a piece of French Toast cut up) they do keep things interesting for customers.
Mashed

The McDonald's Restaurant That Pays Tribute To A Music Legend

If you're driving across the United States, you'll probably pass a couple of hundred golden arches that lead you to the front doors of a McDonald's. With over 13,400 locations in the United States alone, you could be in the middle of nowhere and randomly find your burger craving fulfilled with a middle-of-nowhere McDonald's location (via Statista). Even more, the popular fast food chain has placed itself in over 100 countries, often reflecting stark differences in the menu to adhere to each country's cultural tastes. From Mexico's drastic Big Mac meal price, Singapore's unique beverage selection, and France's fancy high-quality sandwiches (and decadent desserts), eating at McDonald's in other countries can be a really cool new culinary experience among your tourist travels.
