NBC Los Angeles
Pasadena's Free ArtNight Boasts Dance, Tunes, and Museum Magic
The Crown City boasts many jewels, but several of the region's most stunning gems seem to shine brightest when a certain free cultural spectacular returns, as it does each spring and fall. It's ArtNight Pasadena we're fully swooning over, that free, museum-fun, gallery-laden, free, music-rich, activity-cool, free, and theater-fab festivity.
outlooknewspapers.com
PCC Foundation Hosts Hometown Legends Series
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Pasadena City College Foundation recently kicked off the 2022 season of its Hometown Legends Series as a capacity crowd gathered to learn about the latest information from the James Webb Telescope. Donald Schweitzer, president of the PCC...
Gabby Giffords named 2023 Rose Parade grand marshal
Gabby Giffords will serve as grand marshal of the 134th Rose Parade next year.
outlooknewspapers.com
In Blooming Tradition, LCHS Senior Chosen for Royal Court
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Excited chatter permeated the dew-tipped morning on Monday as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses selected seven young women for its 2023 Royal Court, including one La Cañada Flintridge senior who will serve as an ambassador through about 100 public appearances filled with pomp and splendor.
outlooknewspapers.com
Pasadena Symphony Moonlight Sonata Gala
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Pasadena Symphony and Pops recently hosted its Moonlight Sonata Gala at Pasadena City Hall to honor Philanthropist Luminaries Freddi and Ken Hill and Corporate Luminary Paul Rusnak. Guests enjoyed cocktails, dinner and a silent and live auction. Lora...
foxla.com
Riverside's 'Castle Park' transforms into 'Castle Dark' for Halloween
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Riverside's Castle Park turns into Castle Dark at night on the weekends creeping up to Halloween. Anxious for sundown, frightening monsters and goblins are hungry for fresh blood. "We’re going back to the 90’s style of haunting and so when you’re here you feel like you’ve stepped...
Eater
Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever
A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward last week with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
outlooknewspapers.com
Tournament of Roses Announces Royal Court
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Excited chatter permeated the dew-tipped morning as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses selected seven young women for its 2023 Royal Court on Monday, including five local students who will serve as ambassadors through dozens of public appearances filled with pomp and splendor.
NBC Los Angeles
A Sea Serpent Has Been Spotted in La Cañada Flintridge
How does an adventuresome person encounter a cute-but-colossal, super-damp, probably shy, not-really-into-people, and oh-so-gorgeous sea monster?. It seems like "be lucky" would be high up on that list, and "stop in the exact right place at the right time" is important, too. But above all, being at or on the...
foxwilmington.com
LA’s Famous P-22 Mountain Lion Stalks Family Home in Los Feliz
A couple says they came up close and personal with P-22, a mountain lion well-known for stalking Los Angeles County. Their home’s doorbell camera caught P-22 as their car was pulling into the driveway. According to the National Parks Service, P-22 is a roughly 12-year-old male mountain lion. He’s been monitored by a GPS collar since 2012. The big cat is such a celebrity, he’s even got his own annual festival in LA’s Griffith Park.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Torrance, CA
The city of Torrance is part of Los Angeles County, California. Incorporated in 1921, Torrance's population has grown to 147,067, according to the 2020 census. Torrance's Pacific Ocean coastline is a whopping 1.5 miles long. This gorgeous Los Angeles South Bay spot is close to everything beautiful in Southern California,...
Santa Clarita Radio
When You Become A Member At The Paseo Club, The Fun Starts Immediately
Want to feel like you belong to a little community and make new friends doing activities and enjoy the Paseo Way?. The Paseo Club in Valencia may be exactly what you are looking for!. When you become a member at The Paseo Club, the fun starts immediately. The Paseo Club...
foxla.com
FOX 11 photographer Tony Buttitta springs into action to help hit-and-run victim
LOS ANGELES - Talk about being at the right place at the right time. FOX 11 news photographer Tony Buttitta jumped into action to help a citizen in need following a hit-and-run in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning. As he was on his way to meet FOX 11’s Gigi...
CBS News
Look At This: Lake Balboa Park
A local taste of the great outdoors located right in the middle of the San Fernando Valley. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at Lake Balboa Park which has become a popular destination for many families across the Southern California.
outlooknewspapers.com
Pride Joy Drowns Out Protests
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank’s first-ever Family Pride in the Park event brought hundreds out to Magnolia Park last Friday night, Sept. 30. Event organizers assembled local performers and artists, food trucks, games, vendors and LGBTQ+ resources to the UME Credit Union parking lot where festivities were held.
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los Angeles
If you crave a good Chinese food meal, then you've probably heard of these five best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles. Los Angeles has a rich history with Chinese food, so it's no surprise that there are so many excellent spots to get some here.
outlooknewspapers.com
Brand Unveils 50th Juried Art Exhibit
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Brand Associates have unveiled its annual juried paper art exhibition at the Brand Library, its 50th such showcase of artwork whose similarities largely end at the base medium. The showcase, formally called Brand 50, brings 89 diverse...
Three California Neighborhoods Ranked As 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
