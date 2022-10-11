ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Comments / 0

Related
dayton247now.com

Three arrested in Kettering mail boxes theft

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Three men were arrested in connection to a weekend suspected mail theft in Kettering. Kettering Police arrested Cameron Harnish, 21, of Dayton, Terell Rose, 21, of Harrison Township, and a 15-year-old boy for receiving stolen property. Police say over the past couple of months there have been numerous thefts from the outdoor drop boxes on the 1400 block of Forrer Blvd.
KETTERING, OH
dayton247now.com

Man in custody after standoff in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several law enforcement agencies were on scene for several hours after a man, possibly armed with a gun, barricaded himself in his home on Wednesday. Officers responded to a home on Cobblebrook Drive just after 2:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County Rob Streck. According to...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
dayton247now.com

More than 2,000 without power in Kettering and Oakwood

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Approximately 2,200 residents in Kettering and Oakwood lost power on Wednesday night, according to AES Ohio. According to Mary Ann Kabel, Director of Corporate Communications for AES Ohio, a circuit lockout occurred and AES is investigating the cause. According to the online outage map, customers began...
KETTERING, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Kettering, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Kettering, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
dayton247now.com

Police identify victim shot after Hamilton crash and suspect killed by police

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - We're getting a deeper look into a crash that turned into a deadly shooting and a violent confrontation with Hamilton Police this weekend. Dash cam footage shows the scene on Fairgrove Avenue Saturday near the Marathon gas station. A crash report says Sidney Printup and Stephaun Jones, both 25, were driving together when their car crashed.
HAMILTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Hound dogs need home after owner jailed

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several hound dogs are looking for a home after their owner was incarcerated. “When the recent call came in to help 11 hound dogs whose owner had been incarcerated, we knew we had to get involved,” said Jessie Sullivan, director of Adoptions and Alternative Services at SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Fraud#The Post Office#Forrer Blvd#Pio
dayton247now.com

First Financial Bank launches Dayton food drive

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - First Financial Bank has joined the call to action for World Food Day 2022 by launching local food drives at its financial centers in the Miami Valley. The food drives, which will be held from October 11-21, asks for nonperishable food items to be dropped off at all First Financial locations in the region during normal business hours.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Ohio Association of Public School Employees to donate food to 2,600 DPS students

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- As part of the union's OAPSE Making a Difference (OMAD) initiative, leaders from the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE/AFSCME Local 4) will serve meals and snacks to 2,600 elementary students at six schools in the Dayton Public Schools (DPS). Since its establishment in 2014,...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Traffic enforcement grant awarded to Miami County Sheriff's Office

TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami County Sheriff's Office have once again been given a grant for traffic enforcement for the 2023 fiscal year. Ohio Traffic Safety Office is in charge of managing the funds. A total of $78,702.28 was awarded to the sheriff's office to be used only for overtime for additional traffic enforcement and some gasoline expenses, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dayton247now.com

Warren County Career Center dismisses students following threat

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A threat made at the main campus of the Warren County Career Center on Wednesday is being investigated by law enforcement. According to the Warren County Dispatch Center, nobody was hurt. The Warren County Career Center posted a statement on its social media. Around noon...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Police seek mother charged in the death of her baby

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are searching for a local woman charged with the death of her baby. Brooke Hunter was indicted last month for involuntary manslaughter and child endangering. Hunter lost a baby in June to co-sleeping. This baby died on June 22. Hunter lost another baby to co-sleeping just...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

Police: missing 12-year-old boy found safe, reunited with family

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- The search for a missing 12-year-old boy ended Tuesday night, according to Huber Heights Police Department. According to a social media post by the department, Anthony Arnold Jr., was found safe and has been reunited with his family. ---Previous Coverage --- HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF)...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
dayton247now.com

City of Beavercreek asking input on naming new park

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents are being asked on the name of a new park that will be built in the city of Beavercreek. The brand-new 148-acre park along Grange Hall Road, between Patterson and Shakertown Roads, will be the biggest park in the city, according to Beavercreek's Park, Recreation and Culture Division.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton247now.com

Troy farm spanning 830 acres up for auction this month

TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A major farming property in Miami County will be auctioned off later this month. The auction by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company will include an 831-acre farm with large amounts of contiguous farmland and around 600 irrigated acres, a release states. The land is situated at the intersection of Ohio Scenic Route 202 and Tipp-Elizabeth Road, just east of Tipp City, about 10 miles north of Dayton and 50 miles west of Columbus.
TROY, OH
dayton247now.com

State of Ohio appealing Hamilton County judge's block on Heartbeat Bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week after a Hamilton County judge permanently blocked a ban on virtually all abortions in Ohio, the state has filed a notice of appeal. After consulting with Gov. Mike DeWine's office, the Attorney General's office said the state filed Wednesday its notice of appeal of the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court's preliminary injunction of the Heartbeat Bill.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy