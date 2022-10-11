Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Three arrested in Kettering mail boxes theft
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Three men were arrested in connection to a weekend suspected mail theft in Kettering. Kettering Police arrested Cameron Harnish, 21, of Dayton, Terell Rose, 21, of Harrison Township, and a 15-year-old boy for receiving stolen property. Police say over the past couple of months there have been numerous thefts from the outdoor drop boxes on the 1400 block of Forrer Blvd.
dayton247now.com
Man in custody after standoff in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several law enforcement agencies were on scene for several hours after a man, possibly armed with a gun, barricaded himself in his home on Wednesday. Officers responded to a home on Cobblebrook Drive just after 2:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County Rob Streck. According to...
dayton247now.com
More than 2,000 without power in Kettering and Oakwood
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Approximately 2,200 residents in Kettering and Oakwood lost power on Wednesday night, according to AES Ohio. According to Mary Ann Kabel, Director of Corporate Communications for AES Ohio, a circuit lockout occurred and AES is investigating the cause. According to the online outage map, customers began...
dayton247now.com
Kettering asking Montgomery County for $750k to help with rental assistance program
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Kettering is looking for $750,000 from Montgomery County to help with it's rental assistance program. Kettering is responsible for handling eviction cases in Centerville, Washington Township and Moraine. The city says the average rent for residents living in the zip codes that they help is $844.
dayton247now.com
Police identify victim shot after Hamilton crash and suspect killed by police
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - We're getting a deeper look into a crash that turned into a deadly shooting and a violent confrontation with Hamilton Police this weekend. Dash cam footage shows the scene on Fairgrove Avenue Saturday near the Marathon gas station. A crash report says Sidney Printup and Stephaun Jones, both 25, were driving together when their car crashed.
dayton247now.com
Hound dogs need home after owner jailed
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several hound dogs are looking for a home after their owner was incarcerated. “When the recent call came in to help 11 hound dogs whose owner had been incarcerated, we knew we had to get involved,” said Jessie Sullivan, director of Adoptions and Alternative Services at SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center.
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigating stolen vehicle incident
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- At 12:32 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Jefferson Township sub-station were called to 1180 Infirmary Road after Beavercreek Police reported a vehicle as stolen. When the deputies arrived, they made an effort to speak with a suspect who...
dayton247now.com
New study reveals 14% increase in officers killed by gunfire in the line of duty
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new study shows the number of officers killed by gunfire in the line of duty nationwide has increased 14% since 2021. Two of those officers killed worked the Miami Valley; Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates and Richmond Police Officer, Seara Burton. The National Fraternal...
dayton247now.com
First Financial Bank launches Dayton food drive
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - First Financial Bank has joined the call to action for World Food Day 2022 by launching local food drives at its financial centers in the Miami Valley. The food drives, which will be held from October 11-21, asks for nonperishable food items to be dropped off at all First Financial locations in the region during normal business hours.
dayton247now.com
Ohio Association of Public School Employees to donate food to 2,600 DPS students
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- As part of the union's OAPSE Making a Difference (OMAD) initiative, leaders from the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE/AFSCME Local 4) will serve meals and snacks to 2,600 elementary students at six schools in the Dayton Public Schools (DPS). Since its establishment in 2014,...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Metro Library announces Pantry Partner locations with The Foodbank
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Metro Library has joined forces with The Foodbank to establish itself as a recognized Pantry Partner location in Montgomery County. Starting on Monday, October 17, Partner Pantries will be open at ten different DML branches, on a rotating monthly schedule. The ten branches include:...
dayton247now.com
Traffic enforcement grant awarded to Miami County Sheriff's Office
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami County Sheriff's Office have once again been given a grant for traffic enforcement for the 2023 fiscal year. Ohio Traffic Safety Office is in charge of managing the funds. A total of $78,702.28 was awarded to the sheriff's office to be used only for overtime for additional traffic enforcement and some gasoline expenses, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.
dayton247now.com
Warren County Career Center dismisses students following threat
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A threat made at the main campus of the Warren County Career Center on Wednesday is being investigated by law enforcement. According to the Warren County Dispatch Center, nobody was hurt. The Warren County Career Center posted a statement on its social media. Around noon...
dayton247now.com
Police seek mother charged in the death of her baby
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are searching for a local woman charged with the death of her baby. Brooke Hunter was indicted last month for involuntary manslaughter and child endangering. Hunter lost a baby in June to co-sleeping. This baby died on June 22. Hunter lost another baby to co-sleeping just...
dayton247now.com
Police: missing 12-year-old boy found safe, reunited with family
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- The search for a missing 12-year-old boy ended Tuesday night, according to Huber Heights Police Department. According to a social media post by the department, Anthony Arnold Jr., was found safe and has been reunited with his family. ---Previous Coverage --- HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF)...
dayton247now.com
City of Beavercreek asking input on naming new park
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents are being asked on the name of a new park that will be built in the city of Beavercreek. The brand-new 148-acre park along Grange Hall Road, between Patterson and Shakertown Roads, will be the biggest park in the city, according to Beavercreek's Park, Recreation and Culture Division.
dayton247now.com
CareSource donates $2 million for behavioral health expansion at Dayton Children's
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- CareSource has given $2 million to Dayton Children's to finance the construction of a new behavioral health facility. The structure, which was unveiled in May, would almost double the number of inpatient beds accessible to kids experiencing a behavioral health crisis. The $2 million gift from...
dayton247now.com
National call for artists to create memorial honoring Dayton mass shooting victims
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 8/4 Memorial Committee is calling on artists to create something beautiful out of tragedy, the 2019 Oregon District mass shooting. “There are so many great artists here in Dayton,” said Dion Green, a survivor of the Oregon District tragedy. Green is a survivor, but...
dayton247now.com
Troy farm spanning 830 acres up for auction this month
TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A major farming property in Miami County will be auctioned off later this month. The auction by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company will include an 831-acre farm with large amounts of contiguous farmland and around 600 irrigated acres, a release states. The land is situated at the intersection of Ohio Scenic Route 202 and Tipp-Elizabeth Road, just east of Tipp City, about 10 miles north of Dayton and 50 miles west of Columbus.
dayton247now.com
State of Ohio appealing Hamilton County judge's block on Heartbeat Bill
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week after a Hamilton County judge permanently blocked a ban on virtually all abortions in Ohio, the state has filed a notice of appeal. After consulting with Gov. Mike DeWine's office, the Attorney General's office said the state filed Wednesday its notice of appeal of the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court's preliminary injunction of the Heartbeat Bill.
