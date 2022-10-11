Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
State of Ohio appealing Hamilton County judge's block on Heartbeat Bill
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week after a Hamilton County judge permanently blocked a ban on virtually all abortions in Ohio, the state has filed a notice of appeal. After consulting with Gov. Mike DeWine's office, the Attorney General's office said the state filed Wednesday its notice of appeal of the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court's preliminary injunction of the Heartbeat Bill.
dayton247now.com
Governor DeWine visits Dayton, tours Esther Price and Greene County Career Center
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Monday, October 10, Governor Mike DeWine visited the Miami Valley, touring the Esther Price Candies Company. "Last Friday was Manufacturers Day so Fran and I travelled around the state and thought we'd continue it one more day and end here in Dayton, with a company that's been known in Dayton for decades. I remember my grandmother always wanted Esther Price candy, and we love it, so we thought this would be a place to go and watch a little manufacturing of some great products you can eat," said Gov. DeWine.
dayton247now.com
Flyin' to the Hoop 2023 Schedule Announced
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - The Beacon Orthopaedics Flyin' to the Hoop showcase will celebrate 20 years in January, with the 2023 schedule announced Tuesday morning. 35 different teams - 10 of them from the Miami Valley - will take part, including all four reigning boys basketball state champions from Ohio, along with several out-of-state teams and Finland's Omnia Academy. Organizers say the event has an economic impact of $1.9 million to the Miami Valley over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.
dayton247now.com
More than 2,000 without power in Kettering and Oakwood
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Approximately 2,200 residents in Kettering and Oakwood lost power on Wednesday night, according to AES Ohio. According to Mary Ann Kabel, Director of Corporate Communications for AES Ohio, a circuit lockout occurred and AES is investigating the cause. According to the online outage map, customers began...
dayton247now.com
Community leaders celebrate the completion of US 35 widening project
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Business and government leaders celebrated on Tuesday the completion of the US 35 Lane Expansion Project. The upgrades were completed between I-75 and Smithville Road and included widening the highway from two to three lanes in each direction. Randy Chevalley, deputy director of the Ohio Department...
dayton247now.com
First Financial Bank launches Dayton food drive
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - First Financial Bank has joined the call to action for World Food Day 2022 by launching local food drives at its financial centers in the Miami Valley. The food drives, which will be held from October 11-21, asks for nonperishable food items to be dropped off at all First Financial locations in the region during normal business hours.
dayton247now.com
LaRose visits Montgomery County Board of Elections on first day of early voting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Secretary of State Frank LaRose visited the Montgomery County Board of Elections to discuss early voting, which began on Wednesday in Ohio. LaRose took a tour of Montgomery County's early voting operation while touting Ohio's proficiency with its elections. He said Ohio offers nearly 200 hours...
dayton247now.com
Ohio Board of Education set to vote on controversial LGBTQ+ resolution on Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Board of Education is voting Wednesday on a resolution that some said will harm students and others feel will protect them. "I hope and pray it will be passed," Lisa Chaffee, a mother and Ohio Parents' Rights in Education's Director Lisa Chaffee said. "I have a good feeling about it."
dayton247now.com
Political experts respond to security concerns that come with early voting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --- Early voting has kicked off across Ohio, but some voters are concerned about security and oversight at the polls. The Midterm election is held near the midpoint of a president’s four-year term, and this year there's a lot of major races on the line in Ohio. This includes the battle for governor, a state senate seat and more.
