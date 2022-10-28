ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

8 Pumpkin Patches to Visit Across Middle Tennessee

By Taylor Means
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch and middle Tennessee has some fantastic pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Looking for carving pumpkins? Smaller pumpkins to use as decor? We’ve compiled some of our favorite, local pumpkin patches. Many of these pumpkin patches also offer other fall activities for the entire family.

Flying Ghost Pumpkin Patch (Davidson County)

Photo: Shuckles Corn Maze

97 White Bridge Road

Nashville, TN 37209

September-October, Monday-Saturday: 8:000am-7:00pm, Sunday: 8:00am-6:00pm

Visit metro Nashville’s largest selection of mums, pumpkins, and hay bales. There are plenty of photo prop opportunities throughout and a chance to try pumpkin bowling. The patch is pet friendly and free of charge for entry.

For more information, click here .

Walden Farm (Rutherford County)

Photo courtesy of Walden Pumpkin Farm

8653 Rocky Fork Road

Smyrna, TN 37167

Thursday-Friday: 2:00pm-6:00pm, Saturday: 9:00am-6:00pm, Sunday: 12:00pm-6:00pm

Walden Farm is open from late September through October 31 each year. Hayrides, farm animals, hay bales and corn mazes along with a Tennessee Slip n Slide, and food and treats are just some of what the farm offers. The Ole Country store sells a complete selection of fall decorating items, jams, jellies, honey, and of course, carving kits. Make sure to purchase a Walden Bucks punch card or two so all the activities can be enjoyed!

For more information, click here .

Gentry’s Farm (Williamson County)

Photo courtesy of Gentry’s Farm.

1974 New Highway 96 W

Franklin, TN 37064

Saturday: 9:00am-5:00pm, Sunday: 1:00pm-5:00pm, Monday: 9:00am-1:00pm

Gentry’s Farm is a local favorite and they do not disappoint with their fall decor and activities. Tucked away in Franklin, this farm is a perfect place for photos and hay rides around the historic farm. There is also a 4-acre corn maze, a labyrinth, putt putt golf, a wooden tractor playground and more! Tickets can be purchased at the gates or in advance online.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here .

Pumpkin Paradise (Maury County)

Photo courtesy of Pumpkin Paradise

3005 Sheegog Lane

Columbia, TN 38401

Friday 2:00pm-6:00pm, Saturday 9:00am-6:00pm, Sunday 1:00pm-6:00pm

Pumpkin Paradise offers a fun filled farm experience. The farm offers swings, slides, a corn box, pedal track, climbing tires, an inside hay maze, sit n’ play, flying pigs, gravel pit, and much more. Stop by the farmer’s garden and see what  is growing. The hayride around the farm is a good way to spot some cows and learn a few things about them. Don’t forget to read the signs posted around the field and see what you can learn about being a farmer.

For more information, click here .

Keller’s Corny Country (Dickson County)

Photo courtesy of Keller’s Corny Country

542 Fire Tower Road

Dickson, TN 37055

Friday: 12:00pm- 5:00 pm, Saturday: 10:00am-5:00pm, Sunday: 11:00am-4:00pm

This family-owned and operated farm’s pumpkin patch is open for the fall season! Keller’s Pumpkin Patch offers kid-friendly zip lines, wagon rides, a barrel train playground, corn maze, jump pad and more. If you plan to stay awhile, visit the concession stand for some hot dogs and hamburgers.

For more information, click here .

Bottom View Farm (Sumner County)

Photo from Bottom View Farm Website

185 Wilkerson Lane

Portland, TN 37148

Open daily 8:00am-4:00pm

Bottom View Farm has started its annual fall festival. They will be having the traditional events, such as the pumpkin patch, train rides, and activities for the children, in addition to some new activities. There will be a jumping pillow, pedal tractors, a gold mine, pony rides, and the world’s largest rolled hay maze! After enjoying all the activities, cool off with a treat from the ice cream parlor.

For more information, click here.

Lucky Ladd Farms (Rutherford County)

4374 Rocky Glade Road

Eagleville, TN 37060

Thur-Sat: 10am – 4pm, Sun 12pm – 5pm

Lucky Ladd Pumpkin Farm has been named one of the top 15 best pumpkin farms in the US and with good reason. The farm is scattered with great foods, ciders, carnival games, rides, slides and a corn maze. Pick your favorite pumpkin to take home and don’t forget to try one of their famous caramel apples.

For more information, click here .

The Wilson Family Farm (Williamson County)

Photo: Wilson Family Farm Website

4809 Byrd Road

College Grove, TN 37046

Saturday-Sunday: 10:00am-4:00pm

It’s become a mission for their family to share the farm with others, so that they might feel the same connection to the natural world that they’ve experienced.

“We wanted to create something that would give people a chance to come out and enjoy the country, disconnect for a moment and get away from the hustle and bustle,” Wilson explains. “That was my joy as a child, and for our children, and it’s more important than ever that we offer that joy to others.” Family Fun at the Farm Offerings: Hayrides, Pumpkin Patch, Corn Maze, Pumpkin Cannon, and Kettle Corn.

For more information, click here .

