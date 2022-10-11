Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
What is boosting Fortescue’s (ASX:FMG) share price today?
Fortescue shares were trading at AU$17.67 apiece, up 0.20% at 12.59 PM AEDT. This was in line with ASX 200 Materials index, which was trading 0.80% higher at 15,990.20 points. On 5 October, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and Tree Energy Solutions (TES) partnered to develop a green hydrogen energy import facility.
kalkinemedia.com
What is pulling down Calidus’ (ASX:CAI) share price on ASX today?
Calidus’ shares were trading 25.263% lower at 2:39 PM AEDT on ASX today. The company shared its quarterly activities report for the September quarter yesterday (10 October 2022). Calidus stated that despite facing several challenges, it has made significant progress in September quarter. Shares of Australian gold miner Calidus...
kalkinemedia.com
How are Core (ASX:CXO) shares faring after Finniss mine opening?
Core officially opened the Finniss lithium mine yesterday. On the back of the news, the company’s shares closed at AU$1.14 apiece on October 10. At 2.39 PM AEDT, Core’s shares were trading at AU$1.16 per share, up by 1.97%. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) were trading at...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : What's pushing ASX200 up 0.5%? | Helloworld (ASX:HLO) suggests travel rebound
In todays show we cover: Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO), Viva Leisure (ASX:VVA) and DW8 (ASX:DW8). The Australian share market is currently trading on a positive note. The S&P/ASX200 index is up today, gaining 30.50 points or 0.46 per cent, despite crossing below its 20-day moving average. Materials is the best performing sector, gaining 0.98 per cent. Watch this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalkinemedia.com
Why is NIB Holdings (ASX:NHF) in news today?
NIB has launched an equity placement of ordinary shares worth AU$135 million on Wednesday (12 October 2022). Only NIB’s existing and new institutional shareholders will be eligible to participate in the equity placement. The company also shared its further share purchase plan of AU$15 million. Today, the Australian insurance...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025
CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These supercharged stocks have the competitive edges and intangibles necessary to make patient investors richer over the coming decade.
The dollar's huge strength means investors should prepare for fewer sales beats from S&P 500 companies, Goldman Sachs says
S&P 500 firms may beat quarterly earnings expectations at a lower pace than the first half of the year, Goldman Sachs says. That's because a soaring dollar could eat into overseas profitability. Many companies "will undoubtedly emphasize their performance on a 'constant currency' basis," said Goldman's US equity strategists. Quarterly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Could Hold for Years
Valero Energy has a playbook that should let it keep delivering market-beating returns. Even with slow revenue growth ahead, Verizon's yield is hard to pass up. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has shown itself to be an adept retail property operator, even in a challenging environment. You’re reading a free article...
Stocks may hold up better than expected in a coming recession, as the market appears to already be pricing in deep cuts to earnings, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
Stocks could hold up better than expected in a coming recession, according to Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen. Paulsen pointed to steep losses in the S&P 500 this yer, a sign that a drop in earnings is being priced in. That means stocks could stay buoyant amid a recession, but only...
3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share
Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
3 High-Growth Stocks Down 39.7% to 53.8% to Buy Now and Hold for Decades
Investors can benefit from the discounted prices that come courtesy of the bear market.
tipranks.com
Why J.P. Morgan Believes These 3 Stocks Are Attractive in the Current Market
Tired of hearing about inflation? Well, tough luck. That is once again this week’s hot topic. On the agenda, the wholesale and consumer inflation reports – out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Considering the market’s latest pullback, Wall Street is evidently on edge following a good-is-bad jobs report, with little expectation the Fed will be relaxing its monetary policy anytime soon.
Zacks.com
Buy These 4 Stocks With Rising Cash Flows Ahead of Q3 Earnings
MARUY - Free Report) , SP Plus Corporation (. ESEA - Free Report) are worth buying. Even a profitable business can fail if its cash flow is uneven and eventually file for bankruptcy. A company with a healthy cash position has the capability to effectively tide over any market mayhem and still be on its growth curve, besides enjoying the flexibility to make decisions, chase potential investments and run its growth engine.
3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%
Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks to Buy Now
These tech stocks deliver strongly positive results even in this painful market. Imagine what they could do when the good times are rolling again.
Motley Fool
This Dividend Aristocrat With a 6% Yield Is a Screaming Bargain Right Now
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Investors are understandably worried. The economy is facing...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 to rise; NASDAQ ends at 2-year low
The Australian share market is set to rise on Tuesday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 19 points or 0.3% higher. On Monday, the benchmark index closed 1.4% lower at 6,667.8 points. The Australian share market is set to rise on Tuesday despite a weak...
kalkinemedia.com
A flick through BHP’s (ASX:BHP) share performance
BHP shares were trading at AU$40.72 apiece at 10:39 AM AEDT on 11 October 2022. In the past one year, BHP share price has increased by 6.88%. Peers of BHP, Rio Tito and Fortescue were also seen registering gains on ASX today. Share price of the Australian mining giant, BHP...
Better Growth Stock: SNDL vs. Tilray
Which marijuana stock is more likely to succeed in the long term?
Comments / 0