In todays show we cover: Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO), Viva Leisure (ASX:VVA) and DW8 (ASX:DW8). The Australian share market is currently trading on a positive note. The S&P/ASX200 index is up today, gaining 30.50 points or 0.46 per cent, despite crossing below its 20-day moving average. Materials is the best performing sector, gaining 0.98 per cent. Watch this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO