Should you buy an air purifier in the Prime Early Access Sale?

By Lou Mudge
 2 days ago

Now might be the time to snap up a brand new air purifier for less as savings sweep across Amazon. Amazon has surprised us with another deals event, the Prime Early Access Sale, with discounts available on everything from fitness tech to smart home appliances. If you’ve been holding out for low prices on a particular model of air purifier, now is a good time to compare costs and find a deal.

If you've been looking to invest in one of the best air purifiers or best air purifiers for allergies , we've got you covered. We've rounded up the best Prime Day deals below and answered some of your burning questions about whether or not now is the time to buy, or if you should hold out for a better deal.

Make big savings on trusted brands like LEVOIT, Germ Guardian and Dyson this Prime Day, with 48% off the Germ Guardian Air Purifier for Homes with Pets and $37.50 off the LEVOIT LV-H113 . Both are perfect if you struggle with allergies or asthma and are designed to trap odors and allergens with multiple filters.

For more detail on how air purifiers can work to keep you breathing easier, we've investigated how air purifiers can help with allergies , and how air purifiers can help asthma . For some great Prime Day deals, read on!

 Prime Early Access Deal

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan | Was $599.99 Now $546.98
Amazon has discounted this model by $53.01, which is good news for anyone who wants a sleek new fan and air purifier for their house. It performed incredibly well in our tests, removing 96% of particles smaller than 0.3 microns.

What are the best air purifiers?

We've tested and reviewed the best air purifiers, and rounded up our top 3 so you don't have to:

LEVOIT Core 400s - The best air purifier overall, the Levoit Core 400 is performed best to remove airborne particles in our at-home testing, capturing at least 99.5% and up to 100% or particles during testing. The Levoit 400S scores an impressive 5 stars out of 5 on Amazon, with 85% of reviews giving it the full 5 stars. You'll find several LEVOIT air purifiers in this guide, so you know they're top-of-the range. Read the full review of the Levoit Core 400s to find out more about what our testers found.

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH - Our best air purifier for those on a budget, for an initial cost of under $300, this air purifier can offer you a four-stage filtration system, a HEPA filter and coverage of up to 361 square feet. Our testing found it to do a remarkable job of removing particles in just 30 minutes. For more information, you can read our full review of the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH . Find this model reduced by 17% this Prime Day.

Germ Guardian Air Purifier - The best air purifier for those with pets. Complete with a HEPA filter and a charcoal filter to filter odors, this appliance can make your living space a nicer place to be. It’s also ultra-quiet, meaning it can work away in the background without alerting you. Many users said this smaller air purifier was great for everyday use, and helped alleviate allergy symptoms. Read our full review of the GermGuardian for more information. The Germ Guardian Air Purifier for Homes with Pets is on sale this prime day.


(Image credit: Getty Images)

What makes the best air purifiers so good?

The best air purifiers generally contain a top of the range High Efficiency Particulate Absorbing ( HEPA ) Filter, which removes 99.97% of pollutants down to 0.3 microns in size from your indoor air. For some context, pet dander is generally 5 to 10 microns in size, a piece of dust mite feces is 10 to 40 microns and particles of pollen tend to be 10 to 200 microns in size. With this in mind, an air purifier with a HEPA filter is capable of removing almost all of the major allergens from the air.

A good air purifier will have multiple layers of filtration, including a charcoal filter for odors and larger particulates to help the HEPA filter to last longer. Many often have UV lights to help destroy bacteria and viruses once they have been trapped within the air purifier.

Should you buy an air purifier during the Prime Early Access Sale?

The Prime Early Access Sale is a great time to buy an air purifier, with great savings across Amazon on these bigger ticket items. This second Prime Day is running from October 11-12 this year, and you can still sign up for a free trial to access discounts.

It's worth grabbing home health deals while you can, as the cost of living continues to increase. This slashing of prices just before the festive season can help you save money on bigger ticket items, like the Dyson Purifier Cool.

So, if you're in the market for an air purifier, or want to give an air purifier a go to see if it improves your respiratory symptoms, it's a brilliant time to buy. This surprise Prime Early Access Sale gives you an extra opportunity to save money that non-prime members might not know about.

July Prime Day is becoming a popular event in the retail year, and this October Prime Early Access Sale will offer customers a second chance to nab some savings at Amazon. Although Prime Day hasn't quite hit the rush of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, it's still a good chance to save some of your hard earned pennies, although deals might not be as good as they are during bigger sales.

You might find products stay in stock for longer too, because of the smaller scale of this event, but bear in mind that increased demand can take its toll on manufacturing and production, so it's best not to wait around if you've found something you really want, as it could be sell out fast.

(Image credit: Getty)

Prime Early Access Air Purifier Deals

Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA | was $249.99 , now $160.00 on Amazon

Save $89 (36%) on this fantastic Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier in charcoal gray. CADR rated for 360 square feet room size. Suitable for medium and large rooms; kids bedrooms, family rooms or kitchens. The built-in air quality sensors measure and adjust the fan speed in real-time. View Deal

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH | Was $299.99 | Now $189.99 on Amazon

Save 17% this Prime Day on the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH. Designed to clean spaces up to 361 sq. ft. in 12.5 minutes or up to 874 sq. ft. in 30 minutes. It has a combination of a pre-filter, deodorization filter, and True HEPA Filter, which work together to reduce 99.999% of 0.01-micron particles, including pollen and other allergens. It also reduces 99% of volatile organic compounds and odors. View Deal

LEVOIT LV-H128 Air Purifier | Was $49.99 Now $42.49
This little desktop air purifier packs a punch and now has a 15% reduction for Amazon Prime Day. 3-stage filtration system with dual-sided H13 True HEPA filters captures at least 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 microns in size. With a low rated power of 10W, you can run this air purifier 24/7 and pay as little as dollar 10 for the amount of electricity it uses in one entire year. View Deal

Germ Guardian Air Purifier for Homes with Pets | Was $264.99 | Now $135.99
Save almost 50% on this fantastic Germ Guardian Air Purifier for Homes with Pets. 3-IN-1 filtration system with True HEPA air filter, Pure pet filter with an antimicrobial agent added to the filter to inhibit the growth of mold, mildew and odor-causing bacteria on the filter's surface an a  UV-C light helps kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, rhinovirus, and works with Titanium Dioxide to reduce volatile organic compounds. View Deal

LEVOIT LV-H133 Air Purifier for Large Rooms | Was $249.99 Now $212.49

Save $37.50 on this Levoit LV-H133 Air Purifier for large rooms. With a CADR of 466 m³/h / 274 CFM, the LV-H133 is specially designed for rooms with large open floor plan.  With a rated power of 49W, you can use the LV-H133 all day during times of high pollution without inflating your energy bill. View Deal

Check out Live Science's Amazon Prime Early Access deal hub for more amazing offers on health and fitness products.

LiveScience

ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

