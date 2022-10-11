Should you buy an air purifier in the Prime Early Access Sale?

Now might be the time to snap up a brand new air purifier for less as savings sweep across Amazon. Amazon has surprised us with another deals event, the Prime Early Access Sale, with discounts available on everything from fitness tech to smart home appliances. If you’ve been holding out for low prices on a particular model of air purifier, now is a good time to compare costs and find a deal.

What are the best air purifiers?

We've tested and reviewed the best air purifiers, and rounded up our top 3 so you don't have to:

LEVOIT Core 400s - The best air purifier overall, the Levoit Core 400 is performed best to remove airborne particles in our at-home testing, capturing at least 99.5% and up to 100% or particles during testing. The Levoit 400S scores an impressive 5 stars out of 5 on Amazon, with 85% of reviews giving it the full 5 stars. You'll find several LEVOIT air purifiers in this guide, so you know they're top-of-the range. Read the full review of the Levoit Core 400s to find out more about what our testers found.

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH - Our best air purifier for those on a budget, for an initial cost of under $300, this air purifier can offer you a four-stage filtration system, a HEPA filter and coverage of up to 361 square feet. Our testing found it to do a remarkable job of removing particles in just 30 minutes. For more information, you can read our full review of the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH . Find this model reduced by 17% this Prime Day.

Germ Guardian Air Purifier - The best air purifier for those with pets. Complete with a HEPA filter and a charcoal filter to filter odors, this appliance can make your living space a nicer place to be. It’s also ultra-quiet, meaning it can work away in the background without alerting you. Many users said this smaller air purifier was great for everyday use, and helped alleviate allergy symptoms. Read our full review of the GermGuardian for more information. The Germ Guardian Air Purifier for Homes with Pets is on sale this prime day.





What makes the best air purifiers so good?

The best air purifiers generally contain a top of the range High Efficiency Particulate Absorbing ( HEPA ) Filter, which removes 99.97% of pollutants down to 0.3 microns in size from your indoor air. For some context, pet dander is generally 5 to 10 microns in size, a piece of dust mite feces is 10 to 40 microns and particles of pollen tend to be 10 to 200 microns in size. With this in mind, an air purifier with a HEPA filter is capable of removing almost all of the major allergens from the air.

A good air purifier will have multiple layers of filtration, including a charcoal filter for odors and larger particulates to help the HEPA filter to last longer. Many often have UV lights to help destroy bacteria and viruses once they have been trapped within the air purifier.

