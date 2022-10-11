ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save 53% on this CHIROGUN Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun on October Amazon Prime Day

By Lou Mudge
 2 days ago

Save yourself a fabulous $28 on this top rated massage gun from CHIROGUN for October Amazon Prime Day. With 17 attachments, two massage balls and a carry case, you'd be hard pressed to find a more versatile massage gun for such a good price, and with a 53% discount, it's never been cheaper.

Amazon users love the compact design, the range of colors and the powerful 5 levels of tissue penetration to really target aches and pains. Out of 5 stars, this massage gun scores an impressive 4.6 on Amazon, with 79% of users giving it the full 5/5 stars.

If this massage gun isn't for you, check out our guide to the best massage guns for useful tips and advice to help you find a product that ticks all your boxes. Or, if you're still not sure whether or not to buy, our breakdown of 5 benefits of a massage gun might just convince you to invest in one of these nifty gadgets.

CHIROGUN Deep Tissue Massage Gun| was $59.99 , now $31.99 on Amazon

Save over 50% on this top rated massage gun for October Prime Day. With a 4.6/5 stars on Amazon and more than 8,000 ratings, you can trust that this CHIROGUN Deep Tissue Massage gun will elevate your post-workout recovery. View Deal

The CHIROGUN Deep Tissue Massage Gun is designed with ease of use in mind and features a rotating head so you can massage hard to reach areas such as the lower back. It also comes with an additional handle, so this is a great product if you have mobility issues or struggle to reach certain areas.

The deep tissue percussion has five massage levels, starting at 1-2 to ease muscle tension (perfect after a stressful day), levels 2-3 to promote blood flow and levels 4-5 for deep tissue penetration, ideal for post-workout recovery. The 17 different heads that come with this massage gun each target a specific area of the body, with a different head designed for the spine, hips, feet, shoulders and neck among others.

The five hours of battery life means you can run the massage gun for multiple sessions before needing a recharge, or pack it in your gym bag and take it with you without having to worry about bringing plugs and cables. The CHIROGUN massage gun is also designed to run quietly, so that using it can be a relaxing experience without too much disruptive noise.

Check out Live Science's Amazon Prime Early Access deal hub for more amazing offers on health and fitness products.

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

