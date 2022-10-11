Read full article on original website
All the restaurants Stanley Tucci visited in season two of 'Searching for Italy'
After watching the wanderlust-inducing "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," you'll undoubtedly be hungry.
Watch rapper Chucky Chuck blast crowd with a cannabis cannon at weed festival
The crowd at weed festival Kushstock this weekend were blasted with a cannabis cannon during a set from rapper Chucky Chuck. On Sunday (October 9), Chuck played a set during the annual festival in Adelanto, California, and shared footage on Instagram of firing cannabis smoke out of a custom cannon as he played his single ‘Smoke That’.
Swedish House Mafia announced as first headliner for Creamfields North 2023
Swedish House Mafia have announced they’ll be returning to Creamfields for its 2023 edition. During the Birmingham stop of their Paradise Again world tour last week (October 8), the Swedish supergroup revealed they’ll be headlining the festival next year by displaying their three dot logo alongside ‘Creamfields 2023’ on screens in the arena.
Moira Dela Torre, Nadine Lustre, Kiana Valenciano and more win big at 13th Star Awards for Music
Moira Dela Torre has swept the 13th Star Awards for Music, taking home the night’s two biggest honours with her sophomore studio album ‘Patawad’. Full house: Ben&Ben return with their second album and “a multiverse of madness”. The singer triumphed in the headlining Album of the...
BLACKPINK become first K-pop act to get Best Video nomination at 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards
BLACKPINK have become the first K-pop act to receive a nomination for Best Video at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards. The MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) announced its list of nominations for its 2022 edition on October 12, which included a nomination for BLACKPINK in the Best Video category for their ‘Pink Venom’ music video. This makes them the first-ever K-pop act to receive a nomination in this category.
Nick Kroll impresses Florence Welch with his ‘King’ dance moves on ‘The Late Late Show’
Nick Kroll showed off his dance moves to Florence + The Machine‘s ‘King’ in front of Florence Welch on The Late Late Show this week – see the clip below. The comedian and actor (Big Mouth, Don’t Worry Darling) appeared on the US chat show on Tuesday (October 11), where he was interviewed by host James Corden alongside Welch.
Korean music label Modhaus to launch first K-pop girl group tripleS, formed with NFT-based fan-voted members
South Korean music label Modhaus has announced the impending launch of its first K-pop girl group, comprising members selected by fans through an NFT-based voting process. Yahoo News reported on September 28 that tripleS, Modhaus’ first K-pop act, are the first group in K-pop to utilise blockchain technology as a means to select its members through “leveraging NFT governance”. Fans who were involved in the voting process – dubbed Gravity – used blockchain technology to cast their votes for their favourite members, which Modhaus hopes gives fans more power by being fully interactive with tripleS.
Mercury Prize 2022 confirms line-up of live performers
The organisers of the 2022 Mercury Prize have confirmed the line-up of live performers for this year’s rescheduled award ceremony. The 2022 prize had been due to be presented last month at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London, but the ceremony was called off on the night (September 8) following the death of the Queen.
Kendrick Lamar says it was “tough” to write so personally on ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’: “I’m a private person”
Kendrick Lamar has discussed the personal nature of the lyrics on his latest album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’, and the “tough” process of writing them. Lamar’s fifth studio record was released back in May, and the rapper is currently beginning a European arena tour behind the project.
Shane MacGowan would “wave his willy” at passing trains from Bono’s house
Shane MacGowan has admitted that he used to “wave his willy” at passing trains while living in Bono‘s house. The U2 frontman has a guest house at his home on the south coast of Dublin, overlooking the bay and the railway line. “Bono put in a glass...
(G)I-DLE unveil sombre music video for B-side ‘DARK (X-File)’, ahead of ‘I Love’
(G)I-DLE have dropped a music video for ‘DARK (X-File)’, a new song set to appear on their forthcoming record ‘I Love’. The new visual, shared on October 12, begins with a film roll with the text “Hide it so you can never find it” superimposed, followed by the letter “X”. The haunting video cuts to the five members of (G)I-DLE after what seems like a rough night. The portion of ‘DARK (X-File) on the video is an abridged version of the song, clocking in at 1 minute and 26 seconds long.
Watch The Killers cover The Smiths’ ‘Please, Please, Please…’ with Johnny Marr
The Killers covered The Smiths‘ ‘Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want’ with Johnny Marr at their show in Washington D.C. last night (October 12) – check out footage below. Brandon Flowers and co. brought their 2022 North American tour to a close at...
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù: “Nobody would be talking about me for Bond if ‘Gangs Of London’ was terrible”
“‘We’re going to set you on fire! We’re going to throw you down the stairs! We’ve got to find the worst things we can do to you!’” Typically, when you’re the lead in a successful TV show people are nice to you. You get a bigger trailer. You get more assistants. You can be a bit demanding about your on-set snacks. Not so for Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù. After one series of Gangs Of London, the brutally violent drama in which he plays undercover copper Elliot, Dìrísù says everybody just wanted to hurt him more than last time.
BTS’ label says it will crack down on “counterfeit” merchandise at Busan ‘Yet To Come’ concert
Big Hit Music has issued a new statement addressing the “unauthorised use” of BTS‘ trademark ahead of the band’s forthcoming ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan, where the label says it will crack down on “counterfeit” merchandise. The statement, written in both...
Netflix in talks to stream Korean film ‘The Match’, starring Lee Byung-hun and Yoo Ah-in
Netflix is currently in talks to stream upcoming Korean blockbuster The Match exclusively on its platform. South Korean news outlet The Korea Herald reported on October 12 that The Match – which stars Squid Game’s Lee Byung-hun and Hellbound’s Yoo Ah-in as its leading stars – is currently considering forgoing a theatrical release in favour of a Netflix premiere.
‘The Whale’: Brendan Fraser brought to tears by LFF standing ovation
The Whale debuted at London Film Festival yesterday (October 11) – watch star Brendan Fraser’s emotional reaction to the standing ovation that followed below. The film, which sees Fraser play Charlie, a morbidly obese and reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with with his 17-year-old daughter, Elle (played by Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink), premiered at Venice Film Festival earlier this year, receiving a standing ovation at the end.
Bono makes surprise visit to his old school in Dublin
Bono made a surprise visit to his old secondary school in Clontarf, Dublin this week, where he read from his forthcoming memoir. According to the Irish Independent, the U2 frontman stopped by Mount Temple Comprehensive on Tuesday (October 11). It’s reported that sixth-year students were treated to a private audience with the singer.
Watch The Cure debut another blissed-out new song ‘And Nothing Is Forever’
The Cure debuted a new track called ‘And Nothing Is Forever’ during their show in Stockholm last night (October 10) – check out the footage below. Robert Smith and co. were performing at the Avicii Arena in the Swedish capital as part of their current European tour, which has already seen the band preview two new songs: ‘Alone’ and ‘Endsong’.
