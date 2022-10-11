Read full article on original website
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run in 2024.
Republicans think Trump will be a midterm kingmaker. Democrats like me think he may be a spoiler
The post-Labor Day weekend sprint to the November midterms is officially on. The general election matchups are set and the contours of the election have taken shape. With less than two months to go, one thing is remarkably clear: while former President Donald Trump is not on the ballot, his candidates and policies certainly are.
Adam Kinzinger warns that a GOP-led House could try to impeach Biden every week
Kinzinger said that a weekly impeachment vote would be what's in store for Congress if "crazies" get to take control in a GOP-majority House.
Rep. Liz Cheney says she won't vote for Harriet Hageman, the Trump-endorsed Republican who defeated her in the Wyoming GOP primary
Cheney said that she would work to ensure that candidates like Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake are unsuccessful at the ballot box.
GOP Chances of Beating Democrats for Senate Control With 50 Days to Midterm
Tight races in these states will determine which party holds a Senate majority during the second half of President Biden's term.
Liz Cheney on if she prefers Democrats hold House majority: 'It's a tough question'
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said that she was unsure whether she would prefer Democrats hold their majority in the House of Representatives during the upcoming midterm elections, arguing that the threat posed by some Republicans who challenged the 2020 presidential election may outweigh her policy differences with the left. "It’s...
Jen Psaki says Democrats meddling in GOP primaries about 'trying to win': 'Three-dimensional politics'
Jen Psaki told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday that Democratic meddling in GOP primaries was about winning and "three-dimensional politics."
At Nevada rally, Trump brags about size of crowd on January 6
Policy, politics and progressive commentary During a visit to rural Nevada on Saturday, former President Donald Trump painted a picture of Las Vegas and other American cities as “drenched in the blood of innocent victims,” and boasted that “the largest crowd I’ve ever seen” was January 6. With less than five weeks to go before the 2022 midterm elections, Trump […] The post At Nevada rally, Trump brags about size of crowd on January 6 appeared first on Nevada Current.
11 Republicans who bucked Trump on impeachment are retiring or lost primary bids
With Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse's retirement, 11 of the 17 Republicans who voted to impeach or convict former President Donald Trump in 2021 have now opted not to seek re-election or have lost their primary races this year. Sasse announced Thursday he is stepping down to lead the University...
coloradopolitics.com
Nikki Haley endorses Bennet challenger Joe O'Dea in Colorado US Senate race
Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday formally endorsed Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's U.S. Senate race. "Joe O’Dea is a no-nonsense small business owner who will fight inflation, defend our borders, protect kids’ education, and will be tough on crime," Haley said in a statement provided to Colorado Politics. "Coloradans need a strong voice in D.C. who will vote against Biden's reckless agenda. I’m proud to endorse his run for Senate.”
MSNBC
'No government' DeSantis is about to become a big government Republican former Florida rep. says
Hurricane Ian has caused a level of damage that required federal government assistance in order to rebuild. "In a time of tragedy people need help. Where Ron DeSantis is a 'no government' conservative, he's about to become a Big Government Republican,” former Florida congressman David Jolly tells Joy Reid.Sept. 30, 2022.
The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm
With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
Washington Examiner
To the Democratic Party, all Republicans are 'MAGA'
With midterm elections only a few weeks away, Democrats are eager to demonize Republican candidates and anyone who supports them. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden delivered a speech about the "continued battle for the soul of the nation." The speech included several references to "MAGA Republicans" as a collective, extremist threat to the country. The next day, Biden walked back his rhetoric by saying, in part, "I don’t consider any Trump supporter a threat to the country." But the damage was done.
Democrats think GOP governors may torpedo Republicans with immigrant moves
Democrats say GOP governors sending migrants to liberal cities in blue states are making a political mistake, potentially turning the issue of immigration and the border into a loser for Republicans. They say sending plane- and busloads of men, women and children to unfamiliar cities with the promise of jobs...
creators.com
Iowa Republican Governor Attacked For 'Racist' Political Ad
Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, a white female who is running for reelection against a white female opponent, stands accused of ... racism. The Iowa Democratic Party chairman, a black man, leveled the charge against her. Reynolds' sin? She put out a political ad, over a week ago, attacking her opponent for what Reynolds considers bad Democratic policies. In response, the Iowa Democratic Party chair Ross Wilburn tweeted: "We need to call this what it is: a cheap, racist and dangerous stunt using harmful stereotypes to score political points."
AOL Corp
GOP Sen. Ben Sasse expected to resign from Senate to lead University of Florida
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse is expected to resign his seat and take a job as president of the University of Florida, a person close to Sasse told Yahoo News on Thursday afternoon. The Republican senator has been given unanimous approval from the University of Florida selection committee seeking a new president and is expected to be vetted by a series of other university boards before the offer is formally extended to him in mid-November, the person said.
'Help Me': Mike Lee Begs Mitt Romney For An Endorsement
Sen. Mike Lee implored his fellow Utah Republican senator Mitt Romney for an endorsement on Wednesday amid a tighter-than-expected challenge from independent candidate Evan McMullin. “Please get on board, help me win reelection. Help us do that. You can get your entire family to donate to me,” Lee said of...
Donald Trump uses California as a punchline in Nevada rally for GOP candidates
The former president attacked California energy and immigration policies during a Nevada rally.
Kinzinger endorses Dems in major governor, secretary of state races
The retiring Republican congressman is one of Donald Trump’s top intra-party critics.
