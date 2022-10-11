Read full article on original website
WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Takes a Shot at DX Ahead of the WWE Raw Season Premiere
WWE's loaded up this week's Monday Night Raw "Season Premiere" episode with announced appearances from four members of D-Generation X as well as Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Reigns decided to take a shot at DX on Twitter hours before the show, writing, "Tonight we celebrate the greatest faction in WWE history. Also... DX will be in the building. Acknowledge the #Bloodline." Whether or not Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and X-Pac will address that comment (or if the two groups will event interact) remains to be seen.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Puts Over Several Hungry WWE Stars
Bobby Lashley knows what it's like to perform at the highest level in WWE, but he hasn't lost sight of his WWE run being a dream come true. Lashley, the now-former WWE United States Champion, has just about done it all in the industry. At the age of 46, he remains a top star in WWE, but he stays humble.
wrestlingrumors.net
Ronda Rousey Praises Monday Night Raw Star, Calls Him “Amazingly Talented”
He has a fan. There are some very talented stars on the WWE roster who never get the chance that they deserve. For one reason or another, they are often either left on the sidelines or used as little more than someone to put over bigger stars. Oftentimes they need someone to go to bat for them and now one such star has gotten an endorsement from a top name.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
Since making his return to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has been a regular fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," primarily working against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. However, with the return of former stablemate Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules this past weekend, as well as teases that Wyatt may not be acting alone, some fans expect Strowman to join up with his old partner. Yesterday, Strowman added more fuel to that fire by cryptically tweeting, seemingly about Wyatt.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 10, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 10, 2022!. We kick things off with a message from The Bloodline. The conversation shifts to Jey, who Reigns asks if he’s a fool. Jey says no, but Sami Zayn reminds Reigns that he promised he could handle Jey. Reigns agrees and Zayn asks Jey if he can be cool like everyone else such as Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.
wrestlinginc.com
Bray Wyatt Speaks Directly To WWE Raw Viewers For The First Time Since Return
The long-awaited return of Bray Wyatt at the Extreme Rules premium live event this past Saturday is already being considered by many as one of the best returns in WWE history. His past characters appeared through different parts of the arena before Wyatt walked through a door with a lantern in hand. Prior to that, several QR codes had also appeared during WWE programming leading up to the event and the song "White Rabbit" played for live audiences during commercial breaks.
411mania.com
The Good Brothers Make WWE Return on Raw, Reunite With AJ Styles
The Good Brothers are back on WWE TV, making their return on Raw to reunite with AJ Styles. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned on tonight’s show after AJ Styles came out to tease joining The Judgment Day. Styles said that he needed family and hugged Finn Balor, but then revealed that he was actually talking about Gallows and Anderson who came out and attacked the heel group.
wrestlinginc.com
GCW Owner Hopes Stephanie McMahon Will Lend Him WWE Star
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) owner Brett Lauderdale has been pictured with WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon in the past, and the promoter has now suggested that he'd like to utilize his "in" with the executive to bring a "WWE Raw" star to his promotion. On Twitter, Lauderdale revealed that he was...
Daniel Cormier Speaks On Potential Brock Lesnar Match In WWE
Daniel Cormier has always wanted a fight with Brock Lesnar, but it appears that scenario is more likely to happen in the squared circle instead of the octagon. The UFC Hall of Famer is coming off a guest referee appearance at WWE “Extreme Rules” on Saturday for a “Fight Pit” match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle — the match was simply a variation of a steel cage match. Cormier got physical with the former, warning Rolling not to touch him since he is the referee of the match. Riddle came out victorious in the end, but many fans wondered if it was the last they’ll see of the former UFC Heavyweight champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Throws Shade At DX Ahead Of WWE Raw
Tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" promises to be one of the grandest of the year, with the return of D-Generation X, Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. Championship, and the likely return of Bray Wyatt to "Raw" after a year and a half away from the company. Of course, it couldn't be the season premiere of WWE's longest-running show without Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as well. The "Tribal Chief" took to Twitter to hype fans up for The Bloodline returning to the red brand, while at the same time, firing a disrespectful jab at DX.
Yardbarker
Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to win United States Title during WWE Monday Night Raw
Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to win the United States Championship during WWE Monday Night Raw. The win happened after Lashley was attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar. Lesnar put Lashley in the kimura lock and injured his arm after hitting several F5's and a German suplex. Rollins, who had...
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
WWE had been advertising a US Title match for Raw, and things took a surprising turn before the bell rang. Bobby Lashley made his way down to the ring for the match and he called out Seth Rollins. However, Brock Lesnar came out instead and hit Lashley with the F5 twice before locking in the Kimura.
Yardbarker
WWE Raw live results: Season premiere, Extreme Rules fallout
The season premiere of Monday Night Raw takes place tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. There will be a D-Generation X reunion celebrating the group's 25th anniversary featuring appearances by DX members Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Road Dogg, and X-Pac. WWE Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline...
411mania.com
Notes On Producers For Last Night’s WWE Raw
A new report has the list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following names produced the matches and segments for Raw and the WWE Main Event tapings:. * Jason Jordan produced the Bloodline in ring promo that opened the show. *...
wrestlinginc.com
Former ROH Titleholders Reportedly Backstage At WWE Raw
Earlier this year at Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, The Righteous (Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch) dropped their ROH Six Man Tag Team Championship to Dalton Castle and The Boys. Since then, each Righteous member has gone on do to their own thing. Vincent has been seen in Impact Wrestling recently as a part of the Honor No More faction. Bateman has wrestled across the indies. Meanwhile, Dutch has not wrestled a match in over two months. With the news breaking that Vincent, along with fellow Honor No More members Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis-Bennett, coming to the end of their Impact run, a new interesting story has come to light.
ComicBook
Seth Rollins Beats Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship, Becomes Two-Time WWE Grand Slam Champion
Seth Rollins made history on this week's Monday Night Raw by becoming a two-time Grand Slam Champion, defeating Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. Lashley cut a promo before the scheduled match, only for Brock Lesnar to attack him and badly damage his arm with a kimura lock. Rollins then rushed out and demanded the match happen anyway, goading Lashley on by bringing up his military background. Lashley opted to compete anyway and nearly won by connecting with a Spear, but Rollins was able to attack the injured arm and keep "The All Mighty" down for a three-count.
Yardbarker
Wrestling Roundup: Bray Wyatt, Anderson and Gallows, Brock Lesnar Return
Welcome to the wrestling roundup where we look at the biggest stories from the past week or weekend in wrestling. In the wrestling roundup, we not only will look at the news but rumours as well. Again fans love speculating on rumours. And all rumours will be cited from credible sources in the wrestling world. Remember with rumours, none of them have been confirmed. With that said let’s dive into this edition of the wrestling roundup.
ringsidenews.com
Why WWE Fired Bray Wyatt In 2021
Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the company’s history. He was abruptly fired from WWE back in July 2021. This was after he was absent from WWE television for several months prior to his release. The reason why Wyatt was suddenly let go by WWE was also revealed, but some people have seemed to forget about what transpired.
