Veteran AEW star teases retirement
AEW's Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter this afternoon with a message with seems to hint at retirement from in-ring action. He did not outright say that he would retire but here is what he said on Twitter:. "Man, old age has caught up to me guys. As much as I...
Months after apologizing for Saudi Arabia comments, LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson denies doing interview
In February, four months before he would officially join LIV Golf, six-time major champion Phil Mickelson apologized for " reckless" comments he made regarding Saudi Arabia during an interview with biographer Alan Shipnuck. On Thursday, as Mickelson and others prepare to compete in the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, "Lefty" is denying not only that he ever made the comments, but even interviewed with the author.
LeBron James' The Shop Will Not Air Episode Featuring Kanye West After Controversial Remarks By The Rapper
Controversial hip-hop star, fashion designer, and founder of DONDA Sports who signed Jaylen Brown, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been removed from an episode of 'The Shop' along with LeBron James. 'The Shop' is the closest thing LeBron has to a podcast and usually features a variety of very influential guests from all walks of life.
Tom Brady discusses 'intense amount of stress' amid divorce rumors
Some have suggested that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has looked "miserable" throughout the 2022 NFL season amid reports that he and wife Gisele Bündchen have been experiencing marital issues to the point that they've hired divorce attorneys because the relationship may be "beyond saving." During Monday's edition...
Kyrie Irving Reveals What Advice He Gave Ben Simmons After Airball Video Went Viral: "You Got To Be Able To Deal With It. You Got To Be Able To Face It."
It hasn't been the easiest couple of years for Nets star Ben Simmons. After an ugly breakup with the 76ers, he went to a crumbling Nets team and proceeded to miss the entire rest of the reason for reasons that are still mostly unknown. This summer, Ben has tried his...
