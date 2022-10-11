Read full article on original website
Bray Wyatt WWE Faction To Include Familiar Face? Return Rumors Swirl
Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) returned to WWE on Saturday night at the “Extreme Rules” premium live event. The moment, which came after rampant speculation regarding WWE’s “white rabbit” teases, blew the roof off Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and sent social media into a frenzy.
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw
A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
Since making his return to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has been a regular fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," primarily working against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. However, with the return of former stablemate Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules this past weekend, as well as teases that Wyatt may not be acting alone, some fans expect Strowman to join up with his old partner. Yesterday, Strowman added more fuel to that fire by cryptically tweeting, seemingly about Wyatt.
WWE SmackDown Star Returns to NXT
WWE SmackDown star Sonya Deville appeared on Tuesday night’s edition of NXT. Deville emerged from the crowd to assault Alba Fyre. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction joined Deville. Mandy Rose was not present since she had been granted time off following the death of her brother.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 10, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 10, 2022!. We kick things off with a message from The Bloodline. The conversation shifts to Jey, who Reigns asks if he’s a fool. Jey says no, but Sami Zayn reminds Reigns that he promised he could handle Jey. Reigns agrees and Zayn asks Jey if he can be cool like everyone else such as Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.
The Good Brothers Make WWE Return on Raw, Reunite With AJ Styles
The Good Brothers are back on WWE TV, making their return on Raw to reunite with AJ Styles. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned on tonight’s show after AJ Styles came out to tease joining The Judgment Day. Styles said that he needed family and hugged Finn Balor, but then revealed that he was actually talking about Gallows and Anderson who came out and attacked the heel group.
WWE Makes Official Decision About Bray Wyatt’s Roster Placement
Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules, and two days later on RAW, they aired another set of vignettes. The Eater of World is set to appear on SmackDown this week as well, and it appears that he will stay there. PW Insider reports that Bray Wyatt was assigned...
Jim Cornette Criticizes Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return, Says His Character Doesn’t Belong in Wrestling
Bray Wyatt’s WWE comeback at Extreme Rules on Saturday night has the wrestling world buzzing. The legendary Jim Cornette, on the other hand, was not pleased with his return. Cornette recently claimed in the lead-up to Wyatt’s return with the White Rabbit teases that he would give Wyatt another chance to prove him wrong, adding he would be on board with Wyatt’s character if it was “spooky and engaging, and not dumb and false.” Cornette then addressed Saturday’s comeback on the most recent episode of his “Jim Cornette Experience” podcast, questioning if Wyatt’s persona has a place in the industry.
Backstage News On WWE Plans For Sarah Logan
Following The Viking Raiders vignette that reportedly featured Sarah Logan on "WWE SmackDown," new information has now emerged in regard to WWE's plans for the former Riott Squad member. According to PWInsider, Logan will "be connected" to The Viking Raiders on-screen upon her return. Logan is married to Erik of...
Ric Fair Doesn’t Understand Why WWE Released Bray Wyatt In The First Place
Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the history of WWE. Unfortunately, like many things in WWE, his character was not used well in the end. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE back in July of last year. Since then, the world wondered what his next destination would be. There were several hints that he would return to WWE as well for the past few weeks.
Booker T Points Out Why The Undertaker Character Worked While Talking Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE at Extreme Rules this past Saturday to an incredible ovation, but it left a lot of questions as to what is next for him. During his "Hall Of Fame" radio show, Booker T made it clear he wants to see "a little bit of a different Bray Wyatt" than what was displayed before when the character starts to be showcased.
Backstage Reaction to Bray Wyatt’s Return to WWE
Bray Wyatt made his return in the final moments of WWE Extreme Rules after weeks of ‘White Rabbit’ teases. After the lights went out and several characters from the Firefly Fun House were shown in the crowd, the former WWE Champion appeared on stage through a doorway and then removed his mask.
Bray Wyatt Reportedly Assigned to WWE SmackDown Brand
If you’re wondering why Bray Wyatt didn’t appear live on WWE RAW, it’s because he won’t be a part of that brand. According to PWInsider, Wyatt will exclusively debut on the SmackDown brand. That could change at any time, but for the time being, he has been assigned to the blue brand.
Wrestling Roundup: Bray Wyatt, Anderson and Gallows, Brock Lesnar Return
Welcome to the wrestling roundup where we look at the biggest stories from the past week or weekend in wrestling. In the wrestling roundup, we not only will look at the news but rumours as well. Again fans love speculating on rumours. And all rumours will be cited from credible sources in the wrestling world. Remember with rumours, none of them have been confirmed. With that said let’s dive into this edition of the wrestling roundup.
Bray Wyatt has been assigned to a specific WWE brand
For those of you wondering why Bray Wyatt did not appear live on Monday Night Raw, it's because he is not going to be part of that brand. PWInsider reports that Wyatt is only slated for an appearance on the SmackDown brand. That can always change but for now, he has been assigned to the blue brand.
Matt Hardy Comments On Jeff Hardy’s Current Status
On a recent appearance with Busted Open Radio, Matt Hardy took the time to provide an update on his younger brother Jeff Hardy (per Wrestling Inc). Referencing his bother’s struggles in the context of sharing his own experiences with addiction in the past, Matt was willing to share his hopes and optimism regarding Jeff. You can read a few highlights and listen to the full episode below.
WWE NXT Results – October 11, 2022
WWE NXT Results – October 11, 2022. Bron Breakker sends Javier Bernal straight to the mat, Breakker & Bernal exchange submissions before Breakker gains the upper hand and delivers a clothesline. He follows it up with a suplex, but Bernal fires back with a kick to his face. Breaker hits a pair of shoulder tackles, followed by a spinebuster. Bernal hits a boot to Breakker’s face before Breakker hits a Military Press Powerslam for the win.
Bray Wyatt Video Appears On Raw, QR Code Points To Smackdown
Bray Wyatt had a brief appearance on Raw in a vignette, while a new QR code pointed toward an appearance on WWE Smackdown. The QR code appeared in a backstage segment with The Miz and Maryse on the shirt of a backstage crew member and directed to a video of a jigsaw puzzle being put together of Wyatt’s moth logo.
Big Update On Karl Anderson's NJPW Future Following WWE Return
Last night's episode of "WWE Raw" saw the return of the Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, to WWE. This could be construed as somewhat awkward, given that Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and had been scheduled to defend the title against Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka on November 5, the same day WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled in Saudi Arabia.
Several WWE RAW and SmackDown Stars Set for WWE NXT Go-Home Show, More
Several matches for next week’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT have been announced. There will also be increased crossover between WWE brands next week, according to the announcement. Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez will feature in a “Pick Your Poison” before their Halloween Havoc match on NXT...
