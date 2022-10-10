ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign New Safety

Two roster spots opened up for the Minnesota Vikings after injuries sent rookies Lewis Cine and Ty Chandler to injured reserve in the last week. On Tuesday, the team added rookie safety Theo Jackson to the roster, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 6th Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Deadspin

Randy Johnson is one NFL photographer Davante Adams wouldn’t mess with

These days, Randy Johnson is still combining his two favorite interests, owning a bird’s eye view of the world beneath him, and photography. As a 6-foot-10 Hall of Fame pitcher, he towered over the field as the tallest player in Major League Baseball History. He’s also probably one of the few aces who could have thrown down at Aaron Judge’s strike zone.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Zion Williamson exits Pelicans game with injury

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to a right foot injury, and he’s also battled weight issues (to go with mental health battles). He showed up to camp in fantastic shape, and he’s impressed in NBA preseason action. However, Williamson had...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

